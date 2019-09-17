College soccer: James Madison stops late penalty kick to secure upset over No. 1 Wake Forest

A free kick goal from Manuel Ferriol and a crucial late penalty kick save by T.J. Bush elevated James Madison men's soccer to a 1-0 victory over No. 1 Wake Forest Tuesday night in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The Demon Deacons entered the road match at a perfect 5-0-0 and owner of the top spot for a second straight week in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, released Tuesday afternoon. But the Dukes defense stood tall, blanking a Wake Forest offense that averaged 2.4 goals per game entering the matchup.

Ferriol buried the game's lone goal at the 51:53 mark on a free kick outside the box from around 19 yards out. His shot soared past sprawling Demon Deacons goalie Andrew Pannenberg into the left side of the net. It was the senior midfielder's fifth goal of the season and his fourth in the past three games.

51’ | JMU 1 - WF 0 | GOOOOAAAALLLLL!



PUT IT ON THE BOARD! Manuel Ferriol takes the free kick and puts it in the back of the net!#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/87EbErhayQ — JMU Men's Soccer (@JMUMSoccer) September 18, 2019

Wake Forest responded with heavy pressure over the final 20 minutes of regulation. The Demon Deacons got their best scoring chance of the second half in the 76th minute following a foul in the box called on JMU's Thomas Judge. Wake Forest was awarded the penalty kick, but Bruno Lapa was denied by Bush, who guessed correctly on the shot to the low left corner.

Bush finished with seven saves and a clean sheet, marking James Madison's third shutout on the season.

75’ | JMU 1 - WF 0 | BRICK WALL!



TJ BUSH COMES UP HUGE AFTER THE PEN IS GIVEN TO WF!#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/ExzcFplfKp — JMU Men's Soccer (@JMUMSoccer) September 18, 2019

Each side finished with seven shots on goal while James Madison led 12-10 in overall shots. Eight of Wake Forest's 10 shots came in the second half.

James Madison has now won four straight matches following an 0-2 start. The Dukes next play Mount St. Mary's at home on Saturday night. No. 1 Wake Forest will look to rebound from its first loss of the year Saturday night at home against Syracuse in its second ACC game of the season.