Maryville is perfect in DII men’s *and* women’s soccer. No other school in the NCAA is. 

The Maryville DII men’s soccer team heads into this weekend’s play a perfect 6-0-0. The Maryville DII women’s soccer team is a perfect 4-0-0. At a combined 10-0-0, that makes Maryville the last school across all NCAA divisions to remain perfect in college soccer as September comes to a close.

Here's a quick look at how we got here and what lays ahead.

Maryville’s men’s soccer team

The Saints are out to a 6-0-0 start — the best start in program history — and are currently in the top 10 in DII men’s soccer. Last week, Maryville jumped to No. 9 in the rankings and set the all-time highest mark in program history. That record lasted a whole week, as the Saints are now No. 6 in the country.

The men’s team has allowed just three goals all season, not allowing more than one goal in any game and posting three shutouts so far. That includes blanking the top scoring offense in 2018 — Fort Hays State — in a big Week 2 upset.

It probably wasn’t supposed to be like this. Christian Kjaersgaard — the greatest goalie in Maryville history — graduated and sophomore Liam Walraven was handed the dubious honor of following in his footsteps. He’s responded with a 0.52 goals-against average. Youth has been the key for the men, as freshman Braden Johnson leads the team in goals and points and sophomore Mirza Hasecic has four assists.

Maryville women’s soccer

The women are out to a historic start as well for the Saints. The 4-0-0 start is the best in the DII era and one shy of tying the all-time mark at 5-0-0. They are still looking for a few votes to get that first ranking, but should they keep it up, Maryville will find its way into the top 25.

If you thought the men were impressive by allowing just three goals, well, the women have done them better. Two, to be precise, allowing just one goal all season. Southwest Baptist spoiled the Saints run of six-straight halves to start the season without allowing a goal, but Maryville has still been strong, outscoring its opponents 11-1 thus far. Madison Schiemd and Stacie Muehling have paced a defense that has allowed just 11 shots on net in 2019.

You may recognize the Saints head coach’s name. Lori Chaulpny is no stranger to winning. She was on the USWNT World Cup-winning team in 2015 and was also a member of the gold medal-winning 2008 Olympic team in Beijing. She led the Saints to nine wins in her debut last season and is almost halfway there in 2019. Getting Maryville to its first DII women’s soccer championship tournament would be yet another milestone in an already illustrious career.

What’s next for Maryville soccer

Neither the men’s team or women’s team will have much time to celebrate their perfect starts. The women host Lewis before welcoming Illinois-Springfield to town this coming weekend. The Prairie Stars are 4-1 overall this season and like Maryville, a perfect 3-0 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

The men’s team squares off against the same two teams at home. Friday’s match between Lewis should be a good one. The Flyers bring their 5-0-1 record to St. Louis on Friday in a showdown of GLVC powers.

