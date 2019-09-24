TRENDING:

Katherine Wright | NCAA.com | September 24, 2019

Watch: Louisville men's soccer stuns No. 2 Georgetown on 2OT goal

Louisville Athletics Louisville soccer

With 4:17 left in double overtime, the next goal was set to win it. And via a header, No. 17 Louisville (4-1-2) pulled off yet another upset — this time, a 1-0 victory over No. 2 Georgetown (6-1).

MORE: Rankings | Scoreboard

Louisville's Kino Ryosuke was Tuesday night's hero, heading in the game-winning goal off a corner kick to end the Hoyas' quest for an undefeated season. It was the first goal of the season for Ryosuke, who entered the game as a substitute in the 64th minute.

Watch the thrilling score below:

Georgetown had just moved up a spot to No. 2 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, released Tuesday afternoon. The Hoyas earned three first-place votes behind new No. 1 Stanford.

Meanwhile, the surging Cardinals rose from unranked to No. 17 in Tuesday's poll. Louisville has knocked off two straight ranked opponents, after also defeating then-No. 17 Virginia Tech on Friday.

Here's another angle of the game-winning goal:

Georgetown will attempt to rebound at home against Providence on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Louisville continue where it left off in ACC play, hosting NC State on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

