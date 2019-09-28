Men's soccer: No. 7 Wake Forest upsets No. 4 Clemson on OT penalty kick

One personal foul within the penalty box in overtime gave Zarris Aristotle free range for the game-winning shot. And he made it, becoming Wake Forest's hero in a 3-2 victory over Clemson. The decisive penalty kick gave No. 4 Clemson (8-1, 2-1) its first loss of the season and kept No. 7 Wake Forest (8-1, 3-0) undefeated in ACC play.

Kimarni Smith's goal at the 41st minute issued Clemson a 1-0 lead heading into halftime. The Demon Deacons responded within the first four minutes of the second half with Machop Chol's equalizer. Aggressive play ensued on both ends until Clemson's Oskar Agren scored in the 62nd minute to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

The Demon Deacons were never out of it, and neither would they be stopped when faced with adversity. In the final six minutes of the match, Justin McMaster placed a near-post shot right in the net to force the match into overtime, setting the stage for Aristotle's game-winner.

Clemson looks to rebound on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET when it takes on Charleston, and Wake Forest continues its ACC stretch with Boston College on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

