TRENDING:

🏀 Women's basketball power rankings: Check out who's No. 1

👀 Women's soccer: Can't-miss games this week

🏈 FBS Week 6: Everything you need to know

soccer-men-d1 flag

Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | October 2, 2019

Watch: Last minute goal propels No. 16 James Madison past No. 14 Cal State Fullerton in overtime

James Madison Athletics Tyler Clegg's last minute goal puts James Madison on top Despite Paul-Andre Guerin's 8 saves on the night, Cal State Fullerton was unable to stop James Madison and Tyler Clegg in overtime

No. 16 James Madison found itself in a top-20 battle with No. 14 Cal State Fullerton Wednesday night. The Dukes and the Titans were all knotted up most of the game until sophomore midfielder Tyler Clegg rocketed a shot into the bottom left-hand corner of the goal with just minutes left on the clock in overtime. 

It was a 1-0 final score, as the defensive battle tilted James Madison's way due to Clegg's heroics. The Dukes were knocking on the door all night. They recorded 18 shots all game, forcing Titans' goalkeeper Paul-Andre Guerin to make eight saves on the night.

NEW RANKINGS: Virginia claims top spot; Wake Forest, SMU surge

James Madison's Manuel Ferriol thought he had the go-ahead goal in the 58th minute when his shot outside of the 18 was denied by the left post. Ferriol had five shots all night with one of them on goal. 

The Dukes have been on fire recently, winning seven straight games after starting the season 0-2. Their only two losses came against a pair of south Florida teams, Florida Atlantic and Florida International. 

Cal State Fullerton's hot streak has been dimmed down as of late. This is its first loss of the season as the Titans now sit at 8-1-1. The tie, which took place against Loyola Marymount, could have Cal State Fullerton headed in a downward direction because it came just three nights before its loss against James Madison.  

This is the second time these two teams faced each other, as they tied 1-1 last season. Now, James Madison has secured the series lead, due to Clegg and his rocket of a shot. 

WEST COAST CLASH: Stanford comes from behind to notch first draw of the year against UCSB

The Titans will take a trip to College Park to face the Maryland Terrapins on Oct. 5. As for James Madison, they'll head to Boston to take on Northeastern on the same day. 

3 men’s soccer teams that could make a College Cup run from outside a major conference

In the eight years following Akron’s title, three ACC teams (North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia), Stanford (three times) and two from the Big Ten (Indiana, Maryland) basked in confetti showers as champions. With almost a month of matches in the books, we took a look at three teams that could break that cycle.
READ MORE

College soccer: James Madison stops late penalty kick, upsets No. 1 Wake Forest

James Madison knocked off previously undefeated No. 1 Wake Forest 1-0 Tuesday night thanks to a free kick goal and a late penalty kick save.
READ MORE

FCS football rankings: North Dakota State is No. 1 in 2019 preseason Coaches Poll

The 2019 FCS coaches' preseason top 25 poll was released with seven-time national champion North Dakota State claiming the No. 1 spot. Here are the key takeaways from the first poll of the year.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners