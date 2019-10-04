Men's soccer: Boston College upsets No. 3 Wake Forest, 2-1

The Boston College men's soccer team handed No. 3 Wake Forest its first ACC loss of the season in a 2-1 victory over the Demon Deacons on Friday night at the Newton Soccer Field.Boston College improved to 6-2-2 overall and 1-2-1 in the ACC. No. 3 Wake Forest is now 8-2-0 overall and 3-1-0 in the conference.BC freshman Stefan Sigurdarson scored both goals, while sophomore goalkeeper Christian Garner made five saves in the win.The Eagles had five shots on goal, while Wake Forest had six. The Eagles managed three corner kicks, while the defense turned away eight corner kicks from the Deacs.

Boston College 2, No. 3 Wake Forest 1

Records: Wake Forest (8-2-0, 3-1-0 ACC) | Boston College (6-2-2, 1-2-1)

Location: Newton Soccer Field, Newton, Mass.

ATT: 523



GOALS

16' | BC - Stefan Sigurdarson tallied his second goal of the season. The freshman forward took the ball down the right side into the box. From 12 yard out, Sigurdarson sent a low shot into the far post, by the Wake Forest goalkeeper Andrew Panneneberg.

26' | WF – Machop Chol scored his third on a header off a cross from Alistair Johnston.

83' | BC – Stefan Sigurdarson scored off a one-touch pass from Mike Suski in the box. Sigurdarson shot from eight yards out deflected off Panneneberg's head into the back of the goal.

GAME NOTES

- Boston College improved to 6-8-2 in the overall series vs. Wake Forest. BC is now 4-3-1 at home vs. the Demon Deacons.

- The 2-1 win over Wake Forest was the first win against the Deacs since Oct. 6, 2012. That season, BC defeated Wake on the road, 1-0.

- Stefan Sigurdarson posted his first two-goal game. He now has three goals and two assists for a team-high eight points. His goal in the 83rd minute was his second game-winning goal. His first came in the 86th minute vs. URI.

- Sophomore Christian Garner earned his first career ACC win with a career-high five saves. He is now 2-0-2 in three games.

- The Eagles defense – David Longo, Joe Kellett, Victor Souza and Tyshawn Rose – played a full 90 minutes while turning away the No. 3 team in the country.

- In the victory, Boston College also celebrated the return of sophomore midfielder Kristofer Konradsson. He played 26 minutes in the second half and managed to get a shot off that deflected off a defender and tested the Wake Forest goalkeeper.

- Junior Ian Buehler and sophomore Alex Mieles each started for the first time. Buehler played 45 minutes, while Mieles played 76 minutes.

- BC had just two shots in the first half and turned the tables on Wake Forest in the second. The Eagles registered six shots in the second half. Stefan Sigurdarson led the Eagles offense with three shots, while Lasse Lehmann, who played a solid two-way game, had two shots.



UP NEXT

- Boston College will host in-state rival Northeastern on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Next Friday, No. 1 Virginia will come to Newton for a 7 p.m. tilt.