Indiana vs. Kentucky men's soccer: Everything to know ahead of the top-20 matchup

Kentucky’s 2-1-2 start was unexpected for a team that reached the Elite Eight in 2018. Since then, the Wildcats (6-1-2) have won four straight and reached No. 16 in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

To retain this positive momentum, coach Johan Cedergren will try to do something no other coach in UK history has accomplished — beat Indiana more than once. IU is 13-1-1 against Kentucky in Bloomington and the No. 4 Hoosiers (7-1-2) come into the match riding a three-game winning streak.

In their most recent fixtures, the ‘Cats picked up a 1-0 victory over East Tennessee State while IU earned a critical 3 points to their Big Ten title hopes in a 3-1 win over Penn State.

Here’s everything you need to know before Wednesday’s match:

Indiana vs. Kentucky: Preview, how to watch

Indiana and Kentucky will kick off from Bill Armstrong Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s how to follow the match.

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 9

Where: Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium | Bloomington, Indiana

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Series history

Kentucky experienced a breakthrough in this series last season, knocking off Indiana 3-0 in Lexington. It was the Wildcats’ second-ever win over IU and first since 1995.

One result might not hold much weight over the course of a season, but allow this to sink in; Most of Kentucky’s current roster had likely not yet been born the last time the program beat the Hoosiers.

Indiana leads the all-time series 25-2-3.

Wednesday’s match has the potential to be more than just an anomaly, it could be the establishment of balance in what has previously been a one-sided series. It would also mark the first win in Bloomington in 24 years and make Cedergren the first UK manager to beat Indiana twice.

2019 matchup

Indiana



TALE OF THE TAPE kentucky



No. 4 Ranking No. 7 Todd Yeagley,



10th season at Indiana 129-46-36 Coach Johan Cedergren,



8th season at Kentucky



82-43-19 7-1-2 2019 record 6-1-2 43 NCAA tournament appearances 9 8 NCAA championships 0 19 Goals for 15 10 Goals against 8 2 Shutouts 5 Two tied, 7



Ian Black (3 goals, 1 assist) Maouloune Goumballe (2 goals, 3 assists) Leading scorer Kalil ElMedkhar, 11 (4 goals, 3 assists)

This game could very well be determined in Kentucky’s final third. The Wildcats have played 415 minutes without conceding a goal since Charlotte scored during a Sept. 15 contest.

Indiana has six goals in its past two matches alone and the Hoosiers do most of their damage in the box. Five of their tallies have come from within 18 yards. Of those, three came from point-blank range.