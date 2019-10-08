Virginia holds steady at the top, Washington surges to No. 2 in new men's soccer rankings

Wins over George Washington and Louisville were more than enough for Virginia to retain the No. 1 spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

The Cavaliers’ two victories gave UVA one more the rest of the top 5 combined to accumulate. Outside of Charlottesville, teams ranked second through fifth had a cumulative record of 0-2-3 last week.

Stanford dropped a competitive match with Washington that required two overtimes before a draw with Oregon State. Wake Forest joined the Cardinal in the loss column after Boston College upset the Demon Deacons on Friday.

Neither SMU nor Georgetown lost last week. However, the Hoyas played to a scoreless draw against DePaul in their only fixture of the week. The Mustangs were the only other team to record a win in top 5, handling Central Arkansas and later rallying for a 3-3 tie against AAC foe Central Florida.

Amid the commotion, Washington soared five spots to No. 2. The Huskies are winners of six straight, including their two most recent decisions — a pair of single-goal victories over Stanford and California.

Here’s how the rest of the poll shaped out.

RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Virginia (25) 669 10-0-0 1 2 Washington 627 10-1-0 7 3 Southern Methodist (1) 621 9-0-1 4 4 Indiana (1) 561 7-1-2 8 5 Charlotte 521 8-0-2 9 6 Wake Forest 510 8-2-0 3 7 Stanford 492 7-1-2 2 8 Saint Mary's 486 9-1-0 10 9 Central Florida 459 7-1-2 11 10 St. John's 433 9-1-0 12 11 Clemson 420 9-1-1 6 12 Georgetown 411 7-1-1 5 13 New Hampshire 313 8-0-2 15 14 Missouri State 289 9-0-0 17 15 Florida International 281 7-0-3 13 16 Kentucky 254 6-1-2 19 17 James Madison 245 8-2-1 16 18 North Carolina 233 6-2-2 20 19 Navy 173 11-0-0 21 20 North Carolina State 139 6-2-1 RV 21 Duke 122 6-3-1 18 22 Virginia Tech 109 6-2-2 22 23 San Diego 89 8-1-1 25 24 Cal State Fullerton 73 8-2-1 14 25 Maryland 60 6-3-1 RV

Joining the Huskies as newcomers to the top 5 is Charlotte. The 49ers have won five straight and remain unbeaten in 2019, prompting a four-spot jump up from a week ago.

As Charlotte and Washington rose, Clemson, Georgetown and Cal State Fullerton fell the furthest.

The Hoyas dropped seven spots following a scoreless draw with DePaul in its only match of the week. Clemson drew ranked Virginia Tech and beat College of Charleston; however, the Tigers slid to No. 11.

Cal State Fullerton experienced the largest drop, a difference of 11 spots after being handed its first two losses. The Titans lost a close one to James Madison in overtime before a 2-0 defeat by defending champion Maryland.

Biggest risers

Washington's jump from No. 7 to No. 2 was the largest week-to-week improvement from the past poll to the present. Indiana and Charlotte weren't far behind as the Hoosiers and 49ers each experienced a rise of four spots.

All three are now in the top 5.

Only two new teams enter the rankings this week, the fewest number of additions to the poll in 2019. North Carolina State cracked the top 25 for the first time this season, previously receiving votes in multiple polls.

Additionally, Maryland re-enters the poll after fluctuating in and out of the rankings. The Terrapins beat then No. 14 Cal State Fullerton 2-0 on Oct. 5.

Dropped out

West Virginia (23), Louisville (24)

Looking ahead

Boston College is coming off a huge home win over then No. 3 Wake Forest. The Eagles will get a chance to pull off another upset, this time over top-ranked Virginia. The Cavaliers put their 10-game winning streak and No. 1 ranking on the line Friday in a clash of ACC teams.

Kentucky was on the brink of falling out of the top 25 before rattling off four consecutive wins. Indiana righted the ship after its first loss of the season with a trio of victories. Now, two of the hotter teams of late meet in a top-20 matchup. Winning streaks are on the line in Bloomington on Wednesday.

For Stanford to get rolling again, the Cardinal will have to slow down the top scorer in Division I. UCLA’s Milan Iloski is fresh off a 5-goal outburst against San Diego State, bringing his season total up to 14. Thursday’s showdown in Los Angeles provides an opportunity to keep pace with Oregon State and Washington atop the Pac-12.

Nothing threatens a perfect season quite like a rivalry game. A tale of two seasons, Navy comes into Friday's match 11-0 and ranked No. 19 while Army has been shut out in its past five games. Don’t underestimate Army in what should be a very competitive game. The Black Knights haven’t lost a regular season match in the series since 2014.