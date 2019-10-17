These are the top scorers, goaltenders and MAC Hermann contenders halfway through the men's college soccer season

We’re about two months from the NCAA DI men's soccer championship game Dec. 15 in Cary. Here is a midseason look at the top scorers and keepers and players who have made a convincing case for the MAC Hermann Trophy.

Top Scorers

Milan Illoski – UCLA

As first-year head coach Ryan Jorden continues to implement his system at UCLA, no one looks more comfortable in the formation as Milan Iloski. The junior had six career goals in 30 matches. Through 13 games of 2019, he shares the Division I lead with 15 tallies, including a hat trick against Maryland a five-goal outburst against San Diego State.

What makes Iloski so dangerous is the versatility he possesses, particularly his awareness in the box and the capability to finish with both feet. With the Bruins’ record hovering around .500, a postseason berth is still in play. If they get in, Iloski will likely be a big reason why.

Anders Engebretsen – Saint Mary’s

After Saint Mary’s won 18 games a year ago, it was expected there would be some noticeable differences on the both ends of the pitch come 2019. Through 11 matches, Engebretsen has been hard not to notice.

The senior registered 24 points last season. He’s exceeded that total in close to half as many games. Engebretsen has established himself as an offensive catalyst for the Gaels with 10 goals and seven assists, meaning Saint Mary’s has a go-to scorer and the experience to compete for a top-16 seed.

Miguel Berry – San Diego

Keeping it in California, the Toreros seek a return to the NCAA tournament for what would be their first bid since 2014. To say Miguel Berry has had a hand in that would be an understatement.

Berry, a senior, has never had a season with more than 18 points — until now. He’s scored 12 of San Diego’s 28 goals, assisting on seven others. Did I mention he’s played five fewer games in 2019 than any of the previous three seasons? He’s responsible for more than two-thirds of the offense, making him a clear choice for this list.

Goalkeepers

TJ Bush – James Madison

How many goalies can say they’ve played a No. 1 ranked team twice this season and allowed one combined goal? Somewhere, TJ Bush is raising his hand.

Bush looked rattled over the season’s opening weekend, giving up four goals in a pair of losses to Florida Atlantic and Florida International. Since then, he’s given up nine goals with a 9-3-1 record and seven shutouts.

The Dukes have a fair amount of returning players from a team that reached the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in 2018. Bush continuing to elevate his play could be enough to breakthrough to a College Cup this time around.

Sam Fowler/Bryce Logan – Washington

Why are two goalies sharing one spot? Excellent question.

Washington has established a platoon in net, splitting time equally between Fowler and Logan. The system has been executed well and the keepers complement one another to the tune of a combined 12-1 record with more total shutouts (9) than goals allowed (6).

The Huskies will have to figure out a way to manage the goalkeeping situation come the postseason, but for now they’re No. 2 in the polls, leading the Pac-12 and have few, if any worries.

Giannis Nikopolidis/Tomas Romero – Georgetown

Like Washington, the Hoyas also use a two-keeper rotation. The move has paid tremendous dividends for Georgetown as it looks to win the Big East. Nikopolidis and Romero have a cumulative record of 11-1-1 in addition to more shutouts (7) than goals conceded (5).

An Oct. 23 meeting with St. John’s is expected to carry weight with regard to a regular season conference champion. That game should offer some clarity to who Georgetown might start in high-pressure situations.

MAC Hermann contenders

Colin Shutler – Virginia, Goalkeeper

Virginia’s defense has been exceptional in 2019. The Cavaliers have conceded four goals in 11 games, one of which was an own goal. Let that sink in. Across all of Division I, Shutler has allowed three opposing players to score.

He’s earned ACC Player of the Week twice through a month of conference games and has half as many shutouts (10) as the UVA offense has goals. At his current pace, it seems more than fair to include him in the MAC Hermann discussion.

MEET THE CONTENDERS: Mac Hermann watch list revealed

Eddie Munjoma – Southern Methodist, Defender

Southern Methodist has one MAC Hermann winner in program history in Luchi Gonzalez. He won the award in 2001, a season in which SMU made it through the regular season unscathed.

Now in 2019, the Mustangs went 11 games before their first loss. Despite a setback, Eddie Munjoma is responsible for much of the team’s success. As a defender, the senior has eight goals and six assists for 22 total points. Defensively, he’s consistently contributed to a unit that’s allowed six goals.

For reference, 2018 MAC Hermann winner Andrew Gutman (Indiana) played defense and scored 31 points. Munjoma is within striking distance of those numbers.

Kimarni Smith – Clemson, Forward

The Tigers missed the NCAA tournament in 2018 for the first time in five years. That seems unlikely to happen again given the emergence of Smith. The junior has 13 goals in as many matches, trailing only Iloski and Thibault Jacquel (Campbell) for the lead in Division I.

Clemson, ranked No. 8 following the Oct. 15 edition of the United Soccer Coaches poll, is firing on all cylinders with 49 goals in 13 games. With Smith leading the charge, the Tigers are in position to not only make the NCAA tournament, but to also host the opening rounds.