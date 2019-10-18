Men's college soccer: Pittsburgh upsets No. 1 Virginia, hands Cavaliers first loss of the season

Check out the best men's soccer plays of the week

The Pittsburgh Panthers men's soccer team upset the No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers 2-0 on Friday in Charlottesville.

It's the first loss of the year for the top-ranked club, who fell to 11-1-1 on the season. Pittsburgh improves to 7-5-2 overall.

Braden Kline's one-timer at the 20:54 mark of the first half gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead. Kline slipped behind his defender, cut towards the goal, and directed a pass from Noel Valentin to the lower-right corner. It sailed just past the out-stretched arms of Virginia goalkeeper Colin Shutler.

Pittsburgh took a 1-0 lead into the break. And the Panthers struck again in the 59th minute, thanks to an Alexander Dexter goal that rolled right by Shutler's knees. Edward Kizza was credited with the assist.

The Cavaliers did manage to outshoot Pittsburgh 14-5. But the teams were dead even in shots on goal at 4-4. The Panthers held the No. 1 team in the country to just a single shot on goal in the second half.

Entering Friday's game, Virginia had allowed just two goals all season. Pittsburgh matched that total within a 50-minute span.

