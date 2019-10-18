No. 25 Maryland soccer blitzes No. 6 Indiana in first half, pulls off upset

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The No. 25 Maryland men's soccer team used three first half goals to take down No. 6 Indiana, 3-0, in front of 4,888 fans at Ludwig Field Friday night.

View From the Box

The Terps (7-4-2, 2-1-2 Big Ten) put in their best shift of the season in a comprehensive win over the Hoosiers (8-2-3, 4-1-0 Big Ten). The home side scored its three first half goals over the course of 14 minutes to secure the win.

After an opening 10 minutes in which Indiana controlled proceedings, the Terps sprung to life in the 15th minute. Junior Ben Di Rosa served a ball that was deflected by Malcolm Johnston into an Indiana defender. The ball fell perfectly to David Kovacic, who finished from close range. The goal was the third of Kovacic's season.

In the 28th minute, Eric Matzelevich made it 2-0 to the home side. Sophomore Justin Gielen pushed the ball forward to freshman Malcolm Johnston on the left side of the box before the freshman slide the ball across the box to Matzelevich. The Washington D.C., native received the ball and knocked it past Roman Celetano in the Indiana net.

Just over a minute later, the Terps found their third. Eli Crognale worked a corner short to Matt Di Rosa, who slid the ball back to Crognale. The senior captain served the ball in and found the head of fellow captain Johannes Bergmann, who nodded the ball into the back of the net for his first career collegiate goal.

Maryland's backline of Bergmann, the Di Rosa brothers and Brett St. Martin were sensational throughout the contest, not allowing a shot on goal to the Hoosiers. That defensive group was supplemented by a great performance from Nick Richardson in the center of the park, as the redshirt freshman snuffed out many Indiana attacks.

The Terps did an excellent job in the second half seeing out the game. Absorbing some Indiana pressure, while also keeping possession effectively. The midfield trio of Crognale, Kovacic and Richardson was in control of the pace of play throughout the match.

Maryland handed Indiana their first Big Ten regular season loss since the 2015 season. The Terps have no outscored Indiana 5-0 in their last two matches after Maryland defeated the Hoosiers, 2-0, in last year's College Cup Semifinals.

All seven of Maryland's victories have come at home this season.

From the coach:



"Great night. A great performance against a great team. We asked our guys for a strong response after Georgetown and they more than gave that. I couldn't be happier with the kind of performance we put out. It's a heavyweight fight and you've got to compete on every play. We put a full 90-minute shift." – Sasho Cirovski

Up Next:



Maryland returns to Ludwig Field Monday night to face off with Yale at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the match live on BTN Plus or listen on WMUC.