Watch: Miraculous golden goal puts No. 16 Penn State over No. 17 Maryland

No. 16 Penn State celebrated senior night in style, as the Nittany Lions beat No. 17 Maryland behind Christian Sload's goal in overtime. This was the Nittany Lions' first victory over the Terrapins since 2005.

Sload's golden goal, which came after the ball bounced around the box from a cross, capped off a night where Penn State had to crawl back, as the Terrapins were up 2-0 until the 22nd minute. The Nittany Lions' first goal came when Aaron Molloy swung a beautiful ball into the box where it met the head of Brandon Hackenberg.

What a way to go out at home!! 😤



The Nittany Lions took down the Terrapins for the first time since the 2005 season with Sload's game-winner with 30 seconds left in overtime!@NCAASoccer | @GoPSUsports #WeAre pic.twitter.com/5GMxlicCgw — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) October 30, 2019

PSU's second goal came when freshman Kyle May blasted a ball, that was dancing in the box, into the bottom right corner of the goal. The Terrapins had a nice buffer though, thanks to goals From Eli Crognale and Justin Gielen, both coming within the first 13 minutes of the match.

NEW RANKINGS: Washington climbs itself from unranked to No. 1 in the land

It wasn't enough for Maryland, as Penn State's determination and Sload's helped solidify the Nittany Lions' second-place position in the Big Ten. Penn State is just behind No. 10 Indiana (18 points) with 16 points.

Penn State will have one more regular season match to try and pass Indiana when it faces Rutgers on Nov. 3. The Hoosiers will be in action at Michigan State, also on Nov. 3.

As for Maryland, well, it will try to bounce back from this loss when it hosts Michigan on Nov. 3. Maryland will try to improve their standing in the conference prior to the Big Ten tournament which begins Nov. 10.