Track the DII men's soccer automatic bids for the 2019 NCAA tournament

The 2019 DII men's college soccer championship is getting closer. Before the selection committee can fill the 40-team bracket on Monday, Nov. 18, conference champions need to be crowned. Here's where you can track the 18 conference champions that will receive an automatic bid to the 2019 DII men's soccer postseason.
The 40-team field will have a new feel to it in 2019. Four Super Regions will make up the bracket, with 18 of those teams automatically qualifying by winning their respective conferences. Sixteen of those automatic qualifiers will be determined by a conference tournament, while two — the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and Pacific West Conference — send their regular-season champion.
The DII men's soccer championship: How the bracket is filled
The 2019 season sees a revamped look, with four Super Regions making up the bracket. Ten teams from each region will make up the 40-team field, with 18 of those 40 schools earning an automatic bid by winning their conference.
GOAL SCORERS: Some of the best in DII
Here's how the Super Regions break down by conference:
|Super Region
|Conferences
|One
|CACC, ECC, MEC, NE10, PSAC
|Two
|Conference Carolinas, GSC, PBC, SAC, SSC
|Three
|GAC, GLVC, G-MAC, GLIAC, MIAA
|Four
|CCAA, GNAC, LSC, RMAC, PacWest
History of the DII men's soccer championship
Barry won the 2018 national title for the first time in its program history. The Bucs were the fourth first-time champion in a row. Azusa Pacific — who is currently the No. 1 team in DII men's soccer — has never won a national championship, and would like to see that first-time winner trend continue in 2019.
Here's the complete history of the DII men's soccer championship match.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Barry (16-4-3)
|Steve McCrath
|2-1
|West Chester
|Pittsburgh, Pa
|2017
|Charleston (W. Va.) (21-1-2)
|Dan Stratford
|0-0 (3-1 PKs)
|Lynn
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2016
|Wingate (19-1-0)
|Gary Hamill
|2-0
|Charleston (W.Va.)
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2015
|Pfeiffer (25-0-0)
|Bob Reasso
|4-0
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2014
|Lynn (19-1-1)
|John Rootes
|3-2
|Charleston (W.Va.)
|Louisville, Ky.
|2013
|So. New Hampshire (22-1-1)
|Marc Hubbard
|2-1
|Carson-Newman
|Evans, Ga.
|2012
|Lynn (20-2-1)
|John Rootes
|3-2
|Saginaw Valley State
|Evans, Ga.
|2011
|Fort Lewis (24-1-0)
|Oige Kennedy
|3-2 (OT)
|Lynn
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2010
|Northern Kentucky (20-2-3)
|John Basalyga
|3-2
|Rollins
|Louisville, Ky.
|2009
|Fort Lewis (24-1)
|Oige Kennedy
|1-0
|Lees-McRae
|Tampa
|2008
|Cal State Dominguez Hills (21-2-4)
|Joe Flanagan
|3-0
|Dowling
|Tampa
|2007
|Franklin Pierce (17-2-4)
|Marco Koolman
|1-0
|Lincoln Memorial
|Orange Beach, Ala.
|2006
|Dowling (22-0-2)
|John DiRico
|1-0
|Fort Lewis
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2005
|Fort Lewis (22-0-1)
|Jeremy Gunn
|3-1
|Franklin Pierce
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|2004
|Seattle (22-0-1)
|Peter Fewing
|2-1
|SIU Edwardsville
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|2003
|Lynn (22-0-1)
|Shaun Pendleton
|2-1
|Chico State
|Virginia Beach
|2002
|Sonoma State (20-3-1)
|Marcus Ziemer
|4-3
|Southern New Hampshire
|Virginia Beach
|2001
|Tampa (19-0-2)
|Keith Fulk
|2-1
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|Tampa
|2000
|Cal State Dominguez Hills (23-1-1)
|Joe Flanagan
|2-1 (4ot)
|Barry
|Barry
|1999
|Southern Connecticut State (20-0)
|Tom Lang
|2-1 (2ot)
|Fort Lewis
|Barry
|1998
|Southern Connecticut State (20-2-1)
|Tom Lang
|1-0
|South Carolina Upstate
|South Carolina Upstate
|1997
|Cal State Bakersfield (20-4)
|Simon Tobin
|1-0
|Lynn
|Lynn
|1996
|Grand Canyon (12-4-5)
|Peter Duah, Petar Draskin
|3-1
|Oakland
|Grand Canyon
|1995
|Southern Connecticut State (21-1-1)
|Ray Reid
|2-0
|South Carolina Upstate
|South Carolina Upstate
|1994
|Tampa (15-2-1)
|Tom Fitzgerald
|3-0 (2ot)
|Oakland
|Tampa
|1993
|Seattle Pacific (18-2-1)
|Cliff McCrath
|1-0
|Southern Connecticut State
|Florida Tech
|1992
|Southern Connecticut State (21-2-1)
|Ray Reid
|1-0
|Tampa
|Tampa
|1991
|Florida Tech (19-2-1)
|Rick Stottler
|5-1
|Sonoma State
|Florida Tech
|1990
|Southern Connecticut State (22-0-1)
|Ray Reid
|1-0 (4ot)
|Seattle Pacific
|Florida Tech
|1989
|Southern New Hampshire (22-1-2)
|John Rootes
|3-1
|UNC Greensboro
|UNC Greensboro
|1988
|Florida Tech (15-6)
|Rick Stottler
|3-2
|Cal State Northridge
|Cal State Northridge
|1987
|Southern Connecticut State (17-1-3)
|Bob Dikranian
|2-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Tampa
|1986
|Seattle Pacific (17-4-2)
|Cliff McCrath
|4-1
|Oakland
|Seattle Pacific
|1985
|Seattle Pacific (20-3)
|Cliff McCrath
|3-2
|FIU
|FIU
|1984
|FIU (14-4-3)
|Karl Kremser
|1-0 (ot)
|Seattle Pacific
|Seattle Pacific
|1983
|Seattle Pacific (16-4-1)
|Cliff McCrath
|1-0
|Tampa
|Tampa
|1982
|FIU (16-3-1)
|Karl Kremser
|2-1
|Southern Connecticut State
|FIU
|1981
|Tampa (15-0-3)
|Jay Miller
|1-0 (ot)
|Cal State Los Angeles
|Southern Connecticut State
|1980
|Lock Haven (21-0-0)
|Michael Parker
|1-0 (ot)
|FIU
|FIU
|1979
|Alabama A&M (22-1)
|Salah Yousif
|2-0
|Eastern Illinois
|FIU
|1978
|Seattle Pacific (18-5-4)
|Cliff McCrath
|1-0 (3ot)
|Alabama A&M
|FIU
|1977
|Alabama A&M (16-1)
|Salah Yousif
|2-1
|Seattle Pacific
|FIU
|1976
|Loyola Maryland (21-1)
|Jim Bullington
|2-0
|New Haven
|Seattle Pacific
|1975
|Baltimore (16-2-1)
|Dick Edell
|3-1
|Seattle Pacific
|Seattle Pacific
|1974
|Adelphi (16-1-1)
|Menahem Less
|3-2
|Seattle Pacific
|Missouri-St. Louis
|1973
|Missouri-St. Louis (11-0-3)
|Don Dallas
|3-0
|Cal State Fullerton
|Springfield
|1972
|SIU Edwardsville (11-0-3)
|Bob Guelker
|1-0
|Oneonta State
|SIU Edwardsville