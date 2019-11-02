Albany stuns No. 14 New Hampshire on senior night

On a night where the UAlbany (9-5-1, 4-2-0 AE) men’s soccer team honored its seniors prior to the game, after 90 minutes expired the Great Danes earned a big win, shutting out #14 New Hampshire (12-1-2, 5-1-0 AE) by a score of 1-0.

Coming into the game, the Wildcats were one of three unbeaten teams in the nation and did not concede a goal in six games. It was also only the second time all season that New Hampshire did not tally a goal.

The victory marked another big win against a ranked opponent during Coach Gorman’s tenure at home, last being three years ago on October 4, 2016 after the Great Danes knocked off #3 Syracuse at Casey Stadium by a score of 2-1.

In the first half, the Wildcats had two early chances. In the ninth minute, Josh Bauer took a shot that went to the lower left corner of the net and then in the 14th minute another Wildcat took a shot, but Kennedy was able to make the saves.

UAlbany tallied its lone goal in the 23rd minute. Leósson sent a cross to the box that found the head of DaSilva, who redirected it just inside the right post for the 1-0 lead. DaSilva’s goal was his 12th of the season and put him in sole possession of third in the program (DI era) in goals in a single season.

The UAlbany defense stood their ground in the second half holding New Hampshire to zero shots on goal in the final 45 minutes, sealing the win.

The Great Danes will close out the regular season on the road at Binghamton on Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Key Stats

Austin DaSilva tallied his 12th goal of the season.

Bjarki Leósson notched the first assist of his collegiate career.

New Hampshire outshot UAlbany 10-3.

Corner kicks between the two teams were even at two apiece.

Micheal Kennedy notched his third win of the season in goal, recording two saves.

Coach Gorman:

“Tonight was a disciplined performance against one of the top teams in the country. We scored a fantastic goal and defended well also. Our seniors were key tonight. They’re experience was on display and it’s fitting that it was a performance like that on senior night.”

DaSilva:

“It was great to beat a ranked team and the #1 team in our conference right now. This gives us the confidence to keep moving forward to Binghamton and into the tournament. We’re really excited and we’ll keep moving forward from here.”