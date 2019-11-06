FALL CHAMP SELECTIONS:

NCAA.org | November 11, 2019

2019 DIII Men's Soccer Championship bracket revealed

DIII Men's Soccer: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Committee announced the field of 64 teams for the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.

Forty-two conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the championship. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions, as well as members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final 21 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: View the 2019 bracket

All tournament games leading up to the national semifinals will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions. Sixteen sites will host four teams for first-and second-round competition Nov. 15 and 16 or 16 and 17.

Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites Nov. 22 and 23 or 23 and 24.  Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the national semifinals, which take place Dec. 6 at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, with UNC Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission serving as hosts. The national championship game will be played Dec. 7.  The Division III women’s soccer national semifinals and championship games will also be held at UNCG Soccer Stadium Nov. 6 and Dec. 7.

Conference School
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend
American Rivers Conference Luther
American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas
Capital Athletic Conference Mary Washington
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins
City University of New York Athletic Conference John Jay
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Park
Colonial States Athletic Conference Keystone College
Commonwealth Coast Conference Salve Regina
Empire 8 Nazareth
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Hanover
Landmark Conference Catholic
Liberty League Hobart
Little East Conference Keene State
Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Framingham State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Eastern
Midwest Conference St. Norbert
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus
New England Collegiate Conference Eastern Nazarene
New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Babson
New Jersey Athletic Conference Montclair State
North Atlantic Conference Thomas (Maine)
North Coast Athletic Conference Kenyon
North Eastern Athletic Conference Penn State Harrisburg
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Dominican (Illinois)
Northwest Conference Pacific Lutheran
Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee
Presidents’ Athletic Conference Washington & Jefferson
Skyline Conference SUNY- Maritime
Southern Athletic Association Centre
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Texas Lutheran
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Principia
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY- Oneonta
University Athletic Association Chicago
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior
USA South Athletic Conference North Carolina Wesleyan

Pool B Berths (1):

  • Wisconsin-Whitewater


Pool C Berths (21):

  • Amherst
  • Central (Iowa)
  • Christopher Newport
  • Colorado College
  • Connecticut College
  • Franklin & Marshall
  • Gettysburg
  • Hope
  • Ithaca
  • Kalamazoo
  • Middlebury
  • Oglethorpe
  • Ohio Northern
  • Ohio Wesleyan
  • Rensselaer
  • Roanoke
  • Rowan
  • Swarthmore
  • Trinity (Texas)
  • Rochester
  • WPI

Log on to ncaa.com for more information regarding the 2019 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites.  Tufts is the defending national champion, having defeated Calvin 2-1 in last year’s championship game. 

