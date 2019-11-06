2019 DIII Men's Soccer Championship bracket revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Committee announced the field of 64 teams for the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.

Forty-two conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the championship. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions, as well as members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final 21 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: View the 2019 bracket | Buy tickets | Broadcast schedule | Selection show

All tournament games leading up to the national semifinals will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions. Sixteen sites will host four teams for first-and second-round competition Nov. 15 and 16 or 16 and 17.

Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites Nov. 22 and 23 or 23 and 24. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the national semifinals, which take place Dec. 6 at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, with UNC Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission serving as hosts. The national championship game will be played Dec. 7. The Division III women’s soccer national semifinals and championship games will also be held at UNCG Soccer Stadium Nov. 6 and Dec. 7.

Conference School Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend American Rivers Conference Luther American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas Capital Athletic Conference Mary Washington Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins City University of New York Athletic Conference John Jay College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Park Colonial States Athletic Conference Keystone College Commonwealth Coast Conference Salve Regina Empire 8 Nazareth Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Hanover Landmark Conference Catholic Liberty League Hobart Little East Conference Keene State Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Framingham State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Eastern Midwest Conference St. Norbert Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus New England Collegiate Conference Eastern Nazarene New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Babson New Jersey Athletic Conference Montclair State North Atlantic Conference Thomas (Maine) North Coast Athletic Conference Kenyon North Eastern Athletic Conference Penn State Harrisburg Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Dominican (Illinois) Northwest Conference Pacific Lutheran Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee Presidents’ Athletic Conference Washington & Jefferson Skyline Conference SUNY- Maritime Southern Athletic Association Centre Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Texas Lutheran St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Principia State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY- Oneonta University Athletic Association Chicago Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior USA South Athletic Conference North Carolina Wesleyan

Pool B Berths (1):

Wisconsin-Whitewater



Pool C Berths (21):

Amherst

Central (Iowa)

Christopher Newport

Colorado College

Connecticut College

Franklin & Marshall

Gettysburg

Hope

Ithaca

Kalamazoo

Middlebury

Oglethorpe

Ohio Northern

Ohio Wesleyan

Rensselaer

Roanoke

Rowan

Swarthmore

Trinity (Texas)

Rochester

WPI

FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Full NCAA.com fall selection show schedule

Log on to ncaa.com for more information regarding the 2019 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites. Tufts is the defending national champion, having defeated Calvin 2-1 in last year’s championship game.