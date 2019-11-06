2019 DIII Men's Soccer Championship bracket revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Committee announced the field of 64 teams for the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.
Forty-two conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the championship. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions, as well as members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final 21 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.
All tournament games leading up to the national semifinals will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions. Sixteen sites will host four teams for first-and second-round competition Nov. 15 and 16 or 16 and 17.
Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites Nov. 22 and 23 or 23 and 24. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the national semifinals, which take place Dec. 6 at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, with UNC Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission serving as hosts. The national championship game will be played Dec. 7. The Division III women’s soccer national semifinals and championship games will also be held at UNCG Soccer Stadium Nov. 6 and Dec. 7.
Pool B Berths (1):
- Wisconsin-Whitewater
Pool C Berths (21):
- Amherst
- Central (Iowa)
- Christopher Newport
- Colorado College
- Connecticut College
- Franklin & Marshall
- Gettysburg
- Hope
- Ithaca
- Kalamazoo
- Middlebury
- Oglethorpe
- Ohio Northern
- Ohio Wesleyan
- Rensselaer
- Roanoke
- Rowan
- Swarthmore
- Trinity (Texas)
- Rochester
- WPI
Log on to ncaa.com for more information regarding the 2019 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites. Tufts is the defending national champion, having defeated Calvin 2-1 in last year’s championship game.