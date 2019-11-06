2019 NCAA DIII men's soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watch

The 2019 Division III men's soccer bracket will be announced on at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 11. The bracket will be revealed in a live selection show available to watch right here on NCAA.com.

Sixty-four teams will be selected to the 2019 championship bracket, 42 of which will receive automatic berths via conference championship. The remaining 22 participants will be selected at large based on criteria including won-lost record against DIII opponents, strength of schedule, head-to-head competition against DIII opponents and additional factors.

Here are the 42 conferences that receive automatic qualification in the tournament:

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference New England Collegiate Conference American Rivers Conference New England Small College Athletic Conference American Southwest Conference New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Capital Athletic Conference New Jersey Athletic Conference Centennial Conference North Atlantic Conference City University of New York Athletic Conference North Coast Athletic Conference College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Eastern Athletic Conference Colonial States Athletic Conference Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Commonwealth Coast Conference Northwest Conference Empire 8 Ohio Athletic Conference Great Northeast Athletic Conference Old Dominion Athletic Conference Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Presidents’ Athletic Conference Landmark Conference Skyline Conference Liberty League St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Little East Conference Southern Athletic Association Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth State University of New York Athletic Conference Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom University Athletic Association Midwest Conference Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference USA South Athletic Conference

The 2019 DIII men's soccer tournament gets underway with the first and second rounds beginning on Friday, Nov. 15 and Sunday, Nov. 17, respectively. All games in the first two rounds will be played at on-campus sites to be determined.

The sectionals will take place on Friday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 24. All games in the sections will played at on-campus sites to be determined as well.

Finally, the four teams that win each sectional will advance to the national semifinals on Friday, Dec. 6. The winner of each semifinal will meet in the national championship match on Saturday, Dec. 7. Both final-site rounds will be hosted by UNC Greensboro at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina.

In 2018, Tufts won its third national championship in the last five seasons. Below is the complete Division III men's soccer championship history since 1974.

NCAA Division III men's soccer championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2018 Tufts (18-0-3) Josh Shapiro 2-1 Calvin Greensboro, N.C. 2017 Messiah (24-2-0) Brad McCarty 2-1 North Park Greensboro, N.C. 2016 Tufts (14-5-2) Josh Shapiro 1-0 (2ot) Calvin Salem, Va. 2015 Amherst (17-1-2) Justin Serpone 2-1 Loras Kansas City, Mo. 2014 Tufts (17-2-4) Josh Shapiro 4-2 Wheaton (Ill.) Kansas City, Mo. 2013 Messiah (24-1-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 Rutgers-Camden San Antonio 2012 Messiah (23-0-2) Brad McCarty 5-1 Ohio Northern San Antonio 2011 Ohio Wesleyan (23-2-0) Jay Martin 2-1 Calvin San Antonio 2010 Messiah (23-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 (ot) Lynchburg (Va.) San Antonio 2009 Messiah (24-1) Brad McCarty 2-0 Calvin San Antonio 2008 *Messiah (22-2-2) Dave Brandt 1-1 (2ot, pk) Stevens Institute Greensboro, N.C. 2007 *Middlebury (18-2-2) Dave Saward 0-0 (2ot, pk) Trinity (Texas) Lake Buena Vista, Fla. 2006 Messiah (21-1-2) Dave Brandt 3-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Lake Buena Vista, Fla. 2005 Messiah (24-0) Dave Brandt 1-0 Gustavus Adolphus Greensboro, N.C. 2004 Messiah (23-2) Dave Brandt 4-0 UC Santa Cruz Greensboro, N.C. 2003 Trinity (Texas) (24-0-0) Paul McGinlay 2-1 Drew Drew 2002 Messiah (23-2-1) Dave Brandt 1-0 Otterbein St. Lawrence 2001 Richard Stockton (25-1-1) Jeff Haines 3-2 Redlands Messiah 2000 Messiah (22-2-1) Dave Brandt 2-0 Rowan Rowan 1999 St. Lawrence (22-0) Bob Durocher 2-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Wheaton (Ill.) 1998 Ohio Wesleyan (18-6) Jay Martin 2-1 (2ot) Greensboro Ohio Wesleyan 1997 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-0-1) Joe Bean 3-0 TCNJ Mary Washington 1996 TCNJ (17-5-1) George Nazario 2-1 (4ot) Kenyon Kenyon 1995 Williams (17-0-1) Mike Russo 2-1 Methodist Williams 1994 Bethany (W.Va.) (15-5-4) John Cunningham 1-0 (2ot) Johns Hopkins TCNJ 1993 UC San Diego (20-2-2) Derek Armstrong 1-0 Williams Williams 1992 Kean (18-6-1) Tony Ochrimenko 3-1 Ohio Wesleyan Kean 1991 UC San Diego (18-4-1) Derek Armstrong 1-0 TCNJ UC San Diego 1990 Rowan (20-3-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot, pk) Ohio Wesleyan Ohio Wesleyan 1989 Elizabethtown (23-2) Skip Roderick 2-0 Greensboro Elizabethtown 1988 UC San Diego (23-0-2) Derek Armstrong 3-0 Rochester Institute Rochester Institute 1987 UNC Greensboro (17-7-1) Michael Parker 6-1 Washington-St. Louis UNC Greensboro 1986 UNC Greensboro (18-5) Michael Parker 2-0 UC San Diego UNC Greensboro 1985 UNC Greensboro (20-5) Michael Parker 5-0 Washington-St. Louis Washington-St. Louis 1984 Wheaton (Ill.) (21-1-2) Joe Bean 2-1 (3ot) Brandeis Wheaton (Ill.) 1983 UNC Greensboro (23-1-1) Mike Berticelli 3-2 Claremont-M-S UNC Greensboro 1982 UNC Greensboro (19-3) Mike Berticelli 2-1 Bethany (W.Va.) UNC Greensboro 1981 Rowan (19-1-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot) Scranton Elizabethtown 1980 Babson (16-3-1) Bill Rogers 1-0 (ot) Scranton Babson 1979 Babson (13-2-4) Bill Rogers 2-1 Rowan TCNJ 1978 Lock Haven (18-2) Michael Parker 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Babson 1977 Lock Haven (14-4) Michael Parker 1-0 SUNY Cortland Babson 1976 Brandeis (15-2) Mike Coven 2-1 (2ot) Brockport Elizabethtown 1975 Babson (17-0-1) Bob Hartwell 1-0 Brockport Brockport 1974 Brockport (12-2-2) Walk Kopczuk 3-1 Swarthmore Wheaton (Ill.)

*Penalty kicks