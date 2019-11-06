FBS Football

soccer-men-d3 flag

NCAA.com | November 8, 2019

2019 NCAA DIII men's soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watch

DIII Men's Soccer Championship: Calvin vs. Tufts Full Replay

The 2019 Division III men's soccer bracket will be announced on at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 11. The bracket will be revealed in a live selection show available to watch right here on NCAA.com

Sixty-four teams will be selected to the 2019 championship bracket, 42 of which will receive automatic berths via conference championship. The remaining 22 participants will be selected at large based on criteria including won-lost record against DIII opponents, strength of schedule, head-to-head competition against DIII opponents and additional factors.

View the 2019 interactive bracket | Buy tickets | Full broadcast schedule

Here are the 42 conferences that receive automatic qualification in the tournament:

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference New England Collegiate Conference
American Rivers Conference New England Small College Athletic Conference
American Southwest Conference New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference
Capital Athletic Conference New Jersey Athletic Conference
Centennial Conference North Atlantic Conference
City University of New York Athletic Conference North Coast Athletic Conference
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Eastern Athletic Conference
Colonial States Athletic Conference Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
Commonwealth Coast Conference Northwest Conference
Empire 8 Ohio Athletic Conference
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Old Dominion Athletic Conference
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Presidents’ Athletic Conference
Landmark Conference Skyline Conference
Liberty League St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Little East Conference Southern Athletic Association
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth State University of New York Athletic Conference
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom University Athletic Association
Midwest Conference Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference USA South Athletic Conference

The 2019 DIII men's soccer tournament gets underway with the first and second rounds beginning on Friday, Nov. 15 and Sunday, Nov. 17, respectively. All games in the first two rounds will be played at on-campus sites to be determined.

The sectionals will take place on Friday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 24. All games in the sections will played at on-campus sites to be determined as well.

Finally, the four teams that win each sectional will advance to the national semifinals on Friday, Dec. 6. The winner of each semifinal will meet in the national championship match on Saturday, Dec. 7. Both final-site rounds will be hosted by UNC Greensboro at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina. 

Full NCAA.com fall selection show schedule | Future championship sites

In 2018, Tufts won its third national championship in the last five seasons. Below is the complete Division III men's soccer championship history since 1974. 

NCAA Division III men's soccer championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2018 Tufts (18-0-3) Josh Shapiro 2-1 Calvin Greensboro, N.C.
2017 Messiah (24-2-0) Brad McCarty 2-1 North Park Greensboro, N.C.
2016 Tufts (14-5-2) Josh Shapiro 1-0 (2ot) Calvin Salem, Va.
2015 Amherst (17-1-2) Justin Serpone 2-1 Loras Kansas City, Mo.
2014 Tufts (17-2-4) Josh Shapiro 4-2 Wheaton (Ill.) Kansas City, Mo.
2013 Messiah (24-1-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 Rutgers-Camden San Antonio
2012 Messiah (23-0-2) Brad McCarty 5-1 Ohio Northern San Antonio
2011 Ohio Wesleyan (23-2-0) Jay Martin 2-1 Calvin San Antonio
2010 Messiah (23-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 (ot) Lynchburg (Va.) San Antonio
2009 Messiah (24-1) Brad McCarty 2-0 Calvin San Antonio
2008 *Messiah (22-2-2) Dave Brandt 1-1 (2ot, pk) Stevens Institute Greensboro, N.C.
2007 *Middlebury (18-2-2) Dave Saward 0-0 (2ot, pk) Trinity (Texas) Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2006 Messiah (21-1-2) Dave Brandt 3-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2005 Messiah (24-0) Dave Brandt 1-0 Gustavus Adolphus Greensboro, N.C.
2004 Messiah (23-2) Dave Brandt 4-0 UC Santa Cruz Greensboro, N.C.
2003 Trinity (Texas) (24-0-0) Paul McGinlay 2-1 Drew Drew
2002 Messiah (23-2-1) Dave Brandt 1-0 Otterbein St. Lawrence
2001 Richard Stockton (25-1-1) Jeff Haines 3-2 Redlands Messiah
2000 Messiah (22-2-1) Dave Brandt 2-0 Rowan Rowan
1999 St. Lawrence (22-0) Bob Durocher 2-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Wheaton (Ill.)
1998 Ohio Wesleyan (18-6) Jay Martin 2-1 (2ot) Greensboro Ohio Wesleyan
1997 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-0-1) Joe Bean 3-0 TCNJ Mary Washington
1996 TCNJ (17-5-1) George Nazario 2-1 (4ot) Kenyon Kenyon
1995 Williams (17-0-1) Mike Russo 2-1 Methodist Williams
1994 Bethany (W.Va.) (15-5-4) John Cunningham 1-0 (2ot) Johns Hopkins TCNJ
1993 UC San Diego (20-2-2) Derek Armstrong 1-0 Williams Williams
1992 Kean (18-6-1) Tony Ochrimenko 3-1 Ohio Wesleyan Kean
1991 UC San Diego (18-4-1) Derek Armstrong 1-0 TCNJ UC San Diego
1990 Rowan (20-3-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot, pk) Ohio Wesleyan Ohio Wesleyan
1989 Elizabethtown (23-2) Skip Roderick 2-0 Greensboro Elizabethtown
1988 UC San Diego (23-0-2) Derek Armstrong 3-0 Rochester Institute Rochester Institute
1987 UNC Greensboro (17-7-1) Michael Parker 6-1 Washington-St. Louis UNC Greensboro
1986 UNC Greensboro (18-5) Michael Parker 2-0 UC San Diego UNC Greensboro
1985 UNC Greensboro (20-5) Michael Parker 5-0 Washington-St. Louis Washington-St. Louis
1984 Wheaton (Ill.) (21-1-2) Joe Bean 2-1 (3ot) Brandeis Wheaton (Ill.)
1983 UNC Greensboro (23-1-1) Mike Berticelli 3-2 Claremont-M-S UNC Greensboro
1982 UNC Greensboro (19-3) Mike Berticelli 2-1 Bethany (W.Va.) UNC Greensboro
1981 Rowan (19-1-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot) Scranton Elizabethtown
1980 Babson (16-3-1) Bill Rogers 1-0 (ot) Scranton Babson
1979 Babson (13-2-4) Bill Rogers 2-1 Rowan TCNJ
1978 Lock Haven (18-2) Michael Parker 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Babson
1977 Lock Haven (14-4) Michael Parker 1-0 SUNY Cortland Babson
1976 Brandeis (15-2) Mike Coven 2-1 (2ot) Brockport Elizabethtown
1975 Babson (17-0-1) Bob Hartwell 1-0 Brockport Brockport
1974 Brockport (12-2-2) Walk Kopczuk 3-1 Swarthmore Wheaton (Ill.)

*Penalty kicks

 

