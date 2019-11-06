2019 NCAA DIII men's soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watch

The 2019 Division III men's soccer bracket will be announced on at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 11. The bracket will be revealed in a live selection show available to watch right here on NCAA.com.
Sixty-four teams will be selected to the 2019 championship bracket, 42 of which will receive automatic berths via conference championship. The remaining 22 participants will be selected at large based on criteria including won-lost record against DIII opponents, strength of schedule, head-to-head competition against DIII opponents and additional factors.
Here are the 42 conferences that receive automatic qualification in the tournament:
|Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|New England Collegiate Conference
|American Rivers Conference
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|American Southwest Conference
|New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference
|Capital Athletic Conference
|New Jersey Athletic Conference
|Centennial Conference
|North Atlantic Conference
|City University of New York Athletic Conference
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|North Eastern Athletic Conference
|Colonial States Athletic Conference
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|Northwest Conference
|Empire 8
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Presidents’ Athletic Conference
|Landmark Conference
|Skyline Conference
|Liberty League
|St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Little East Conference
|Southern Athletic Association
|Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
|State University of New York Athletic Conference
|Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|University Athletic Association
|Midwest Conference
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|USA South Athletic Conference
The 2019 DIII men's soccer tournament gets underway with the first and second rounds beginning on Friday, Nov. 15 and Sunday, Nov. 17, respectively. All games in the first two rounds will be played at on-campus sites to be determined.
The sectionals will take place on Friday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 24. All games in the sections will played at on-campus sites to be determined as well.
Finally, the four teams that win each sectional will advance to the national semifinals on Friday, Dec. 6. The winner of each semifinal will meet in the national championship match on Saturday, Dec. 7. Both final-site rounds will be hosted by UNC Greensboro at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina.
In 2018, Tufts won its third national championship in the last five seasons. Below is the complete Division III men's soccer championship history since 1974.
NCAA Division III men's soccer championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Tufts (18-0-3)
|Josh Shapiro
|2-1
|Calvin
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2017
|Messiah (24-2-0)
|Brad McCarty
|2-1
|North Park
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2016
|Tufts (14-5-2)
|Josh Shapiro
|1-0 (2ot)
|Calvin
|Salem, Va.
|2015
|Amherst (17-1-2)
|Justin Serpone
|2-1
|Loras
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2014
|Tufts (17-2-4)
|Josh Shapiro
|4-2
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2013
|Messiah (24-1-1)
|Brad McCarty
|2-1
|Rutgers-Camden
|San Antonio
|2012
|Messiah (23-0-2)
|Brad McCarty
|5-1
|Ohio Northern
|San Antonio
|2011
|Ohio Wesleyan (23-2-0)
|Jay Martin
|2-1
|Calvin
|San Antonio
|2010
|Messiah (23-1)
|Brad McCarty
|2-1 (ot)
|Lynchburg (Va.)
|San Antonio
|2009
|Messiah (24-1)
|Brad McCarty
|2-0
|Calvin
|San Antonio
|2008
|*Messiah (22-2-2)
|Dave Brandt
|1-1 (2ot, pk)
|Stevens Institute
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2007
|*Middlebury (18-2-2)
|Dave Saward
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|Trinity (Texas)
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|2006
|Messiah (21-1-2)
|Dave Brandt
|3-0
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|2005
|Messiah (24-0)
|Dave Brandt
|1-0
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2004
|Messiah (23-2)
|Dave Brandt
|4-0
|UC Santa Cruz
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2003
|Trinity (Texas) (24-0-0)
|Paul McGinlay
|2-1
|Drew
|Drew
|2002
|Messiah (23-2-1)
|Dave Brandt
|1-0
|Otterbein
|St. Lawrence
|2001
|Richard Stockton (25-1-1)
|Jeff Haines
|3-2
|Redlands
|Messiah
|2000
|Messiah (22-2-1)
|Dave Brandt
|2-0
|Rowan
|Rowan
|1999
|St. Lawrence (22-0)
|Bob Durocher
|2-0
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1998
|Ohio Wesleyan (18-6)
|Jay Martin
|2-1 (2ot)
|Greensboro
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1997
|Wheaton (Ill.) (24-0-1)
|Joe Bean
|3-0
|TCNJ
|Mary Washington
|1996
|TCNJ (17-5-1)
|George Nazario
|2-1 (4ot)
|Kenyon
|Kenyon
|1995
|Williams (17-0-1)
|Mike Russo
|2-1
|Methodist
|Williams
|1994
|Bethany (W.Va.) (15-5-4)
|John Cunningham
|1-0 (2ot)
|Johns Hopkins
|TCNJ
|1993
|UC San Diego (20-2-2)
|Derek Armstrong
|1-0
|Williams
|Williams
|1992
|Kean (18-6-1)
|Tony Ochrimenko
|3-1
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Kean
|1991
|UC San Diego (18-4-1)
|Derek Armstrong
|1-0
|TCNJ
|UC San Diego
|1990
|Rowan (20-3-2)
|Dan Gilmore
|2-1 (4ot, pk)
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1989
|Elizabethtown (23-2)
|Skip Roderick
|2-0
|Greensboro
|Elizabethtown
|1988
|UC San Diego (23-0-2)
|Derek Armstrong
|3-0
|Rochester Institute
|Rochester Institute
|1987
|UNC Greensboro (17-7-1)
|Michael Parker
|6-1
|Washington-St. Louis
|UNC Greensboro
|1986
|UNC Greensboro (18-5)
|Michael Parker
|2-0
|UC San Diego
|UNC Greensboro
|1985
|UNC Greensboro (20-5)
|Michael Parker
|5-0
|Washington-St. Louis
|Washington-St. Louis
|1984
|Wheaton (Ill.) (21-1-2)
|Joe Bean
|2-1 (3ot)
|Brandeis
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1983
|UNC Greensboro (23-1-1)
|Mike Berticelli
|3-2
|Claremont-M-S
|UNC Greensboro
|1982
|UNC Greensboro (19-3)
|Mike Berticelli
|2-1
|Bethany (W.Va.)
|UNC Greensboro
|1981
|Rowan (19-1-2)
|Dan Gilmore
|2-1 (4ot)
|Scranton
|Elizabethtown
|1980
|Babson (16-3-1)
|Bill Rogers
|1-0 (ot)
|Scranton
|Babson
|1979
|Babson (13-2-4)
|Bill Rogers
|2-1
|Rowan
|TCNJ
|1978
|Lock Haven (18-2)
|Michael Parker
|3-0
|Washington-St. Louis
|Babson
|1977
|Lock Haven (14-4)
|Michael Parker
|1-0
|SUNY Cortland
|Babson
|1976
|Brandeis (15-2)
|Mike Coven
|2-1 (2ot)
|Brockport
|Elizabethtown
|1975
|Babson (17-0-1)
|Bob Hartwell
|1-0
|Brockport
|Brockport
|1974
|Brockport (12-2-2)
|Walk Kopczuk
|3-1
|Swarthmore
|Wheaton (Ill.)
*Penalty kicks