Men's college soccer: Providence upsets No. 8 St. John's on Senior Night

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Providence College men's soccer team defeated No. 8 St. John's on Wednesday, Nov. 6 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. The Friars scored both goals in the second half of the match. The last time the Friars defeated a top 10 team was in 2-1 double overtime win over No. 8 SMU.

GAME FLOW & NOTES

In the second minute of the game, Paulo Lima gave the Friars their first opportunity to score on a header inside the box. Jan Hoffelner made the early save to keep them tied up.

In the last minute of the half, St. John's Josiah Crawford sent a floater into the goal area that Austin Aviza was able to deflect over the back of the net.

Both teams had a combined of five shots at the half.

Lima scored his sixth goal of the season and gave the Friars a 1-0 lead in the 50th minute. Starting from a Friar corner kick on the near side, both teams fought for the ball in the box that Lima was able to control and send home into the bottom left of the goal.

Freshman Esben Wolf scored the insurance goal in the 78th minute to put the Friars up by two goals. Kevin Vang fed the ball to Tiago Mendonca, who crossed the ball to Wolf on the left side of the net. Wolf beat the defender to get the shot off at the top of the 6-yard line.

The Friars outshot the Red Storm 11-9 and had nine shots on goal to their three.

This marked the Friars' ninth shutout of the season and seventh for Aviza.



HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (PC) 49:41/2nd – Paulo Lima (Serrano, Davock) – Lima finished with his right foot into the bottom left of the goal after controlling the ball from defenders in the box.

2-0 (PC) 77:10/2nd – Esben Wolf (Mendonca, Vang) – Mendonca crossed the ball to Wolf who scored just inside the left goalpost from the 6-yard line.

GOALKEEPERS

Providence: Austin Aviza (12-5-0), three saves, zero goals against

St. John's: Jan Hoffelner (7-2-0), six saves, two goals against



STAT COMPARISON

PROVIDENCE ST. JOHN'S 11 SHOTS 9 9 SHOTS ON GOAL 3 5 CORNER KICKS 4 12 FOULS 9 3 SAVES 7

LOOKING AHEAD

The Friars have locked in the three seed going into the BIG EAST Tournament and will host the First Round on Saturday, Nov. 9 against the six seed Marquette. The match is set for kick-off at 12:00 p.m. on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium.