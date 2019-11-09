College Football:

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | November 9, 2019

2019 men's college soccer: Conference tournament schedules, auto-bids

Check out the men's soccer plays of the week

The 2019 NCAA Division I men’s soccer tournament continues to inch closer with conference tournaments getting under way. We’re tracking all of the action as automatic bids are filled and the 48-team field takes shape.

Out of 48 teams, 21 receive automatic qualification by winning a conference tournament while 24 reach the postseason through an at-large bid. Additionally, three automatic bids will be awarded to the regular-season champions of the Ivy League, Pac-12 and West Coast conferences.

At-large bids are chosen by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The complete 48-team field will be released at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 18, during the selection show on NCAA.com.

LOOKING AHEAD: Georgetown leads in-season Top 16

Tap or click on each conference below to access full brackets and more information about each postseason tournament. As bids are claimed, we will update the table below.

Note: Sites listed are for the final round of competition. Locations for conferences that travel to the highest remaining seed will be posted as that information becomes available.

Conference Location Dates Champion
ACC Cary, NC Nov. 5-17 TBD
America East Highest remaining seed* Nov. 9-17 TBD
American Athletic Orlando, FL Nov. 9-16 TBD
Atlantic 10 Bronx, NY Nov. 9-17 TBD
Atlantic Sun Highest remaining seed* Nov. 8-16 TBD
Big East Highest remaining seed* Nov. 9-17 TBD
Big South Highest remaining seed* Nov. 10-17 TBD
Big Ten College Park, MD Nov. 9-17 TBD
Big West Highest remaining seed* Nov. 6-16 TBD
Colonial Highest remaining seed* Nov. 8-16 TBD
Conference USA Norfolk, VA Nov. 13-17 TBD
Horizon Chicago, IL Nov. 11-16 TBD
Ivy N/A N/A TBD
Metro Atlantic Highest remaining seed* Nov. 10-17 TBD
Mid-American No. 1 seed* Nov. 12-17 TBD
Missouri Valley Chicago, IL Nov. 13-17 TBD
Northeast No. 1 seed* Nov. 15-17 TBD
Pac-12 N/A N/A TBD
Patriot Highest remaining seed* Nov. 9-16 TBD
Southern Highest remaining seed* Nov. 5-16 or 17 TBD
Summit Denver, CO Nov. 14-16 TBD
Sun Belt Boone, NC Nov. 13-17 TBD
WCC N/A N/A Saint Mary's
WAC US Air Force Academy, CO Nov. 13-17 TBD

Following the bracket reveal on Nov. 18, the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship begins on Thursday, Nov. 21. From there, 47 matches will play out over 24 days to crown a champion, culminating with the College Cup final in Cary, NC. Here's a look at who won each of the previous times the tournament concluded in Cary. 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP
2014 Virginia (14-6-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2OT,PK) UCLA
2009 Virginia (19-3-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2OT, PK) Akron
2007 Wake Forest (22-2-2) Jay Vidovich 2-1 Ohio State
2005 Maryland (20-4-1) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 New Mexico

