Where 2019 MLS Cup finalists played college soccer

On Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, Major League Soccer clubs Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC will go head-to-head in the MLS Cup final. Before the two sides vie for the title of MLS champions, we look back on which colleges produced the most players on the 2019 MLS Cup final rosters.

Between both rosters, 25 players have college soccer experience playing for 16 schools. Out of those 24, five once donned the crimson and cream of Indiana. In addition to the Hoosiers, four other schools have more than one representative — Akron, Notre Dame and Washington each have two while Maryland has three. Here's the full breakdown by school, in alphabetical order:

SCHOOL PLAYERS Akron 2 California 1 Cal Poly 1 UC Santa Barbara 1 Indiana 5 Louisville 1 Maryland 3 Michigan State 1 Monmouth 1 North Carolina 1 Notre Dame 2 Seattle 1 Stanford 1 Syracuse 1 Wake Forest 1 Washington 2

Here is each former college soccer player, by team:

TEAM (MLS) PLAYER COLLEGE Seattle Sounders Saad Abdul Salaam Akron Seattle Sounders Will Bruin Indiana Seattle Sounders Handwalla Bwana Washington Seattle Sounders Jonathan Campbell North Carolina Seattle Sounders Justin Dhillon Cal Poly Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei California Seattle Sounders Bryan Meredith Monmouth Seattle Sounders Jordan Morris Stanford Seattle Sounders Trey Muse Indiana Seattle Sounders Cristian Roldan Washington Seattle Sounders Alex Roldan Seattle Seattle Sounders Harry Shipp Notre Dame Seattle Sounders Luis Silva UC Santa Barbara Toronto FC Jon Bakero Wake Forest Toronto FC Alex Bono Syracuse Toronto FC Jay Chapman Michigan State Toronto FC Nick DeLeon Louisville Toronto FC Griffin Dorsey Indiana Toronto FC Tsubasa Endoh Maryland Toronto FC Omar Gonzalez Maryland Toronto FC Richie Laryea Akron Toronto FC Drew Moor Indiana Toronto FC Justin Morrow Notre Dame Toronto FC Patrick Mullins Maryland Toronto FC Eriq Zavaleta Indiana

This list features three MAC Hermann Trophy winners. Jordan Morris (2015) took home the hardware at Stanford while Jon Bakero (2017) won with Wake Forest. Maryland's Patrick Mullins won back-to-back years in 2012 and 2013, one of seven male players to win the award twice. Out of the three players, Morris was the only one to win a College Cup. He has also won an MLS Cup with Seattle.

Sunday's match features two of the past three MLS champions. Seattle won it all in 2016, followed by Toronto in 2017. Both clubs will compete for its second title at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Kick-off is at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on ABC.