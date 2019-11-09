College Football:

🏆 The CFP race examined, after Week 11

LSU beats Bama for first time since 2011

😱 B1G upset: Minnesota stuns No. 4 Penn State

Scoreboard

soccer-men-d1 flag

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | November 10, 2019

Where 2019 MLS Cup finalists played college soccer

2015 DI Men's Soccer: Championship Highlights

On Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, Major League Soccer clubs Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC will go head-to-head in the MLS Cup final. Before the two sides vie for the title of MLS champions, we look back on which colleges produced the most players on the 2019 MLS Cup final rosters.

DREAM XI: 11 college soccer players thriving professionally

Between both rosters, 25 players have college soccer experience playing for 16 schools. Out of those 24, five once donned the crimson and cream of Indiana. In addition to the Hoosiers, four other schools have more than one representative — Akron, Notre Dame and Washington each have two while Maryland has three. Here's the full breakdown by school, in alphabetical order:

SCHOOL PLAYERS
Akron 2
California 1
Cal Poly 1
UC Santa Barbara 1
Indiana 5
Louisville 1
Maryland 3
Michigan State 1
Monmouth 1
North Carolina 1
Notre Dame 2
Seattle 1
Stanford 1
Syracuse 1
Wake Forest 1
Washington 2

Here is each former college soccer player, by team:

TEAM (MLS) PLAYER COLLEGE
Seattle Sounders Saad Abdul Salaam Akron
Seattle Sounders Will Bruin Indiana
Seattle Sounders Handwalla Bwana Washington
Seattle Sounders Jonathan Campbell North Carolina
Seattle Sounders Justin Dhillon Cal Poly
Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei California
Seattle Sounders Bryan Meredith Monmouth
Seattle Sounders Jordan Morris Stanford
Seattle Sounders Trey Muse Indiana
Seattle Sounders Cristian Roldan Washington
Seattle Sounders Alex Roldan Seattle
Seattle Sounders Harry Shipp Notre Dame
Seattle Sounders Luis Silva UC Santa Barbara
Toronto FC Jon Bakero Wake Forest
Toronto FC Alex Bono Syracuse
Toronto FC Jay Chapman Michigan State
Toronto FC Nick DeLeon Louisville
Toronto FC Griffin Dorsey Indiana
Toronto FC Tsubasa Endoh Maryland
Toronto FC Omar Gonzalez Maryland
Toronto FC Richie Laryea Akron
Toronto FC Drew Moor Indiana
Toronto FC Justin Morrow Notre Dame
Toronto FC Patrick Mullins Maryland
Toronto FC Eriq Zavaleta Indiana 

This list features three MAC Hermann Trophy winners. Jordan Morris (2015) took home the hardware at Stanford while Jon Bakero (2017) won with Wake Forest. Maryland's Patrick Mullins won back-to-back years in 2012 and 2013, one of seven male players to win the award twice. Out of the three players, Morris was the only one to win a College Cup. He has also won an MLS Cup with Seattle.

WATCH: Check out the top men's college soccer plays of last week

Sunday's match features two of the past three MLS champions. Seattle won it all in 2016, followed by Toronto in 2017. Both clubs will compete for its second title at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Kick-off is at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on ABC.

Georgetown tops DI men’s soccer committee's top 16 reveal

The DI Men's Soccer Committee has revealed their top 16 teams ahead of the post-season.
READ MORE

Women's college basketball rankings: Oregon No. 1 in AP preseason poll

Oregon is ranked No. 1 for the first time in school history in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll for women's college basketball. Baylor, the reigning champs, checks in at No. 2.
READ MORE

Indiana vs. Kentucky men's soccer: Preview, series history, how to watch

In Wednesday's top-20 showdown, Kentucky men's soccer Johan Cedergren will try to do something no other coach in UK history has accomplished — beat Indiana more than once.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners