Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | November 15, 2019

2019 NCAA DI men's soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watch

Men's soccer players to watch in 2019

The NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee will announce the 48-team field for the 2019 bracket on Monday, Nov. 18. The selection show begins at 1 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.

The 2019 NCAA DI men's soccer championship is scheduled for Dec. 13 and 15 — hosted at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

Out of the 48 teams in the bracket, 21 will have gained automatic qualification by winning a conference tournament or, in the case of the Ivy League, Pac-12 and West Coast Conferences, a regular-season title. The remaining 27 bids will be determined by the committee on an at-large basis.

Additionally, the top 16 teams will be seeded 1-16 and host the opening rounds of the tournament. In a mid-season look at a potential Top 16, Georgetown was No. 1. You can find the rest of those rankings here

The 2019 NCAA tournament culminates at WakeMed Soccer Park for the 61st men's soccer championship. Both semifinal matches take place at on Dec.13, first at 6 p.m. ET followed by an 8:30 p.m. kickoff.  The two semifinal winners will meet in the College Cup final at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15. All three games will be televised on ESPNU.

Championship history:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2018 Maryland (13-6-4)

Sasho Cirovski 

 1-0 Akron Santa Barbara, Calif. 
2017 Stanford (19-2-2) Jeremy Gunn 1-0 (2ot) Indiana Philadelphia
2016 Stanford (15-3-5) Jeremy Gunn 0-0 (2ot, pk) Wake Forest Houston
2015 Stanford (18-2-3) Jeremy Gunn 4-0 Clemson Kansas City, Kan.
2014 Virginia (14-6-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C.
2013 Notre Dame (17-1-6) Bobby Clark 2-1 Maryland Chester, Pa.
2012 Indiana (16-5-3) Todd Yeagley 1-0 Georgetown Hoover, Ala.
2011 North Carolina (21-2-3) Carlos Somoano 1-0 Charlotte Hoover, Ala.
2010 Akron (22-1-2) Caleb Porter 1-0 Louisville Santa Barbara, Calif.
2009 *Virginia (19-3-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) Akron Cary, N.C.
2008 Maryland (23-3) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 North Carolina Frisco, Texas
2007 Wake Forest (22-2-2) Jay Vidovich 2-1 Ohio State Cary, N.C.
2006 UC Santa Barbara (17-7-1) Tim Vom Steeg 2-1 UCLA St. Louis
2005 Maryland (20-4-1) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 New Mexico Cary, N.C.
2004 *Indiana (19-4-1) Mike Freitag 1-1 (2ot, pk) UC Santa Barbara Carson, Calif.
2003 Indiana (17-3-5) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 St. John's (N.Y) Columbus, Ohio
2002 UCLA (18-3-3) Tom Fitzgerald 1-0 Stanford Dallas
2001 North Carolina (20-3-2) Elmar Bolowich 2-0 Indiana Columbus, Ohio
2000 Connecticut (20-3-2) Ray Reid 2-0 Creighton Charlotte, N.C.
1999 Indiana (21-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Santa Clara Charlotte, N.C.
1998 Indiana (23-2) Jerry Yeagley 3-1 Stanford Richmond
1997 UCLA (22-2) Sigi Schmid 2-0 Virginia Richmond
1996 St. John's (N.Y.) (22-2-2) Dave Masur 4-1 FIU Richmond
1995 Wisconsin (20-4-1) Jim Launder 2-0 Duke Richmond
1994 Virginia (22-3-1) Bruce Arena 1-0 Indiana Davidson
1993 Virginia (22-3) Bruce Arena 2-0 South Carolina Davidson
1992 Virginia (21-2-1) Bruce Arena 2-0 San Diego Davidson
1991 *Virginia (19-1-2) Bruce Arena 0-0 (4ot, pk) Santa Clara South Florida
1990 *UCLA (19-1-2) Sigi Schmid 0-0 (4ot, pk) Rutgers South Florida
1989 Santa Clara (20-0-3)/Virginia (21-2-2) Steve Sampson/Bruce Arena 1-1 (2ot)   Rutgers
1988 Indiana (19-3-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Howard Indiana
1987 Clemson (18-5-1) I.M. Ibrahim 2-0 San Diego State Clemson
1986 Duke (18-5-1) John Rennie 1-0 Akron Tacoma, Wash.
1985 UCLA (20-1-4) Sigi Schmid 1-0 (8ot) American Seattle
1984 Clemson (22-4) I.M. Ibrahim 2-1 Indiana Seattle
1983 Indiana (21-1-4) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 (2ot) Columbia Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
1982 Indiana (21-3-2) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 (8ot) Duke Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
1981 Connecticut (20-3-2) Joe Morrone 2-1 (ot) Alabama A&M Stanford
1980 San Francisco (24-0-2) Steve Negoesco 4-3 (ot) Indiana Tampa, Fla.
1979 SIU Edwardsville (19-2-3) Bob Guelker 3-2 Clemson Tampa, Fla.
1978 San Francisco# (28-1) Steve Negoesco 2-0 Indiana Tampa, Fla.
1977 Hartwick (16-0-2) Jim Lennox 2-1 San Francisco California
1976 San Francisco (20-2-3) Steve Negoesco 1-0 Indiana Penn
1975 San Francisco (21-1-2) Steve Negoesco 4-1 SIU Edwardsville SIU Edwardsville
1974 Howard (19-0) Lincoln Phillips 2-1 (4ot) St. Louis St. Louis
1973 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 2-1 (ot) UCLA Miami, Fla.
1972 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 4-2 UCLA Miami, Fla.
1971 Howard# (15-0) Lincoln Phillips 3-2 St. Louis Miami, Fla.
1970 St. Louis (14-0-1) Harry Keough 1-0 UCLA SIU Edwardsville
1969 St. Louis (13-0) Harry Keough 4-0 San Francisco San Jose State
1968 Maryland (14-0-1)/Michigan State (11-1-3) Doyle Royal/Gene Kenney 2-2 (2ot)   Georgia Tech-Emory
1967 Michigan State (12-0-2)/St. Louis (8-3-2) Gene Kenney/Harry Keough 0-0 (Game called due to weather St. Louis
1966 San Francisco (11-0-1) Steve Negoesco 5-2 Long Island California
1965 St. Louis (14-0) Bob Guelker 1-0 Michigan State St. Louis
1964 Navy (15-0) F.H. Warner 1-0 Michigan State Brown
1963 St. Louis (13-1) Bob Guelker 3-0 Navy Rutgers
1962 St. Louis (12-0-1) Bob Guelker 4-3 Maryland St. Louis
1961 West Chester (12-0) Mel Lorback 2-0 St. Louis St. Louis
1960 St. Louis (14-1) Bob Guelker 3-2 Maryland Brooklyn
1959 St. Louis (11-1) Bob Guelker 5-2 Bridgeport Connecticut

