2019 NCAA DI men's soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watch

The NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee will announce the 48-team field for the 2019 bracket on Monday, Nov. 18. The selection show begins at 1 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.
The 2019 NCAA DI men's soccer championship is scheduled for Dec. 13 and 15 — hosted at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.
CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: View the 2019 bracket | Buy tickets | Broadcast schedule
Out of the 48 teams in the bracket, 21 will have gained automatic qualification by winning a conference tournament or, in the case of the Ivy League, Pac-12 and West Coast Conferences, a regular-season title. The remaining 27 bids will be determined by the committee on an at-large basis.
AQ TRACKER: Follow along as each automatic bid is claimed
Additionally, the top 16 teams will be seeded 1-16 and host the opening rounds of the tournament. In a mid-season look at a potential Top 16, Georgetown was No. 1. You can find the rest of those rankings here.
The 2019 NCAA tournament culminates at WakeMed Soccer Park for the 61st men's soccer championship. Both semifinal matches take place at on Dec.13, first at 6 p.m. ET followed by an 8:30 p.m. kickoff. The two semifinal winners will meet in the College Cup final at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15. All three games will be televised on ESPNU.
FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Full NCAA.com fall selection show schedule | Future championship sites
Championship history:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Maryland (13-6-4)
|
Sasho Cirovski
|1-0
|Akron
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|2017
|Stanford (19-2-2)
|Jeremy Gunn
|1-0 (2ot)
|Indiana
|Philadelphia
|2016
|Stanford (15-3-5)
|Jeremy Gunn
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|Wake Forest
|Houston
|2015
|Stanford (18-2-3)
|Jeremy Gunn
|4-0
|Clemson
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2014
|Virginia (14-6-3)
|George Gelnovatch
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|UCLA
|Cary, N.C.
|2013
|Notre Dame (17-1-6)
|Bobby Clark
|2-1
|Maryland
|Chester, Pa.
|2012
|Indiana (16-5-3)
|Todd Yeagley
|1-0
|Georgetown
|Hoover, Ala.
|2011
|North Carolina (21-2-3)
|Carlos Somoano
|1-0
|Charlotte
|Hoover, Ala.
|2010
|Akron (22-1-2)
|Caleb Porter
|1-0
|Louisville
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|2009
|*Virginia (19-3-3)
|George Gelnovatch
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|Akron
|Cary, N.C.
|2008
|Maryland (23-3)
|Sasho Cirovski
|1-0
|North Carolina
|Frisco, Texas
|2007
|Wake Forest (22-2-2)
|Jay Vidovich
|2-1
|Ohio State
|Cary, N.C.
|2006
|UC Santa Barbara (17-7-1)
|Tim Vom Steeg
|2-1
|UCLA
|St. Louis
|2005
|Maryland (20-4-1)
|Sasho Cirovski
|1-0
|New Mexico
|Cary, N.C.
|2004
|*Indiana (19-4-1)
|Mike Freitag
|1-1 (2ot, pk)
|UC Santa Barbara
|Carson, Calif.
|2003
|Indiana (17-3-5)
|Jerry Yeagley
|2-1
|St. John's (N.Y)
|Columbus, Ohio
|2002
|UCLA (18-3-3)
|Tom Fitzgerald
|1-0
|Stanford
|Dallas
|2001
|North Carolina (20-3-2)
|Elmar Bolowich
|2-0
|Indiana
|Columbus, Ohio
|2000
|Connecticut (20-3-2)
|Ray Reid
|2-0
|Creighton
|Charlotte, N.C.
|1999
|Indiana (21-3)
|Jerry Yeagley
|1-0
|Santa Clara
|Charlotte, N.C.
|1998
|Indiana (23-2)
|Jerry Yeagley
|3-1
|Stanford
|Richmond
|1997
|UCLA (22-2)
|Sigi Schmid
|2-0
|Virginia
|Richmond
|1996
|St. John's (N.Y.) (22-2-2)
|Dave Masur
|4-1
|FIU
|Richmond
|1995
|Wisconsin (20-4-1)
|Jim Launder
|2-0
|Duke
|Richmond
|1994
|Virginia (22-3-1)
|Bruce Arena
|1-0
|Indiana
|Davidson
|1993
|Virginia (22-3)
|Bruce Arena
|2-0
|South Carolina
|Davidson
|1992
|Virginia (21-2-1)
|Bruce Arena
|2-0
|San Diego
|Davidson
|1991
|*Virginia (19-1-2)
|Bruce Arena
|0-0 (4ot, pk)
|Santa Clara
|South Florida
|1990
|*UCLA (19-1-2)
|Sigi Schmid
|0-0 (4ot, pk)
|Rutgers
|South Florida
|1989
|Santa Clara (20-0-3)/Virginia (21-2-2)
|Steve Sampson/Bruce Arena
|1-1 (2ot)
|Rutgers
|1988
|Indiana (19-3-3)
|Jerry Yeagley
|1-0
|Howard
|Indiana
|1987
|Clemson (18-5-1)
|I.M. Ibrahim
|2-0
|San Diego State
|Clemson
|1986
|Duke (18-5-1)
|John Rennie
|1-0
|Akron
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1985
|UCLA (20-1-4)
|Sigi Schmid
|1-0 (8ot)
|American
|Seattle
|1984
|Clemson (22-4)
|I.M. Ibrahim
|2-1
|Indiana
|Seattle
|1983
|Indiana (21-1-4)
|Jerry Yeagley
|1-0 (2ot)
|Columbia
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|1982
|Indiana (21-3-2)
|Jerry Yeagley
|2-1 (8ot)
|Duke
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|1981
|Connecticut (20-3-2)
|Joe Morrone
|2-1 (ot)
|Alabama A&M
|Stanford
|1980
|San Francisco (24-0-2)
|Steve Negoesco
|4-3 (ot)
|Indiana
|Tampa, Fla.
|1979
|SIU Edwardsville (19-2-3)
|Bob Guelker
|3-2
|Clemson
|Tampa, Fla.
|1978
|San Francisco# (28-1)
|Steve Negoesco
|2-0
|Indiana
|Tampa, Fla.
|1977
|Hartwick (16-0-2)
|Jim Lennox
|2-1
|San Francisco
|California
|1976
|San Francisco (20-2-3)
|Steve Negoesco
|1-0
|Indiana
|Penn
|1975
|San Francisco (21-1-2)
|Steve Negoesco
|4-1
|SIU Edwardsville
|SIU Edwardsville
|1974
|Howard (19-0)
|Lincoln Phillips
|2-1 (4ot)
|St. Louis
|St. Louis
|1973
|St. Louis (15-2-3)
|Harry Keough
|2-1 (ot)
|UCLA
|Miami, Fla.
|1972
|St. Louis (15-2-3)
|Harry Keough
|4-2
|UCLA
|Miami, Fla.
|1971
|Howard# (15-0)
|Lincoln Phillips
|3-2
|St. Louis
|Miami, Fla.
|1970
|St. Louis (14-0-1)
|Harry Keough
|1-0
|UCLA
|SIU Edwardsville
|1969
|St. Louis (13-0)
|Harry Keough
|4-0
|San Francisco
|San Jose State
|1968
|Maryland (14-0-1)/Michigan State (11-1-3)
|Doyle Royal/Gene Kenney
|2-2 (2ot)
|Georgia Tech-Emory
|1967
|Michigan State (12-0-2)/St. Louis (8-3-2)
|Gene Kenney/Harry Keough
|0-0
|(Game called due to weather
|St. Louis
|1966
|San Francisco (11-0-1)
|Steve Negoesco
|5-2
|Long Island
|California
|1965
|St. Louis (14-0)
|Bob Guelker
|1-0
|Michigan State
|St. Louis
|1964
|Navy (15-0)
|F.H. Warner
|1-0
|Michigan State
|Brown
|1963
|St. Louis (13-1)
|Bob Guelker
|3-0
|Navy
|Rutgers
|1962
|St. Louis (12-0-1)
|Bob Guelker
|4-3
|Maryland
|St. Louis
|1961
|West Chester (12-0)
|Mel Lorback
|2-0
|St. Louis
|St. Louis
|1960
|St. Louis (14-1)
|Bob Guelker
|3-2
|Maryland
|Brooklyn
|1959
|St. Louis (11-1)
|Bob Guelker
|5-2
|Bridgeport
|Connecticut