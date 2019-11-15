2019 NCAA DI men's soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watch

The NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee will announce the 48-team field for the 2019 bracket on Monday, Nov. 18. The selection show begins at 1 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.

The 2019 NCAA DI men's soccer championship is scheduled for Dec. 13 and 15 — hosted at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

Out of the 48 teams in the bracket, 21 will have gained automatic qualification by winning a conference tournament or, in the case of the Ivy League, Pac-12 and West Coast Conferences, a regular-season title. The remaining 27 bids will be determined by the committee on an at-large basis.

Additionally, the top 16 teams will be seeded 1-16 and host the opening rounds of the tournament. In a mid-season look at a potential Top 16, Georgetown was No. 1. You can find the rest of those rankings here.

The 2019 NCAA tournament culminates at WakeMed Soccer Park for the 61st men's soccer championship. Both semifinal matches take place at on Dec.13, first at 6 p.m. ET followed by an 8:30 p.m. kickoff. The two semifinal winners will meet in the College Cup final at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15. All three games will be televised on ESPNU.

