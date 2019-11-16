NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS:

soccer-men-d2 flag

NCAA.com | November 16, 2019

DII men's soccer championship selection show: Date, how to watch

Barry crowned 2018 DII men's soccer national champs

The 2019 NCAA DII men's soccer championship selection show will air right here on NCAA.com at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 18. Here is where you can find information on how to watch, the bracket and history of the DII men's soccer championship tournament.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: View the interactive bracket | Buy tickets | Complete fall championship guide

The DII men's soccer championship: Important dates and how to watch

The 2019 DII men's soccer selection show is set to air Sunday evening on NCAA.com. You'll be able to track the No. 1 seeds on the NCAA DII Twitter feed (@NCAADII) on Monday as well. Here are the important dates for the 2019 DII men's soccer championship tournament.

DATE EVENT TIME HOW TO FOLLOW
Monday, Nov. 18 Selection show 6:30 p.m. ET Watch on NCAA.com
Nov. 21 or 22 First round TBD NCAA.com
Nov. 23 or 24 Second round TBD NCAA.com
Dec. 5 or 6 Third round TBD NCAA.com
Dec. 7 or 8 Quarterfinals TBD NCAA.com
Thursday, Dec. 12 Semifinals TBD NCAA.com
Saturday, Dec. 14 Championship TBD NCAA.com

The DII men's soccer championship: How the selection process works

The DII men's soccer bracket is now made up of four Super Regions. Ten teams from each Super Region will head to the 2019 DII men's soccer championship tournament, with 16 of those schools earning automatic entry via winning their conference tournament, while two conferences — the GNAC and PacWest — send their regular-season champions to the tournament.

We tracked those automatic qualifiers and you can see them in the link below:

Here are all 18 automatic bids to the 2019 DII men's soccer tournament

The remaining at-large teams are selected based on criteria including, but not limited to, in-region winning percentage, DII winning percentage, strength of schedule. Once the 40 teams are selected, the bracket is filled and play begins in the single-elimination tournament on Nov. 21. 

The history of the DII men's soccer championship match

Azusa Pacific is the current No. 1 team in the DII men's soccer coaches poll and clinched the PacWest regular-season title. The Cougars are looking to become the fifth first-time champion in a row. Last year, Barry defeated West Chester 2-1 to take home its first national championship.

Here's a complete history of the championship match. 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2018 Barry (16-4-3) Steve McCrath 2-1 West Chester Pittsburgh, Pa
2017 Charleston (W. Va.) (21-1-2) Dan Stratford 0-0 (3-1 PKs) Lynn Kansas City, Mo.
2016 Wingate (19-1-0) Gary Hamill 2-0 Charleston (W.Va.) Kansas City, Mo.
2015 Pfeiffer (25-0-0) Bob Reasso 4-0 Cal Poly Pomona Pensacola, Fla.
2014 Lynn (19-1-1) John Rootes 3-2 Charleston (W.Va.) Louisville, Ky.
2013 So. New Hampshire (22-1-1) Marc Hubbard 2-1 Carson-Newman Evans, Ga.
2012 Lynn (20-2-1) John Rootes 3-2 Saginaw Valley State Evans, Ga.
2011 Fort Lewis (24-1-0) Oige Kennedy 3-2 (OT) Lynn Pensacola, Fla.
2010 Northern Kentucky (20-2-3) John Basalyga 3-2 Rollins Louisville, Ky.
2009 Fort Lewis (24-1) Oige Kennedy 1-0 Lees-McRae Tampa
2008 Cal State Dominguez Hills (21-2-4) Joe Flanagan 3-0 Dowling Tampa
2007 Franklin Pierce (17-2-4) Marco Koolman 1-0 Lincoln Memorial Orange Beach, Ala.
2006 Dowling (22-0-2) John DiRico 1-0 Fort Lewis Pensacola, Fla.
2005 Fort Lewis (22-0-1) Jeremy Gunn 3-1 Franklin Pierce Wichita Falls, Texas
2004 Seattle (22-0-1) Peter Fewing 2-1 SIU Edwardsville Wichita Falls, Texas
2003 Lynn (22-0-1) Shaun Pendleton 2-1 Chico State Virginia Beach
2002 Sonoma State (20-3-1) Marcus Ziemer 4-3 Southern New Hampshire Virginia Beach
2001 Tampa (19-0-2) Keith Fulk 2-1 Cal State Dominguez Hills Tampa
2000 Cal State Dominguez Hills (23-1-1) Joe Flanagan 2-1 (4ot) Barry Barry
1999 Southern Connecticut State (20-0) Tom Lang 2-1 (2ot) Fort Lewis Barry
1998 Southern Connecticut State (20-2-1) Tom Lang 1-0 South Carolina Upstate South Carolina Upstate
1997 Cal State Bakersfield (20-4) Simon Tobin 1-0 Lynn Lynn
1996 Grand Canyon (12-4-5) Peter Duah, Petar Draskin 3-1 Oakland Grand Canyon
1995 Southern Connecticut State (21-1-1) Ray Reid 2-0 South Carolina Upstate South Carolina Upstate
1994 Tampa (15-2-1) Tom Fitzgerald 3-0 (2ot) Oakland Tampa
1993 Seattle Pacific (18-2-1) Cliff McCrath 1-0 Southern Connecticut State Florida Tech
1992 Southern Connecticut State (21-2-1) Ray Reid 1-0 Tampa Tampa
1991 Florida Tech (19-2-1) Rick Stottler 5-1 Sonoma State Florida Tech
1990 Southern Connecticut State (22-0-1) Ray Reid 1-0 (4ot) Seattle Pacific Florida Tech
1989 Southern New Hampshire (22-1-2) John Rootes 3-1 UNC Greensboro UNC Greensboro
1988 Florida Tech (15-6) Rick Stottler 3-2 Cal State Northridge Cal State Northridge
1987 Southern Connecticut State (17-1-3) Bob Dikranian 2-0 Cal State Northridge Tampa
1986 Seattle Pacific (17-4-2) Cliff McCrath 4-1 Oakland Seattle Pacific
1985 Seattle Pacific (20-3) Cliff McCrath 3-2 FIU FIU
1984 FIU (14-4-3) Karl Kremser 1-0 (ot) Seattle Pacific Seattle Pacific
1983 Seattle Pacific (16-4-1) Cliff McCrath 1-0 Tampa Tampa
1982 FIU (16-3-1) Karl Kremser 2-1 Southern Connecticut State FIU
1981 Tampa (15-0-3) Jay Miller 1-0 (ot) Cal State Los Angeles Southern Connecticut State
1980 Lock Haven (21-0-0) Michael Parker 1-0 (ot) FIU FIU
1979 Alabama A&M (22-1) Salah Yousif 2-0 Eastern Illinois FIU
1978 Seattle Pacific (18-5-4) Cliff McCrath 1-0 (3ot) Alabama A&M FIU
1977 Alabama A&M (16-1) Salah Yousif 2-1 Seattle Pacific FIU
1976 Loyola Maryland (21-1) Jim Bullington 2-0 New Haven Seattle Pacific
1975 Baltimore (16-2-1) Dick Edell 3-1 Seattle Pacific Seattle Pacific
1974 Adelphi (16-1-1) Menahem Less 3-2 Seattle Pacific Missouri-St. Louis
1973 Missouri-St. Louis (11-0-3) Don Dallas 3-0 Cal State Fullerton Springfield
1972 SIU Edwardsville (11-0-3) Bob Guelker 1-0 Oneonta State SIU Edwardsville

