DII men's soccer championship selection show: Date, how to watch

The 2019 NCAA DII men's soccer championship selection show will air right here on NCAA.com at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 18. Here is where you can find information on how to watch, the bracket and history of the DII men's soccer championship tournament.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: View the interactive bracket | Buy tickets | Complete fall championship guide

The DII men's soccer championship: Important dates and how to watch

The 2019 DII men's soccer selection show is set to air Sunday evening on NCAA.com. You'll be able to track the No. 1 seeds on the NCAA DII Twitter feed (@NCAADII) on Monday as well. Here are the important dates for the 2019 DII men's soccer championship tournament.

DATE EVENT TIME HOW TO FOLLOW Monday, Nov. 18 Selection show 6:30 p.m. ET Watch on NCAA.com Nov. 21 or 22 First round TBD NCAA.com Nov. 23 or 24 Second round TBD NCAA.com Dec. 5 or 6 Third round TBD NCAA.com Dec. 7 or 8 Quarterfinals TBD NCAA.com Thursday, Dec. 12 Semifinals TBD NCAA.com Saturday, Dec. 14 Championship TBD NCAA.com

The DII men's soccer championship: How the selection process works

The DII men's soccer bracket is now made up of four Super Regions. Ten teams from each Super Region will head to the 2019 DII men's soccer championship tournament, with 16 of those schools earning automatic entry via winning their conference tournament, while two conferences — the GNAC and PacWest — send their regular-season champions to the tournament.

We tracked those automatic qualifiers and you can see them in the link below:

Here are all 18 automatic bids to the 2019 DII men's soccer tournament

The remaining at-large teams are selected based on criteria including, but not limited to, in-region winning percentage, DII winning percentage, strength of schedule. Once the 40 teams are selected, the bracket is filled and play begins in the single-elimination tournament on Nov. 21.

The history of the DII men's soccer championship match

Azusa Pacific is the current No. 1 team in the DII men's soccer coaches poll and clinched the PacWest regular-season title. The Cougars are looking to become the fifth first-time champion in a row. Last year, Barry defeated West Chester 2-1 to take home its first national championship.

Here's a complete history of the championship match.