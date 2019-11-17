Here are the DII men's soccer automatic bids for the 2019 NCAA tournament

The 2019 DII men's college soccer championship is getting closer. Before the selection committee can fill the 40-team bracket on Monday, Nov. 18, conference champions need to be crowned. Here's where you can track the 18 conference champions that will receive an automatic bid to the 2019 DII men's soccer postseason.

The 40-team field will have a new feel to it in 2019. Four Super Regions will make up the bracket, with 18 of those teams automatically qualifying by winning their respective conferences. Sixteen of those automatic qualifiers will be determined by a conference tournament, while two — the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and Pacific West Conference — send their regular-season champion.

DII men's soccer automatic qualifiers: Schedule and winner for every conference tournament Conference Dates Location Winner CCAA Nov. 12, 15, 17 at UCSD Cal Poly Pomona CACC Nov. 11, 15, 17 N/A Post CC Nov. 9, 15, 17 at highest seed Limestone ECC Nov. 13, 16 at highest seed Mercy GLIAC Nov. 11, 15, 17 at highest seed Parkside GLVC Nov. 10, 15, 17 at Jefferson, Ind. Bellarmine G-MAC Nov. 9-16 at Dayton, OH Tiffin GNAC No tournament Western Washington GSC Nov. 12, 15, 17 at Pensacola, Fl. Lee LSC Nov. 12, 15, 17 at No. 1 seed Midwestern State MEC Nov. 13-17 at highest seed Charleston (WV) NE10 Nov. 9, 13, 16 at high seeds Assumption PacWest No tournament Azusa Pacific PBC Nov. 12, 15-17 at Evans, GA Francis Marion PSAC Nov. 12, 15, 17 at top East Division seed Millersville RMAC** Nov. 7, 10, 15 at high seed Colorado School of Mines SAC Nov. 9, 15, 17 at Matthews, NC Wingate SSC Nov. 11, 14, 17 at higher seeds Lynn ** The highest remaining seed in the RMAC will host and select the date in which they play and can play either Nov. 15, 16, or 17.

The DII men's soccer championship: How the bracket is filled

The 2019 season sees a revamped look, with four Super Regions making up the bracket. Ten teams from each region will make up the 40-team field, with 18 of those 40 schools earning an automatic bid by winning their conference.

Here's how the Super Regions break down by conference:

Super Region Conferences One CACC, ECC, MEC, NE10, PSAC Two Conference Carolinas, GSC, PBC, SAC, SSC Three GAC, GLVC, G-MAC, GLIAC, MIAA Four CCAA, GNAC, LSC, RMAC, PacWest

History of the DII men's soccer championship

Barry won the 2018 national title for the first time in its program history. The Bucs were the fourth first-time champion in a row. Azusa Pacific — who is currently the No. 1 team in DII men's soccer — has never won a national championship, and would like to see that first-time winner trend continue in 2019.

