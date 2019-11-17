NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | November 17, 2019

Here are the DII men's soccer automatic bids for the 2019 NCAA tournament

Watch Afonso Vieira's bicycle kick help Urbana to a 5-1 victory

The 2019 DII men's college soccer championship is getting closer. Before the selection committee can fill the 40-team bracket on Monday, Nov. 18, conference champions need to be crowned. Here's where you can track the 18 conference champions that will receive an automatic bid to the 2019 DII men's soccer postseason.

The 40-team field will have a new feel to it in 2019. Four Super Regions will make up the bracket, with 18 of those teams automatically qualifying by winning their respective conferences. Sixteen of those automatic qualifiers will be determined by a conference tournament, while two — the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and Pacific West Conference — send their regular-season champion.

DII men's soccer automatic qualifiers: Schedule and winner for every conference tournament

Conference Dates Location Winner
CCAA Nov. 12, 15, 17 at UCSD Cal Poly Pomona
CACC Nov. 11, 15, 17 N/A Post
CC Nov. 9, 15, 17 at highest seed Limestone
ECC Nov. 13, 16 at highest seed Mercy
GLIAC Nov. 11, 15, 17 at highest seed Parkside
GLVC Nov. 10, 15, 17 at Jefferson, Ind. Bellarmine
G-MAC Nov. 9-16 at Dayton, OH Tiffin
GNAC No tournament   Western Washington
GSC Nov. 12, 15, 17 at Pensacola, Fl. Lee
LSC Nov. 12, 15, 17 at No. 1 seed Midwestern State
MEC Nov. 13-17 at highest seed Charleston (WV)
NE10 Nov. 9, 13, 16 at high seeds Assumption
PacWest No tournament   Azusa Pacific
PBC Nov. 12, 15-17 at Evans, GA Francis Marion
PSAC Nov. 12, 15, 17 at top East Division seed Millersville
RMAC** Nov. 7, 10, 15 at high seed Colorado School of Mines
SAC Nov. 9, 15, 17 at Matthews, NC Wingate
SSC Nov. 11, 14, 17 at higher seeds Lynn

** The highest remaining seed in the RMAC will host and select the date in which they play and can play either Nov. 15, 16, or 17.

The DII men's soccer championship: How the bracket is filled

The 2019 season sees a revamped look, with four Super Regions making up the bracket. Ten teams from each region will make up the 40-team field, with 18 of those 40 schools earning an automatic bid by winning their conference. 

Here's how the Super Regions break down by conference:

Super Region Conferences
One CACC, ECC, MEC, NE10, PSAC
Two Conference Carolinas, GSC, PBC, SAC, SSC
Three GAC, GLVC, G-MAC, GLIAC, MIAA
Four CCAA, GNAC, LSC, RMAC, PacWest

History of the DII men's soccer championship

Barry won the 2018 national title for the first time in its program history. The Bucs were the fourth first-time champion in a row. Azusa Pacific — who is currently the No. 1 team in DII men's soccer — has never won a national championship, and would like to see that first-time winner trend continue in 2019.

Here's the complete history of the DII men's soccer championship match.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2018 Barry (16-4-3) Steve McCrath 2-1 West Chester Pittsburgh, Pa
2017 Charleston (W. Va.) (21-1-2) Dan Stratford 0-0 (3-1 PKs) Lynn Kansas City, Mo.
2016 Wingate (19-1-0) Gary Hamill 2-0 Charleston (W.Va.) Kansas City, Mo.
2015 Pfeiffer (25-0-0) Bob Reasso 4-0 Cal Poly Pomona Pensacola, Fla.
2014 Lynn (19-1-1) John Rootes 3-2 Charleston (W.Va.) Louisville, Ky.
2013 So. New Hampshire (22-1-1) Marc Hubbard 2-1 Carson-Newman Evans, Ga.
2012 Lynn (20-2-1) John Rootes 3-2 Saginaw Valley State Evans, Ga.
2011 Fort Lewis (24-1-0) Oige Kennedy 3-2 (OT) Lynn Pensacola, Fla.
2010 Northern Kentucky (20-2-3) John Basalyga 3-2 Rollins Louisville, Ky.
2009 Fort Lewis (24-1) Oige Kennedy 1-0 Lees-McRae Tampa
2008 Cal State Dominguez Hills (21-2-4) Joe Flanagan 3-0 Dowling Tampa
2007 Franklin Pierce (17-2-4) Marco Koolman 1-0 Lincoln Memorial Orange Beach, Ala.
2006 Dowling (22-0-2) John DiRico 1-0 Fort Lewis Pensacola, Fla.
2005 Fort Lewis (22-0-1) Jeremy Gunn 3-1 Franklin Pierce Wichita Falls, Texas
2004 Seattle (22-0-1) Peter Fewing 2-1 SIU Edwardsville Wichita Falls, Texas
2003 Lynn (22-0-1) Shaun Pendleton 2-1 Chico State Virginia Beach
2002 Sonoma State (20-3-1) Marcus Ziemer 4-3 Southern New Hampshire Virginia Beach
2001 Tampa (19-0-2) Keith Fulk 2-1 Cal State Dominguez Hills Tampa
2000 Cal State Dominguez Hills (23-1-1) Joe Flanagan 2-1 (4ot) Barry Barry
1999 Southern Connecticut State (20-0) Tom Lang 2-1 (2ot) Fort Lewis Barry
1998 Southern Connecticut State (20-2-1) Tom Lang 1-0 South Carolina Upstate South Carolina Upstate
1997 Cal State Bakersfield (20-4) Simon Tobin 1-0 Lynn Lynn
1996 Grand Canyon (12-4-5) Peter Duah, Petar Draskin 3-1 Oakland Grand Canyon
1995 Southern Connecticut State (21-1-1) Ray Reid 2-0 South Carolina Upstate South Carolina Upstate
1994 Tampa (15-2-1) Tom Fitzgerald 3-0 (2ot) Oakland Tampa
1993 Seattle Pacific (18-2-1) Cliff McCrath 1-0 Southern Connecticut State Florida Tech
1992 Southern Connecticut State (21-2-1) Ray Reid 1-0 Tampa Tampa
1991 Florida Tech (19-2-1) Rick Stottler 5-1 Sonoma State Florida Tech
1990 Southern Connecticut State (22-0-1) Ray Reid 1-0 (4ot) Seattle Pacific Florida Tech
1989 Southern New Hampshire (22-1-2) John Rootes 3-1 UNC Greensboro UNC Greensboro
1988 Florida Tech (15-6) Rick Stottler 3-2 Cal State Northridge Cal State Northridge
1987 Southern Connecticut State (17-1-3) Bob Dikranian 2-0 Cal State Northridge Tampa
1986 Seattle Pacific (17-4-2) Cliff McCrath 4-1 Oakland Seattle Pacific
1985 Seattle Pacific (20-3) Cliff McCrath 3-2 FIU FIU
1984 FIU (14-4-3) Karl Kremser 1-0 (ot) Seattle Pacific Seattle Pacific
1983 Seattle Pacific (16-4-1) Cliff McCrath 1-0 Tampa Tampa
1982 FIU (16-3-1) Karl Kremser 2-1 Southern Connecticut State FIU
1981 Tampa (15-0-3) Jay Miller 1-0 (ot) Cal State Los Angeles Southern Connecticut State
1980 Lock Haven (21-0-0) Michael Parker 1-0 (ot) FIU FIU
1979 Alabama A&M (22-1) Salah Yousif 2-0 Eastern Illinois FIU
1978 Seattle Pacific (18-5-4) Cliff McCrath 1-0 (3ot) Alabama A&M FIU
1977 Alabama A&M (16-1) Salah Yousif 2-1 Seattle Pacific FIU
1976 Loyola Maryland (21-1) Jim Bullington 2-0 New Haven Seattle Pacific
1975 Baltimore (16-2-1) Dick Edell 3-1 Seattle Pacific Seattle Pacific
1974 Adelphi (16-1-1) Menahem Less 3-2 Seattle Pacific Missouri-St. Louis
1973 Missouri-St. Louis (11-0-3) Don Dallas 3-0 Cal State Fullerton Springfield
1972 SIU Edwardsville (11-0-3) Bob Guelker 1-0 Oneonta State SIU Edwardsville

