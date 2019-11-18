2019 DII men's soccer championship bracket released

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 40 teams for the 2019 Division II Men’s Soccer Championship.
Ten teams were selected from each of the four super regions. Teams from the same region will be paired for first- and/or second-round competition, which will be conducted Nov. 21-24 on campus sites. Third-round/quarterfinals will be held on campus sites and completed by Dec. 5-8. The semifinals and final will be played Dec. 12 and 14 at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania hosted by Slippery Rock University and SportsPITTSBURGH. In the 2018 championship, Barry University beat University of West Chester 2-1 to claim their first national championship in school history.
The teams selected to the championship from each region are as follows in rank order:
Super Region 1
|Seed
|School
|Record
|1.
|Adelphi
|14-2-1*
|2.
|Gannon
|17-2-0*
|3.
|Charleston (WV)
|17-2-1*
|4.
|Franklin Pierce
|13-3-2*
|5.
|Wilmington (DE)
|16-2-1
|6.
|Mercy
|13-3-3
|7.
|West Chester
|14-4-1
|8.
|Millersville
|13-5-2
|9.
|Post
|14-3-3
|10.
|Assumption
|12-7-0
Super Region 2
|Seed
|School
|Record
|1.
|Lynn
|12-1-2*
|2.
|Palm Beach Atl.
|13-2-3*
|3.
|Wingate
|13-2-3*
|4.
|Florida Tech
|11-3-1*
|5.
|West Florida
|12-2-3
|6.
|Young Harris
|12-4-0
|7.
|Francis Marion
|15-4-1
|8.
|Queens (NC)
|11-6-0
|9.
|Lee
|12-4-4
|10.
|Limestone
|11-6-2
Super Region 3
|Seed
|School
|Record
|1.
|Lake Erie
|18-2-0*
|2.
|Bellarmine
|16-0-4*
|3.
|Maryville
|15-3-2*
|4.
|McKendree
|15-3-2*
|5.
|Ohio Valley
|12-4-2
|6.
|Tiffin
|11-4-5
|7.
|Cedarville
|11-3-6
|8.
|Fort Hays St.
|13-5-2
|9.
|UIndy
|12-5-1
|10.
|Wis. – Parkside
|13-5-2
Super Region 4
|SEED
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|1.
|Azusa Pacific
|18-0-0*
|2.
|Cal State LA
|16-0-2*
|3.
|St. Mary’s (TX)
|14-3-2*
|4.
|Cal Poly Pomona
|12-4-3*
|5.
|Cal St. San B’dino
|12-3-3
|6.
|Western Wash.
|13-4-1
|7.
|UC San Diego
|13-5-0
|8.
|Colo. Sch. Of Mines
|13-3-4
|9.
|Tex. A&M Int’l
|12-6-1
|10.
|Midwestern St.
|15-4-0
*Denotes Host Site.
Here are the 2019 DII men's soccer automatic qualifiers.
