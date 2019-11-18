2019 DII men's soccer championship bracket released

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 40 teams for the 2019 Division II Men’s Soccer Championship.

Ten teams were selected from each of the four super regions. Teams from the same region will be paired for first- and/or second-round competition, which will be conducted Nov. 21-24 on campus sites. Third-round/quarterfinals will be held on campus sites and completed by Dec. 5-8. The semifinals and final will be played Dec. 12 and 14 at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania hosted by Slippery Rock University and SportsPITTSBURGH. In the 2018 championship, Barry University beat University of West Chester 2-1 to claim their first national championship in school history.

The teams selected to the championship from each region are as follows in rank order:

Super Region 1

Seed School Record 1. Adelphi 14-2-1* 2. Gannon 17-2-0* 3. Charleston (WV) 17-2-1* 4. Franklin Pierce 13-3-2* 5. Wilmington (DE) 16-2-1 6. Mercy 13-3-3 7. West Chester 14-4-1 8. Millersville 13-5-2 9. Post 14-3-3 10. Assumption 12-7-0

Super Region 2

Seed School Record 1. Lynn 12-1-2* 2. Palm Beach Atl. 13-2-3* 3. Wingate 13-2-3* 4. Florida Tech 11-3-1* 5. West Florida 12-2-3 6. Young Harris 12-4-0 7. Francis Marion 15-4-1 8. Queens (NC) 11-6-0 9. Lee 12-4-4 10. Limestone 11-6-2

Super Region 3

Seed School Record 1. Lake Erie 18-2-0* 2. Bellarmine 16-0-4* 3. Maryville 15-3-2* 4. McKendree 15-3-2* 5. Ohio Valley 12-4-2 6. Tiffin 11-4-5 7. Cedarville 11-3-6 8. Fort Hays St. 13-5-2 9. UIndy 12-5-1 10. Wis. – Parkside 13-5-2

Super Region 4

SEED SCHOOL RECORD 1. Azusa Pacific 18-0-0* 2. Cal State LA 16-0-2* 3. St. Mary’s (TX) 14-3-2* 4. Cal Poly Pomona 12-4-3* 5. Cal St. San B’dino 12-3-3 6. Western Wash. 13-4-1 7. UC San Diego 13-5-0 8. Colo. Sch. Of Mines 13-3-4 9. Tex. A&M Int’l 12-6-1 10. Midwestern St. 15-4-0

*Denotes Host Site.

Here are the 2019 DII men's soccer automatic qualifiers.

The 2019 DII men's soccer automatic qualifiers Conference School Overall Record Great Northwest Athletic Conference Western Washington University 12-4-1 Pacific West Conference Azusa Pacific University 18-0 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Colorado School of Mines 13-3-4 East Coast Conference Mercy College 14–3-3 Northeast-10 Conference Assumption College 12-7 Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tiffin University 11-4-5 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Millersville University of Pennsylvania 13-5-2 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference University of Wisconsin-Parkside 13-5-2 Gulf South Conference Lee University 12-4-4 Sunshine State Conference Lynn University 14-1-1 Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Post University 14-3-3 Lone Star Conference Midwestern State University 15-4 Conference Carolinas Limestone College 11-6-2 Peach Belt Conference Francis Marion University 15-4-1 Great Lakes Valley Conference Bellarmine University 16-0-4 Mountain East Conference University of Charleston (West Virginia) 17-2-1 South Atlantic Conference Wingate University 13-2-3 California Collegiate Athletic Association California State Polytechnic University, Pomona 12-4-3

