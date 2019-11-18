TRENDING:

🗣 Podcast: Cole Anthony talks UNC-Duke, his dad and more

1 thing to know about every DI men's soccer tournament team

📊 Upsets stir up wrestling poll

soccer-men-d2 flag

NCAA.org | November 18, 2019

2019 DII men's soccer championship bracket released

DII Men's Soccer: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 40 teams for the 2019 Division II Men’s Soccer Championship.

2019 TOURNAMENT: Interactive bracket Selection show 

Ten teams were selected from each of the four super regions. Teams from the same region will be paired for first- and/or second-round competition, which will be conducted Nov. 21-24 on campus sites. Third-round/quarterfinals will be held on campus sites and completed by Dec. 5-8. The semifinals and final will be played Dec. 12 and 14 at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania hosted by Slippery Rock University and SportsPITTSBURGH. In the 2018 championship, Barry University beat University of West Chester 2-1 to claim their first national championship in school history.

The teams selected to the championship from each region are as follows in rank order:

Super Region 1

Seed School Record
1. Adelphi 14-2-1*
2. Gannon 17-2-0*
3. Charleston (WV) 17-2-1*
4. Franklin Pierce 13-3-2*
5. Wilmington (DE) 16-2-1
6. Mercy 13-3-3
7. West Chester 14-4-1
8. Millersville 13-5-2
9. Post 14-3-3
10. Assumption 12-7-0

Super Region 2

Seed School Record
1. Lynn 12-1-2*
2. Palm Beach Atl. 13-2-3*
3. Wingate 13-2-3*
4. Florida Tech 11-3-1*
5. West Florida 12-2-3
6. Young Harris 12-4-0
7. Francis Marion 15-4-1
8. Queens (NC) 11-6-0
9. Lee 12-4-4
10. Limestone 11-6-2

Super Region 3

Seed School Record
1. Lake Erie 18-2-0*
2. Bellarmine 16-0-4*
3. Maryville 15-3-2*
4. McKendree 15-3-2*
5. Ohio Valley 12-4-2
6. Tiffin 11-4-5
7. Cedarville 11-3-6
8. Fort Hays St. 13-5-2
9. UIndy 12-5-1
10. Wis. – Parkside 13-5-2

Super Region 4

SEED SCHOOL RECORD
1. Azusa Pacific 18-0-0*
2. Cal State LA 16-0-2*
3. St. Mary’s (TX) 14-3-2*
4. Cal Poly Pomona 12-4-3*
5. Cal St. San B’dino 12-3-3
6. Western Wash. 13-4-1
7. UC San Diego 13-5-0
8. Colo. Sch. Of Mines 13-3-4
9. Tex. A&M Int’l 12-6-1
10. Midwestern St. 15-4-0

*Denotes Host Site.

Here are the 2019 DII men's soccer automatic qualifiers.

The 2019 DII men's soccer automatic qualifiers

Conference School Overall Record
Great Northwest Athletic Conference Western Washington University 12-4-1
Pacific West Conference Azusa Pacific University 18-0
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Colorado School of Mines 13-3-4
East Coast Conference Mercy College 14–3-3
Northeast-10 Conference Assumption College 12-7
Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tiffin University 11-4-5
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Millersville University of Pennsylvania 13-5-2
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference University of Wisconsin-Parkside 13-5-2
Gulf South Conference Lee University 12-4-4
Sunshine State Conference Lynn University 14-1-1
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Post University 14-3-3
Lone Star Conference Midwestern State University 15-4
Conference Carolinas Limestone College 11-6-2
Peach Belt Conference Francis Marion University 15-4-1
Great Lakes Valley Conference Bellarmine University 16-0-4
Mountain East Conference University of Charleston (West Virginia) 17-2-1
South Atlantic Conference Wingate University 13-2-3
California Collegiate Athletic Association California State Polytechnic University, Pomona 12-4-3

For more information regarding the NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship, log on to www.ncaa.com.

1 thing to know about every team in the 2019 NCAA men's soccer tournament

The 2019 Division I men's soccer tournament begins Nov. 21. Ahead of the first kick, here is one thing to know about all 48 teams in this year's field.
READ MORE

2019 DI men’s soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2019 Division I men's soccer championship bracket is set. Follow the tournament here for scores, viewing information, live updates and more all the way through the final whistle of the 2019 College Cup.
READ MORE

DII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for the tournament

The DII men's soccer championship is set to begin on Thursday, Nov. 21. Here is where you can find everything you need to know for the entire tournament including the schedule, scores and bracket.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners