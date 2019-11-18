DII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for the tournament

The 2019 DII men's soccer championship bracket was released on Monday, Nov. 18. The 40-team field is set to start first and second-round action from Thursday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Nov. 24. Here is where you can find the bracket, schedule, scores and what you need to know about the 2019 NCAA DII tournament.

2019 TOURNAMENT: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Selection show

2019 DII men's soccer championship: Schedule and scores

The first and second rounds of the 2019 tournament will be played at host sites between Thursday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Nov. 24. The tournament concludes the weekend of Dec. 12-14 when the semifinals and championship match move to Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Below is the complete schedule for the first and second rounds. We will continue to update as the bracket progresses.

CHAMPIONSHIPS INFO: Buy tickets | Complete fall championship guide

Thursday, Nov. 21 (all times Eastern)

Friday, Nov. 22

Saturday, Nov. 23

Sunday, Nov. 24

The new format for the DII men's soccer championship

This year, the DII men's soccer championship consists of 40 teams. The schools were selected from four Super Regions — 10 apiece — to fill the bracket. Of those 40, schools, 18 earned automatic bids to the tournament by winning their respective conference tournaments. We tracked those tournaments and champions, which you can check out in the link below:

Here are the 18 automatic bids to the 2019 DII men's soccer championship

NCAA.org

Tap here to expand the 2019 tournament bracket.

2019 DII men's soccer championship: Bold predictions, revisited

Earlier this season, we looked into the crystal ball and made three bold predictions. The first predicted that the national championship would return to the West Coast with Cal State L.A. and Cal Poly Pomona strong contenders to bring it home. Both teams played well — Cal State L.A. has yet to lose and Cal Poly Pomona grabbed the four seed — but there is another presence on the West Coast that must be watched.

Azusa Pacific enters the tournament the No. 1 team in the country, a perfect 18-0-0 on the season. The Cougars drew the top seed in Super Region 4 and in doing so, earned a first-round bye. While there are others with championship experience back in the field, the Cougars may just be the team to beat.

Speaking of championship experience, Lynn and Charleston (WV) are back in the hunt once again. The two last faced off in the tournament in the 2017 national championship match, which was a rematch of the 2014 title match. One of the two has been in the last five of eight championship matches, so they both are always amongst the teams to watch. Both the Golden Eagles and Fighting Knights were seeded high enough to earn home matches as well, giving the two tournament heavyweights another edge.

We also predicted Fort Hays State would extend its home winning streak. The Tigers entered the season winners of 16 in a row at home and extended the streak to 25 — which is fifth-longest in DII history — before drawing in the finale before the NCAA tournament. The Tigers won't have the advantage of playing at home this postseason, so we'll see what they can do.

History of the DII men's soccer championship

The drought for a repeat champion will continue into its 20th season in 2019. Barry, which won its first title in 2018 over West Chester, failed to repeat its success and did not make the tournament. That means the last program to go back-to-back wasn't even this millennium when Southern Connecticut State won in 1998 and 1999.

Here is a complete history of the DII men's soccer championship match.