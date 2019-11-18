DII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for the tournament

The 2019 DII men's soccer championship bracket was released on Monday, Nov. 18. The 40-team field is set to start first and second-round action from Thursday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Nov. 24. Here is where you can find the bracket, schedule, scores and what you need to know about the 2019 NCAA DII tournament.
2019 TOURNAMENT: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Selection show
2019 DII men's soccer championship: Schedule and scores
The first and second rounds of the 2019 tournament will be played at host sites between Thursday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Nov. 24. The tournament concludes the weekend of Dec. 12-14 when the semifinals and championship match move to Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Below is the complete schedule for the first and second rounds. We will continue to update as the bracket progresses.
CHAMPIONSHIPS INFO: Buy tickets | Complete fall championship guide
Thursday, Nov. 21 (all times Eastern)
- Fort Hays State vs. Indianapolis (at SPIRE Institute), noon
- Millersville vs. Post, 6 p.m.
- Queens (NC) vs. Lee, 6 p.m.
- Colorado School of Mines vs. Texas A&M-International, 9 p.m.
- UC San Diego vs. Midwestern State, 9 p.m.
- Cedarville vs. Wisconsin-Parkside
Friday, Nov. 22
Saturday, Nov. 23
- St. Mary's (TX) vs. Western Washington, 6 p.m.
- Mercy at Charleston (WV), 3 p.m.
- Winner of Fort Hays State/UIndy vs. Lake Erie (at SPIRE Institute), 3 p.m.
- Wilmington (DE) at Franklin Pierce, 6 p.m.
- Winner of Millersville/Post at Adelphi, 6 p.m.
- Winner of Queens (NC)/Lee at Lynn, 6 p.m.
- West Florida at Florida Tech, 7 p.m.
- Winner of Cedarville/Wisconsin-Parkside at Bellarmine
Sunday, Nov. 24
- Winner of West Chester/Assumption at Gannon, noon
- Ohio Valley at McKendree, 1 p.m.
- Tiffin at Maryville, 1 p.m.
- Young Harris at Wingate, 1 p.m.
- Winner of Francis Marion/Limestone at Palm Beach Atlantic, 2 p.m.
- Cal State San Bernadino at Cal Poly Pomona, 8 p.m.
The new format for the DII men's soccer championship
This year, the DII men's soccer championship consists of 40 teams. The schools were selected from four Super Regions — 10 apiece — to fill the bracket. Of those 40, schools, 18 earned automatic bids to the tournament by winning their respective conference tournaments. We tracked those tournaments and champions, which you can check out in the link below:
Here are the 18 automatic bids to the 2019 DII men's soccer championship
Tap here to expand the 2019 tournament bracket.
2019 DII men's soccer championship: Bold predictions, revisited
Earlier this season, we looked into the crystal ball and made three bold predictions. The first predicted that the national championship would return to the West Coast with Cal State L.A. and Cal Poly Pomona strong contenders to bring it home. Both teams played well — Cal State L.A. has yet to lose and Cal Poly Pomona grabbed the four seed — but there is another presence on the West Coast that must be watched.
Azusa Pacific enters the tournament the No. 1 team in the country, a perfect 18-0-0 on the season. The Cougars drew the top seed in Super Region 4 and in doing so, earned a first-round bye. While there are others with championship experience back in the field, the Cougars may just be the team to beat.
Speaking of championship experience, Lynn and Charleston (WV) are back in the hunt once again. The two last faced off in the tournament in the 2017 national championship match, which was a rematch of the 2014 title match. One of the two has been in the last five of eight championship matches, so they both are always amongst the teams to watch. Both the Golden Eagles and Fighting Knights were seeded high enough to earn home matches as well, giving the two tournament heavyweights another edge.
We also predicted Fort Hays State would extend its home winning streak. The Tigers entered the season winners of 16 in a row at home and extended the streak to 25 — which is fifth-longest in DII history — before drawing in the finale before the NCAA tournament. The Tigers won't have the advantage of playing at home this postseason, so we'll see what they can do.
History of the DII men's soccer championship
The drought for a repeat champion will continue into its 20th season in 2019. Barry, which won its first title in 2018 over West Chester, failed to repeat its success and did not make the tournament. That means the last program to go back-to-back wasn't even this millennium when Southern Connecticut State won in 1998 and 1999.
Here is a complete history of the DII men's soccer championship match.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Barry (16-4-3)
|Steve McCrath
|2-1
|West Chester
|Pittsburgh, Pa
|2017
|Charleston (W. Va.) (21-1-2)
|Dan Stratford
|0-0 (3-1 PKs)
|Lynn
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2016
|Wingate (19-1-0)
|Gary Hamill
|2-0
|Charleston (W.Va.)
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2015
|Pfeiffer (25-0-0)
|Bob Reasso
|4-0
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2014
|Lynn (19-1-1)
|John Rootes
|3-2
|Charleston (W.Va.)
|Louisville, Ky.
|2013
|So. New Hampshire (22-1-1)
|Marc Hubbard
|2-1
|Carson-Newman
|Evans, Ga.
|2012
|Lynn (20-2-1)
|John Rootes
|3-2
|Saginaw Valley State
|Evans, Ga.
|2011
|Fort Lewis (24-1-0)
|Oige Kennedy
|3-2 (OT)
|Lynn
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2010
|Northern Kentucky (20-2-3)
|John Basalyga
|3-2
|Rollins
|Louisville, Ky.
|2009
|Fort Lewis (24-1)
|Oige Kennedy
|1-0
|Lees-McRae
|Tampa
|2008
|Cal State Dominguez Hills (21-2-4)
|Joe Flanagan
|3-0
|Dowling
|Tampa
|2007
|Franklin Pierce (17-2-4)
|Marco Koolman
|1-0
|Lincoln Memorial
|Orange Beach, Ala.
|2006
|Dowling (22-0-2)
|John DiRico
|1-0
|Fort Lewis
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2005
|Fort Lewis (22-0-1)
|Jeremy Gunn
|3-1
|Franklin Pierce
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|2004
|Seattle (22-0-1)
|Peter Fewing
|2-1
|SIU Edwardsville
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|2003
|Lynn (22-0-1)
|Shaun Pendleton
|2-1
|Chico State
|Virginia Beach
|2002
|Sonoma State (20-3-1)
|Marcus Ziemer
|4-3
|Southern New Hampshire
|Virginia Beach
|2001
|Tampa (19-0-2)
|Keith Fulk
|2-1
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|Tampa
|2000
|Cal State Dominguez Hills (23-1-1)
|Joe Flanagan
|2-1 (4ot)
|Barry
|Barry
|1999
|Southern Connecticut State (20-0)
|Tom Lang
|2-1 (2ot)
|Fort Lewis
|Barry
|1998
|Southern Connecticut State (20-2-1)
|Tom Lang
|1-0
|South Carolina Upstate
|South Carolina Upstate
|1997
|Cal State Bakersfield (20-4)
|Simon Tobin
|1-0
|Lynn
|Lynn
|1996
|Grand Canyon (12-4-5)
|Peter Duah, Petar Draskin
|3-1
|Oakland
|Grand Canyon
|1995
|Southern Connecticut State (21-1-1)
|Ray Reid
|2-0
|South Carolina Upstate
|South Carolina Upstate
|1994
|Tampa (15-2-1)
|Tom Fitzgerald
|3-0 (2ot)
|Oakland
|Tampa
|1993
|Seattle Pacific (18-2-1)
|Cliff McCrath
|1-0
|Southern Connecticut State
|Florida Tech
|1992
|Southern Connecticut State (21-2-1)
|Ray Reid
|1-0
|Tampa
|Tampa
|1991
|Florida Tech (19-2-1)
|Rick Stottler
|5-1
|Sonoma State
|Florida Tech
|1990
|Southern Connecticut State (22-0-1)
|Ray Reid
|1-0 (4ot)
|Seattle Pacific
|Florida Tech
|1989
|Southern New Hampshire (22-1-2)
|John Rootes
|3-1
|UNC Greensboro
|UNC Greensboro
|1988
|Florida Tech (15-6)
|Rick Stottler
|3-2
|Cal State Northridge
|Cal State Northridge
|1987
|Southern Connecticut State (17-1-3)
|Bob Dikranian
|2-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Tampa
|1986
|Seattle Pacific (17-4-2)
|Cliff McCrath
|4-1
|Oakland
|Seattle Pacific
|1985
|Seattle Pacific (20-3)
|Cliff McCrath
|3-2
|FIU
|FIU
|1984
|FIU (14-4-3)
|Karl Kremser
|1-0 (ot)
|Seattle Pacific
|Seattle Pacific
|1983
|Seattle Pacific (16-4-1)
|Cliff McCrath
|1-0
|Tampa
|Tampa
|1982
|FIU (16-3-1)
|Karl Kremser
|2-1
|Southern Connecticut State
|FIU
|1981
|Tampa (15-0-3)
|Jay Miller
|1-0 (ot)
|Cal State Los Angeles
|Southern Connecticut State
|1980
|Lock Haven (21-0-0)
|Michael Parker
|1-0 (ot)
|FIU
|FIU
|1979
|Alabama A&M (22-1)
|Salah Yousif
|2-0
|Eastern Illinois
|FIU
|1978
|Seattle Pacific (18-5-4)
|Cliff McCrath
|1-0 (3ot)
|Alabama A&M
|FIU
|1977
|Alabama A&M (16-1)
|Salah Yousif
|2-1
|Seattle Pacific
|FIU
|1976
|Loyola Maryland (21-1)
|Jim Bullington
|2-0
|New Haven
|Seattle Pacific
|1975
|Baltimore (16-2-1)
|Dick Edell
|3-1
|Seattle Pacific
|Seattle Pacific
|1974
|Adelphi (16-1-1)
|Menahem Less
|3-2
|Seattle Pacific
|Missouri-St. Louis
|1973
|Missouri-St. Louis (11-0-3)
|Don Dallas
|3-0
|Cal State Fullerton
|Springfield
|1972
|SIU Edwardsville (11-0-3)
|Bob Guelker
|1-0
|Oneonta State
|SIU Edwardsville