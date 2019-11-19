2019 DI men’s soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch

The college soccer season has reached its penultimate chapter as the 2019 Division I men's soccer championship bracket was revealed Nov. 18. Virginia, less than 24 hours removed from its ACC championship victory, was awarded the No. 1 overall seed.

Here are some of integral things to know about the 2019 bracket before matches begin on Nov. 21.

Tap or click here for a high-resolution view of the NCAA men's soccer bracket.

CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: View the 2019 bracket

2019 NCAA DI men's soccer tournament: Schedule, scores, how to watch

FIRST ROUND (THURSDAY, NOV. 21)

All times ET unless noted

SECOND ROUND (SUNDAY, NOV. 24)

THIRD ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1)

QUARTERFINALS (Friday, Dec. 6 or Saturday Dec. 7)

SEMIFINALS (Friday, Dec. 13)

6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m (Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park — Cary, NC) | ESPNU

CHAMPIONSHIP (Sunday, Dec. 15)

6 p.m. (Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park — Cary, NC) | ESPNU

What we learned from the bracket reveal

Note: Regions are listed based on the highest seed in each region.

Virginia region

Seeded teams — Virginia (No. 1), SMU (No. 8), UCF (No. 9), St. John’s (No. 16)

Top-seed Virginia closed the regular season strong with six straight wins, most notably a come-from-behind victory over Clemson in the ACC championship game. The defensive-minded Cavaliers allowed seven (yes, seven) goals and lost once this year.

But the road to Cary has plenty of obstacles in this region, particularly in the form of high-octane offenses. Campbell scored the third-most goals in Division I with 56 and could meet UVA in the second round.

SMU and UCF, both out of the American Athletic Conference, have two of the top scoring offenses with 58 and 42 goals scored respectively. Individually, Garrett McLaughlin tallied 15 times for the Mustangs while Cal Jennings netted 16 for the Knights. A rematch of the AAC championship game could be looming in the third round with a possible quarterfinal trip to Charlottesville on the line.

A few other teams that could make some noise in this region are St. John’s and Missouri State. The Red Storm were No. 1 in RPI before a 1-3-1 finish. A return to its midseason defensive form would make St. John’s much more lethal. As for MSU, the Bears were undefeated up until the Missouri Valley Conference championship and have looked the part of a contender for much of the season.

Clemson region

Seeded teams — Clemson (No. 2), Stanford (No. 7), Virginia Tech (No. 10), Penn State (No. 15)

Clemson goes from missing the 2018 tournament to earning the No. 2 seed this year. Quite the turnaround for the Tigers, winners in eight of their past nine matches and comfortably the top-scoring team in Division I with 65 goals.

Opposite the region is Stanford, whose streak of five consecutive Pac-12 titles came to end this year. However, the Cardinal upperclassmen possess a breadth of postseason experience from winning national championships in 2016 and 2017.

The two remaining seeds in the region are Virginia Tech and Penn State. Both reached the tournament as at-large bids. The Nittany Lions won six of seven matches to close the regular season and reached the Big Ten tournament semifinals to end a postseason hiatus with their first berth since 2014.

Also be on the lookout for Charlotte and New Hampshire. Both teams are stout defensively. The 49ers gave up 11 goals and would be an interesting second-round matchup against Clemson’s offense. As for New Hampshire, the America East champs trailed only Virginia in goals allowed average en route to 14 wins. The Wildcats might be one of the more dangerous unseeded teams.

Georgetown region

Seeded teams — Georgetown (No. 3), Washington (No. 6), Marshall (No. 11), UC Davis (No. 14)

Georgetown picked up the No. 3 seed fresh off its third consecutive Big East title. The Hoyas didn’t drop a match at home and fortunately for them, could play at Shaw Field up until the College Cup after a dominant regular season.

Across the board, this region’s seeds re-write some history. Marshall, ranked for the first time since 2001, made the tournament for the first time ever and did so as a top 16 seed. Washington won the Pac-12 for the first time since 2013 and UC Davis is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2008.

But this region also has some major spoiler potential. Pittsburgh, the only team to beat Virginia; and Louisville, Georgetown’s only loss both reside in the upper half of the bracket. If the Panthers or Cardinals have another upset in them this region could be turned upside relatively quickly.

Wake Forest region

Seeded teams — Wake Forest (No. 4), Indiana (No. 5), Saint Mary’s (No. 12), Michigan (No. 13)

The ACC grabbed three of the top four seeds with the Wake Forest completing the trifecta. The Demon Deacons beat six ranked teams this year and has some of its core intact from a group that was the No. 1 seed last year.

Seeded alongside Wake Forest are Big Ten programs Indiana and Michigan as well as West Coast Conference champion Saint Mary’s. The Hoosiers edged the Wolverines in penalty kicks at the Big Ten tournament final and could potentially play again in the quarterfinals. The Gaels have one regulation loss in the past two seasons and a poised senior class.

Don’t blink in this region. Just when you think it might zig, it’ll zag. Wake Forest could see defending champion Maryland in the second round while Kentucky, UC Santa Barbara and California are all capable of making noise too.

FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS:

2019 men's soccer selection show and tournament breakdown

The NCAA tournament bracket consists of 48 teams, 24 of which received automatic qualification by winning their conference tournament, or in select cases, the regular season championship.

The remaining half of the field is selected on an at-large basis by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. Below is each conference and the team that earned the league’s automatic bid for 2019.

The 2019 DI men's soccer tournament kicks-off with the opening round of play on Thursday, Nov. 21. as 16 matches will be played at campus sites determined by the selection committee. This is followed by the second round on Sunday, Nov. 24 when the first-round winners are hosted by the 16 seeded teams at campus sites.

Third-round action takes place on Saturday, Nov. 30, through Sunday, Dec. 1 at non-predetermined campus locations with winners advancing to the quarterfinals. From there, four matches will be played over Dec. 6 and 7 to determine which four teams advance to the 2019 Division I men's soccer College Cup.

The College Cup will be held at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina on Friday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 15.

Last season, Maryland brought home the hardware with a 1-0 win over Akron in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Terrapins' win was the program's fourth and snapped Stanford's streak of three consecutive national championships. Here is the history of the Division I men's soccer championship since 1959.

NCAA men's soccer: College Cup champions