Wright State makes memorable NCAA tournament debut with 3-2 win over Notre Dame

Of the four first-time participants in the Division I men's soccer NCAA tournament, Wright State became the first to record a win. Zion Beaton broke a 1-1 tie and Deri Corfe followed less than two minutes later with what would be the game-winner in a 3-2 victory over Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish were selected as an at-large bid, one of of 10 ACC teams in the 48-team field. The Raiders, however, made the cut by winning the Horizon League championship. Wright State found itself behind early in penalty kicks during the conference's tournament final before rallying to earn automatic qualification.

On Thursday, the Raiders never trailed. They're now the first Horizon League team to advance in the NCAA tournament since Oakland in 2014.

Alex Hummel opened the scoring at 26:33 off an assist from Corfe, a lead that held until Jack Lynn equalized for Notre Dame. The home side had a 19-14 edge on shots but it was the Raiders who found the back of the net next. Beaton's goal put the Raiders in front before Corfe buried his 14th tally of the season.

Following the win, Wright State heads to Ann Arbor for a second-round match against No.13 seed Michigan. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24.