Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | November 22, 2019

2019 DI men’s soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch

NCAA men's soccer tournament: First round's top moments

There are four first-time participants in the 2019 NCAA Division I men's soccer tournament and Wright State became the first to record a win.

That was one of the highlights from Thursday's first round, which featured 16 games. Here's what you need to know before play resumes with the second round on Sunday, Nov. 24.

CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: View the 2019 bracket | Buy tickets | Broadcast schedule | Scoreboard

2019 TOURNAMENT: Bracket, scores, schedule

The second round begins Nov. 24

Tap or click here for a high-resolution view of the NCAA men's soccer bracket.

2019 NCAA DI men's soccer tournament: Schedule, scores, how to watch

FIRST ROUND (THURSDAY, NOV. 21)

All times ET unless noted 

SECOND ROUND (SUNDAY, NOV. 24)

THIRD ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1)

  • TBD

QUARTERFINALS (Friday, Dec. 6 or Saturday, Dec. 7)

  • TBD

SEMIFINALS (Friday, Dec. 13)

  • 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m (Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park — Cary, NC) | ESPNU

CHAMPIONSHIP (Sunday, Dec. 15)

  • 6 p.m. (Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park — Cary, NC) | ESPNU

What we learned from the bracket reveal

Note: Regions are listed based on the highest seed in each region.

Virginia region

Seeded teams — Virginia (No. 1), SMU (No. 8), UCF (No. 9), St. John’s (No. 16)

Top-seed Virginia closed the regular season strong with six straight wins, most notably a come-from-behind victory over Clemson in the ACC championship game. The defensive-minded Cavaliers allowed seven (yes, seven) goals and lost once this year.

But the road to Cary has plenty of obstacles in this region, particularly in the form of high-octane offenses. Campbell scored the third-most goals in Division I with 56 and could meet UVA in the second round.

SMU and UCF, both out of the American Athletic Conference, have two of the top scoring offenses with 58 and 42 goals scored respectively. Individually, Garrett McLaughlin tallied 15 times for the Mustangs while Cal Jennings netted 16 for the Knights. A rematch of the AAC championship game could be looming in the third round with a possible quarterfinal trip to Charlottesville on the line.

A few other teams that could make some noise in this region are St. John’s and Missouri State. The Red Storm were No. 1 in RPI before a 1-3-1 finish. A return to its midseason defensive form would make St. John’s much more lethal. As for MSU, the Bears were undefeated up until the Missouri Valley Conference championship and have looked the part of a contender for much of the season.

Clemson region

Seeded teams — Clemson (No. 2), Stanford (No. 7), Virginia Tech (No. 10), Penn State (No. 15)

Clemson goes from missing the 2018 tournament to earning the No. 2 seed this year. Quite the turnaround for the Tigers, winners in eight of their past nine matches and comfortably the top-scoring team in Division I with 65 goals.

Opposite the region is Stanford, whose streak of five consecutive Pac-12 titles came to end this year. However, the Cardinal upperclassmen possess a breadth of postseason experience from winning national championships in 2016 and 2017.

The two remaining seeds in the region are Virginia Tech and Penn State. Both reached the tournament as at-large bids. The Nittany Lions won six of seven matches to close the regular season and reached the Big Ten tournament semifinals to end a postseason hiatus with their first berth since 2014.

Also be on the lookout for Charlotte and New Hampshire. Both teams are stout defensively. The 49ers gave up 11 goals and would be an interesting second-round matchup against Clemson’s offense. As for New Hampshire, the America East champs trailed only Virginia in goals allowed average en route to 14 wins. The Wildcats might be one of the more dangerous unseeded teams.

Georgetown region

Seeded teams — Georgetown (No. 3), Washington (No. 6), Marshall (No. 11), UC Davis (No. 14)

Georgetown picked up the No. 3 seed fresh off its third consecutive Big East title. The Hoyas didn’t drop a match at home and fortunately for them, could play at Shaw Field up until the College Cup after a dominant regular season.

Across the board, this region’s seeds re-write some history. Marshall, ranked for the first time since 2001, made the tournament for the first time ever and did so as a top 16 seed. Washington won the Pac-12 for the first time since 2013 and UC Davis is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2008.

But this region also has some major spoiler potential. Pittsburgh, the only team to beat Virginia; and Louisville, Georgetown’s only loss both reside in the upper half of the bracket. If the Panthers or Cardinals have another upset in them this region could be turned upside relatively quickly.

Wake Forest region

Seeded teams — Wake Forest (No. 4), Indiana (No. 5), Saint Mary’s (No. 12), Michigan (No. 13)

The ACC grabbed three of the top four seeds with the Wake Forest completing the trifecta. The Demon Deacons beat six ranked teams this year and has some of its core intact from a group that was the No. 1 seed last year.

Seeded alongside Wake Forest are Big Ten programs Indiana and Michigan as well as West Coast Conference champion Saint Mary’s. The Hoosiers edged the Wolverines in penalty kicks at the Big Ten tournament final and could potentially play again in the quarterfinals. The Gaels have one regulation loss in the past two seasons and a poised senior class.

Don’t blink in this region. Just when you think it might zig, it’ll zag. Wake Forest could see defending champion Maryland in the second round while Kentucky, UC Santa Barbara and California are all capable of making noise too.

FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Full NCAA.com fall selection show schedule | Future championship sites

2019 men's soccer selection show and tournament breakdown

The NCAA tournament bracket consists of 48 teams, 24 of which received automatic qualification by winning their conference tournament, or in select cases, the regular season championship.

The remaining half of the field is selected on an at-large basis by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. Below is each conference and the team that earned the league’s automatic bid for 2019.

CONFERENCE LOCATION DATES CHAMPION
ACC Cary, NC Nov. 5-17 Virginia
America East Durham, NH Nov. 9-16 New Hampshire
American Athletic Orlando, FL Nov. 9-16 SMU
Atlantic 10 Bronx, NY Nov. 9-17 Rhode Island
Atlantic Sun Newark, NJ Nov. 8-16 NJIT
Big East Washington, DC Nov. 9-17 Georgetown
Big South Buies Creek, NC Nov. 10-17 Campbell
Big Ten College Park, MD Nov. 9-17 Indiana
Big West Davis, CA Nov. 6-16 UC Davis
Colonial Wilmington, NC Nov. 8-17 James Madison
Conference USA Norfolk, VA Nov. 13-17 Marshall
Horizon Chicago, IL Nov. 11-16 Wright State
Ivy N/A N/A Yale
Metro Atlantic Jersey City, NJ Nov. 10-17 Iona
Mid-American Akron, OH Nov. 12-17 West Virginia
Missouri Valley Chicago, IL Nov. 13-17 Loyola Chicago
Northeast Loretto, PA Nov. 15-17 Fairleigh Dickinson
Pac-12 N/A N/A Washington
Patriot Bethlehem, PA Nov. 9-16 Lehigh
Southern Greensboro, NC Nov. 5-17 Mercer
Summit Denver, CO Nov. 14-16 Denver
Sun Belt Boone, NC Nov. 13-17 Coastal Carolina
WCC N/A N/A Saint Mary's
WAC US Air Force Academy, CO Nov. 13-17 Seattle

The 2019 DI men's soccer tournament kicks-off with the opening round of play on Thursday, Nov. 21. as 16 matches will be played at campus sites determined by the selection committee.  This is followed by the second round on Sunday, Nov. 24 when the first-round winners are hosted by the 16 seeded teams at campus sites.

Third-round action takes place on Saturday, Nov. 30, through Sunday, Dec. 1 at non-predetermined campus locations with winners advancing to the quarterfinals.  From there, four matches will be played over Dec. 6 and 7 to determine which four teams advance to the 2019 Division I men's soccer College Cup. 

The College Cup will be held at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina on Friday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 15.

Last season, Maryland brought home the hardware with a 1-0 win over Akron in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Terrapins' win was the program's fourth and snapped Stanford's streak of three consecutive national championships. Here is the history of the Division I men's soccer championship since 1959.

NCAA men's soccer: College Cup champions

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2018 Maryland (13-6-4)

Sasho Cirovski 

 1-0 Akron Santa Barbara, Calif. 
2017 Stanford (19-2-2) Jeremy Gunn 1-0 (2ot) Indiana Philadelphia
2016 Stanford (15-3-5) Jeremy Gunn 0-0 (2ot, pk) Wake Forest Houston
2015 Stanford (18-2-3) Jeremy Gunn 4-0 Clemson Kansas City, Kan.
2014 Virginia (14-6-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C.
2013 Notre Dame (17-1-6) Bobby Clark 2-1 Maryland Chester, Pa.
2012 Indiana (16-5-3) Todd Yeagley 1-0 Georgetown Hoover, Ala.
2011 North Carolina (21-2-3) Carlos Somoano 1-0 Charlotte Hoover, Ala.
2010 Akron (22-1-2) Caleb Porter 1-0 Louisville Santa Barbara, Calif.
2009 *Virginia (19-3-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) Akron Cary, N.C.
2008 Maryland (23-3) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 North Carolina Frisco, Texas
2007 Wake Forest (22-2-2) Jay Vidovich 2-1 Ohio State Cary, N.C.
2006 UC Santa Barbara (17-7-1) Tim Vom Steeg 2-1 UCLA St. Louis
2005 Maryland (20-4-1) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 New Mexico Cary, N.C.
2004 *Indiana (19-4-1) Mike Freitag 1-1 (2ot, pk) UC Santa Barbara Carson, Calif.
2003 Indiana (17-3-5) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 St. John's (N.Y) Columbus, Ohio
2002 UCLA (18-3-3) Tom Fitzgerald 1-0 Stanford Dallas
2001 North Carolina (20-3-2) Elmar Bolowich 2-0 Indiana Columbus, Ohio
2000 Connecticut (20-3-2) Ray Reid 2-0 Creighton Charlotte, N.C.
1999 Indiana (21-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Santa Clara Charlotte, N.C.
1998 Indiana (23-2) Jerry Yeagley 3-1 Stanford Richmond
1997 UCLA (22-2) Sigi Schmid 2-0 Virginia Richmond
1996 St. John's (N.Y.) (22-2-2) Dave Masur 4-1 FIU Richmond
1995 Wisconsin (20-4-1) Jim Launder 2-0 Duke Richmond
1994 Virginia (22-3-1) Bruce Arena 1-0 Indiana Davidson
1993 Virginia (22-3) Bruce Arena 2-0 South Carolina Davidson
1992 Virginia (21-2-1) Bruce Arena 2-0 San Diego Davidson
1991 *Virginia (19-1-2) Bruce Arena 0-0 (4ot, pk) Santa Clara South Florida
1990 *UCLA (19-1-2) Sigi Schmid 0-0 (4ot, pk) Rutgers South Florida
1989 Santa Clara (20-0-3)/Virginia (21-2-2) Steve Sampson/Bruce Arena 1-1 (2ot)   Rutgers
1988 Indiana (19-3-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Howard Indiana
1987 Clemson (18-5-1) I.M. Ibrahim 2-0 San Diego State Clemson
1986 Duke (18-5-1) John Rennie 1-0 Akron Tacoma, Wash.
1985 UCLA (20-1-4) Sigi Schmid 1-0 (8ot) American Seattle
1984 Clemson (22-4) I.M. Ibrahim 2-1 Indiana Seattle
1983 Indiana (21-1-4) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 (2ot) Columbia Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
1982 Indiana (21-3-2) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 (8ot) Duke Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
1981 Connecticut (20-3-2) Joe Morrone 2-1 (ot) Alabama A&M Stanford
1980 San Francisco (24-0-2) Steve Negoesco 4-3 (ot) Indiana Tampa, Fla.
1979 SIU Edwardsville (19-2-3) Bob Guelker 3-2 Clemson Tampa, Fla.
1978 San Francisco# (28-1) Steve Negoesco 2-0 Indiana Tampa, Fla.
1977 Hartwick (16-0-2) Jim Lennox 2-1 San Francisco California
1976 San Francisco (20-2-3) Steve Negoesco 1-0 Indiana Penn
1975 San Francisco (21-1-2) Steve Negoesco 4-1 SIU Edwardsville SIU Edwardsville
1974 Howard (19-0) Lincoln Phillips 2-1 (4ot) St. Louis St. Louis
1973 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 2-1 (ot) UCLA Miami, Fla.
1972 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 4-2 UCLA Miami, Fla.
1971 Howard# (15-0) Lincoln Phillips 3-2 St. Louis Miami, Fla.
1970 St. Louis (14-0-1) Harry Keough 1-0 UCLA SIU Edwardsville
1969 St. Louis (13-0) Harry Keough 4-0 San Francisco San Jose State
1968 Maryland (14-0-1)/Michigan State (11-1-3) Doyle Royal/Gene Kenney 2-2 (2ot)   Georgia Tech-Emory
1967 Michigan State (12-0-2)/St. Louis (8-3-2) Gene Kenney/Harry Keough 0-0 (Game called due to weather St. Louis
1966 San Francisco (11-0-1) Steve Negoesco 5-2 Long Island California
1965 St. Louis (14-0) Bob Guelker 1-0 Michigan State St. Louis
1964 Navy (15-0) F.H. Warner 1-0 Michigan State Brown
1963 St. Louis (13-1) Bob Guelker 3-0 Navy Rutgers
1962 St. Louis (12-0-1) Bob Guelker 4-3 Maryland St. Louis
1961 West Chester (12-0) Mel Lorback 2-0 St. Louis St. Louis
1960 St. Louis (14-1) Bob Guelker 3-2 Maryland Brooklyn
1959 St. Louis (11-1) Bob Guelker 5-2 Bridgeport Connecticut

