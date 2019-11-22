DII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for the tournament

After two thrilling days of first-round action, the second round of the 2019 DII men's soccer championship begins Saturday, Nov. 23. Tournament heavyweights Charleston (WV) and Lynn are on today's slate of 11 games.

Here's where we stand as we head into the second round on Saturday and what you need to know for the 2019 DII men's soccer championship.

DII men's soccer championship second round: What we're watching

Lynn and Charleston (WV) are back in the hunt once again. The two last faced off in the tournament in the 2017 national championship match, which was a rematch of the 2014 title match. One of the two has been in the last five of eight championship matches, so they both are always amongst the teams to watch. Both the Golden Eagles and Fighting Knights play their first matches today.

Azusa Pacific enters the tournament the No. 1 team in the country, a perfect 18-0-0 on the season. The Cougars drew the top seed in Super Region 4 and in doing so, earned a first-round bye. While there are others with championship experience back in the field, the Cougars may just be the team to beat.

Earlier this season, we looked into the crystal ball and made three bold predictions. The first predicted that the national championship would return to the West Coast with Cal State L.A. and Cal Poly Pomona strong contenders to bring it home. Both teams played well — Cal State L.A. has yet to lose and Cal Poly Pomona grabbed the four seed — and make their 2019 DII men's soccer championship debut today.

2019 DII men's soccer championship second round: How we got here

Forty teams entered the tournament and with Friday's completion of the first round, 32 teams remain in the hunt on the road to Pittsburgh, Penn. from Dec. 12 -14 where the 2019 national champion will be crowned. Thursday's action started with a bang as Indianapolis defeated Fort Hays State 3-2 in the first game of the tournament. It was another first as well, as the Greyhounds picked up their first NCAA tournament win in their DII men's soccer history.

Just four teams were left to sort things out on Friday to wrap up the first round. West Chester and Assumption dueled in the first game on Friday's DII men's soccer championship action. It took nearly 106 minutes to decide, but Assumption put the golden goal in the back of the net in the second overtime. Later in the day, Francis Marion and Limestone battles into the overtime before Oliver Peters sent Francis Marion to the second round with the golden goal.

2019 DII men's soccer championship: Schedule and scores

The first round is in the books. Second-round action begins Saturday, Nov. 23 and concludes Sunday, Nov. 24. The tournament concludes the weekend of Dec. 12-14 when the semifinals and championship match move to Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The new format for the DII men's soccer championship

This year, the DII men's soccer championship consists of 40 teams. The schools were selected from four Super Regions — 10 apiece — to fill the bracket. Of those 40, schools, 18 earned automatic bids to the tournament by winning their respective conference tournaments. We tracked those tournaments and champions, which you can check out in the link below:

History of the DII men's soccer championship

The drought for a repeat champion will continue into its 20th season in 2019. Barry, which won its first title in 2018 over West Chester, failed to repeat its success and did not make the tournament. That means the last program to go back-to-back wasn't even this millennium when Southern Connecticut State won in 1998 and 1999.

Here is a complete history of the DII men's soccer championship match.