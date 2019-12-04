DIII men’s soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch

The Division III men's soccer season has reached its final chapter. Four teams — Amherst, Calvin, Centre and Tufts— will decide how the conclusion is written as each envisions a storybook ending of hoisting a national championship trophy. Here's what you need to know ahead of the season's final weekend.

The two national semifinals take place on Friday, Dec. 6, beginning with Amherst and Centre going head-to-head at 5 p.m. ET. Following them will be Calvin taking on Tufts in the nightcap at 7:45 p.m. The two winners will battle for a national championship on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

All three matches will take place at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC and can be streamed live on NCAA.com.

2019 NCAA DIII men's soccer tournament: Bracket

2019 NCAA DIII men's soccer tournament: Schedule, scores

All times ET unless noted otherwise

SEMIFINALS (Friday, Dec. 6)

CHAMPIONSHIP (Saturday, Dec. 7)

TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. (UNCG Soccer Stadium — Greensboro, NC) | NCAA.com

PREVIOUS ROUND RESULTS

QUARTERFINALS (Nov. 23 or 24)

Nov. 23

Nov. 24

THIRD ROUND (Nov. 22 or 23)

Nov. 22

Nov. 23

SECOND ROUND (Nov. 16 or 17)

Nov. 16

Nov. 17

FIRST ROUND (Nov. 15 or 16)

Nov. 15

Nov. 16

Division III men's soccer championship history

