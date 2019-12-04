DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

soccer-men-d3 flag

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | December 4, 2019

DIII men’s soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch

DIII Men's Soccer: 2019 Selection Show

The Division III men's soccer season has reached its final chapter. Four teams — Amherst, Calvin, Centre and Tufts— will decide how the conclusion is written as each envisions a storybook ending of hoisting a national championship trophy. Here's what you need to know ahead of the season's final weekend.

FOLLOW THE CHAMPIONSHIP: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Scoreboard | Buy tickets

The two national semifinals take place on Friday, Dec. 6, beginning with Amherst and Centre going head-to-head at 5 p.m. ET. Following them will be Calvin taking on Tufts in the nightcap at 7:45 p.m. The two winners will battle for a national championship on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. 

All three matches will take place at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC and can be streamed live on NCAA.com.

2019 NCAA DIII men's soccer tournament: Bracket

Four teams remain in the hunt for the 2019 DIII men's soccer championship

Tap or click here for a high-resolution view of the DIII men's soccer bracket.

2019 NCAA DIII men's soccer tournament: Schedule, scores

All times ET unless noted otherwise

SEMIFINALS (Friday, Dec. 6)

CHAMPIONSHIP (Saturday, Dec. 7)

  • TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. (UNCG Soccer Stadium — Greensboro, NC) | NCAA.com

PREVIOUS ROUND RESULTS

QUARTERFINALS (Nov. 23 or 24)

Nov. 23

Nov. 24

THIRD ROUND (Nov. 22 or 23)

Nov. 22

Nov. 23

SECOND ROUND (Nov. 16 or 17)

Nov. 16

Nov. 17

FIRST ROUND (Nov. 15 or 16)

Nov. 15

Nov. 16

Division III men's soccer championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2018 Tufts (18-0-3) Josh Shapiro 2-1 Calvin Greensboro, N.C.
2017 Messiah (24-2-0) Brad McCarty 2-1 North Park Greensboro, N.C.
2016 Tufts (14-5-2) Josh Shapiro 1-0 (2ot) Calvin Salem, Va.
2015 Amherst (17-1-2) Justin Serpone 2-1 Loras Kansas City, Mo.
2014 Tufts (17-2-4) Josh Shapiro 4-2 Wheaton (Ill.) Kansas City, Mo.
2013 Messiah (24-1-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 Rutgers-Camden San Antonio
2012 Messiah (23-0-2) Brad McCarty 5-1 Ohio Northern San Antonio
2011 Ohio Wesleyan (23-2-0) Jay Martin 2-1 Calvin San Antonio
2010 Messiah (23-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 (ot) Lynchburg (Va.) San Antonio
2009 Messiah (24-1) Brad McCarty 2-0 Calvin San Antonio
2008 *Messiah (22-2-2) Dave Brandt 1-1 (2ot, pk) Stevens Institute Greensboro, N.C.
2007 *Middlebury (18-2-2) Dave Saward 0-0 (2ot, pk) Trinity (Texas) Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2006 Messiah (21-1-2) Dave Brandt 3-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2005 Messiah (24-0) Dave Brandt 1-0 Gustavus Adolphus Greensboro, N.C.
2004 Messiah (23-2) Dave Brandt 4-0 UC Santa Cruz Greensboro, N.C.
2003 Trinity (Texas) (24-0-0) Paul McGinlay 2-1 Drew Drew
2002 Messiah (23-2-1) Dave Brandt 1-0 Otterbein St. Lawrence
2001 Richard Stockton (25-1-1) Jeff Haines 3-2 Redlands Messiah
2000 Messiah (22-2-1) Dave Brandt 2-0 Rowan Rowan
1999 St. Lawrence (22-0) Bob Durocher 2-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Wheaton (Ill.)
1998 Ohio Wesleyan (18-6) Jay Martin 2-1 (2ot) Greensboro Ohio Wesleyan
1997 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-0-1) Joe Bean 3-0 TCNJ Mary Washington
1996 TCNJ (17-5-1) George Nazario 2-1 (4ot) Kenyon Kenyon
1995 Williams (17-0-1) Mike Russo 2-1 Methodist Williams
1994 Bethany (W.Va.) (15-5-4) John Cunningham 1-0 (2ot) Johns Hopkins TCNJ
1993 UC San Diego (20-2-2) Derek Armstrong 1-0 Williams Williams
1992 Kean (18-6-1) Tony Ochrimenko 3-1 Ohio Wesleyan Kean
1991 UC San Diego (18-4-1) Derek Armstrong 1-0 TCNJ UC San Diego
1990 Rowan (20-3-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot, pk) Ohio Wesleyan Ohio Wesleyan
1989 Elizabethtown (23-2) Skip Roderick 2-0 Greensboro Elizabethtown
1988 UC San Diego (23-0-2) Derek Armstrong 3-0 Rochester Institute Rochester Institute
1987 UNC Greensboro (17-7-1) Michael Parker 6-1 Washington-St. Louis UNC Greensboro
1986 UNC Greensboro (18-5) Michael Parker 2-0 UC San Diego UNC Greensboro
1985 UNC Greensboro (20-5) Michael Parker 5-0 Washington-St. Louis Washington-St. Louis
1984 Wheaton (Ill.) (21-1-2) Joe Bean 2-1 (3ot) Brandeis Wheaton (Ill.)
1983 UNC Greensboro (23-1-1) Mike Berticelli 3-2 Claremont-M-S UNC Greensboro
1982 UNC Greensboro (19-3) Mike Berticelli 2-1 Bethany (W.Va.) UNC Greensboro
1981 Rowan (19-1-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot) Scranton Elizabethtown
1980 Babson (16-3-1) Bill Rogers 1-0 (ot) Scranton Babson
1979 Babson (13-2-4) Bill Rogers 2-1 Rowan TCNJ
1978 Lock Haven (18-2) Michael Parker 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Babson
1977 Lock Haven (14-4) Michael Parker 1-0 SUNY Cortland Babson
1976 Brandeis (15-2) Mike Coven 2-1 (2ot) Brockport Elizabethtown
1975 Babson (17-0-1) Bob Hartwell 1-0 Brockport Brockport
1974 Brockport (12-2-2) Walk Kopczuk 3-1 Swarthmore Wheaton (Ill.)

* - Penalty kicks

