DIII men’s soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch

The Division III men's soccer season has reached its final chapter. Four teams — Amherst, Calvin, Centre and Tufts— will decide how the conclusion is written as each envisions a storybook ending of hoisting a national championship trophy. Here's what you need to know ahead of the season's final weekend.
The two national semifinals take place on Friday, Dec. 6, beginning with Amherst and Centre going head-to-head at 5 p.m. ET. Following them will be Calvin taking on Tufts in the nightcap at 7:45 p.m. The two winners will battle for a national championship on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.
All three matches will take place at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC and can be streamed live on NCAA.com.
2019 NCAA DIII men's soccer tournament: Bracket
Tap or click here for a high-resolution view of the DIII men's soccer bracket.
2019 NCAA DIII men's soccer tournament: Schedule, scores
All times ET unless noted otherwise
SEMIFINALS (Friday, Dec. 6)
- Amherst vs. Centre | 5 p.m. (UNCG Soccer Stadium — Greensboro, NC) | Watch live on NCAA.com
- Calvin vs. Tufts | 8:30 p.m (UNCG Soccer Stadium — Greensboro, NC) | Watch live on NCAA.com
CHAMPIONSHIP (Saturday, Dec. 7)
- TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. (UNCG Soccer Stadium — Greensboro, NC) | NCAA.com
PREVIOUS ROUND RESULTS
QUARTERFINALS (Nov. 23 or 24)
Nov. 23
Nov. 24
THIRD ROUND (Nov. 22 or 23)
Nov. 22
Nov. 23
- Amherst 2, Rowan 0
- Centre 4, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
- Connecticut College 1, Swarthmore 0
- Montclair St. 2, Kenyon 1
- Rensselaer 3, Messiah 2
- Tufts 2, Washington & Lee 1
SECOND ROUND (Nov. 16 or 17)
Nov. 16
Nov. 17
- Amherst 2, Ithaca 0
- Centre 3, John Carroll 1
- Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 2, Trinity (TX) 0
- Connecticut College 1, Johns Hopkins 0
- Kenyon 2, Rochester (NY) 1
- Luther 1, Wisconsin-Superior 1 (PK)
- Messiah 4, SUNY Oneonta 1
- Montclair St 0, Franklin & Marshall 0 (PK)
- North Park 1, Gustavus Adolphus 1 (PK)
- Rensselaer 0, Middlebury 0 (PK)
- Rowan 3, Mary Washington 2
- Swarthmore 0, Christopher Newport 0 (PK)
- Tufts 2, WPI 1
- Washington & Lee 3, Gettysburg 2
FIRST ROUND (Nov. 15 or 16)
Nov. 15
- Calvin 1, Wisconsin-Whitewater 0
- Chicago 4, Dominican (IL) 1
- Ohio Wesleyan 2, Hope 0
- St. Norbert 0, Ohio Northern 0 (PK)
Nov. 16
- Amherst 6, Thomas (ME) 1
- Centre 1, Kalamazoo 0
- Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 2, Texas Lutheran
- Connecticut College 2, Catholic 1
- Christopher Newport 1, Eastern 0
- Franklin & Marshall 1, Penn St. Harrisburg
- Gettysburg 5, Oglethorpe 0
- Gustavus Adolphus 3, Colorado College 2
- Ithaca 2, Keene St. 1
- John Carroll 2, Washington & Jefferson 0
- Johns Hopkins 5, John Jay 0
- Kenyon 5, Penn St.-Behrend 0
- Luther 5, Principia 1
- Mary Washington 3, Keystone 0
- Messiah 6, Framingham St. 1
- Middlebury 2, JWU (Providence) 0
- Montclair St. 2, Hobart 0
- North Park 6, Pacific Lutheran 1
- Rensselaer 4, Eastern Nazarene 0
- Rochester (NY) 1, Hanover 0
- Rowan 0, Salve Regina 0 (PK)
- SUNY Oneonta 3, Babson 2
- Swarthmore 2, Roanoke 2 (PK)
- Trinity (TX) 3, Texas-Dallas 1
- Tufts 5, SUNY Maritime 1
- Washington & Lee 1, N.C. Wesleyan 0
- Wisconsin-Superior 3, Central (IA) 2
- WPI 2, Nazareth 0
Division III men's soccer championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Tufts (18-0-3)
|Josh Shapiro
|2-1
|Calvin
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2017
|Messiah (24-2-0)
|Brad McCarty
|2-1
|North Park
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2016
|Tufts (14-5-2)
|Josh Shapiro
|1-0 (2ot)
|Calvin
|Salem, Va.
|2015
|Amherst (17-1-2)
|Justin Serpone
|2-1
|Loras
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2014
|Tufts (17-2-4)
|Josh Shapiro
|4-2
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2013
|Messiah (24-1-1)
|Brad McCarty
|2-1
|Rutgers-Camden
|San Antonio
|2012
|Messiah (23-0-2)
|Brad McCarty
|5-1
|Ohio Northern
|San Antonio
|2011
|Ohio Wesleyan (23-2-0)
|Jay Martin
|2-1
|Calvin
|San Antonio
|2010
|Messiah (23-1)
|Brad McCarty
|2-1 (ot)
|Lynchburg (Va.)
|San Antonio
|2009
|Messiah (24-1)
|Brad McCarty
|2-0
|Calvin
|San Antonio
|2008
|*Messiah (22-2-2)
|Dave Brandt
|1-1 (2ot, pk)
|Stevens Institute
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2007
|*Middlebury (18-2-2)
|Dave Saward
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|Trinity (Texas)
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|2006
|Messiah (21-1-2)
|Dave Brandt
|3-0
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|2005
|Messiah (24-0)
|Dave Brandt
|1-0
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2004
|Messiah (23-2)
|Dave Brandt
|4-0
|UC Santa Cruz
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2003
|Trinity (Texas) (24-0-0)
|Paul McGinlay
|2-1
|Drew
|Drew
|2002
|Messiah (23-2-1)
|Dave Brandt
|1-0
|Otterbein
|St. Lawrence
|2001
|Richard Stockton (25-1-1)
|Jeff Haines
|3-2
|Redlands
|Messiah
|2000
|Messiah (22-2-1)
|Dave Brandt
|2-0
|Rowan
|Rowan
|1999
|St. Lawrence (22-0)
|Bob Durocher
|2-0
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1998
|Ohio Wesleyan (18-6)
|Jay Martin
|2-1 (2ot)
|Greensboro
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1997
|Wheaton (Ill.) (24-0-1)
|Joe Bean
|3-0
|TCNJ
|Mary Washington
|1996
|TCNJ (17-5-1)
|George Nazario
|2-1 (4ot)
|Kenyon
|Kenyon
|1995
|Williams (17-0-1)
|Mike Russo
|2-1
|Methodist
|Williams
|1994
|Bethany (W.Va.) (15-5-4)
|John Cunningham
|1-0 (2ot)
|Johns Hopkins
|TCNJ
|1993
|UC San Diego (20-2-2)
|Derek Armstrong
|1-0
|Williams
|Williams
|1992
|Kean (18-6-1)
|Tony Ochrimenko
|3-1
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Kean
|1991
|UC San Diego (18-4-1)
|Derek Armstrong
|1-0
|TCNJ
|UC San Diego
|1990
|Rowan (20-3-2)
|Dan Gilmore
|2-1 (4ot, pk)
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1989
|Elizabethtown (23-2)
|Skip Roderick
|2-0
|Greensboro
|Elizabethtown
|1988
|UC San Diego (23-0-2)
|Derek Armstrong
|3-0
|Rochester Institute
|Rochester Institute
|1987
|UNC Greensboro (17-7-1)
|Michael Parker
|6-1
|Washington-St. Louis
|UNC Greensboro
|1986
|UNC Greensboro (18-5)
|Michael Parker
|2-0
|UC San Diego
|UNC Greensboro
|1985
|UNC Greensboro (20-5)
|Michael Parker
|5-0
|Washington-St. Louis
|Washington-St. Louis
|1984
|Wheaton (Ill.) (21-1-2)
|Joe Bean
|2-1 (3ot)
|Brandeis
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1983
|UNC Greensboro (23-1-1)
|Mike Berticelli
|3-2
|Claremont-M-S
|UNC Greensboro
|1982
|UNC Greensboro (19-3)
|Mike Berticelli
|2-1
|Bethany (W.Va.)
|UNC Greensboro
|1981
|Rowan (19-1-2)
|Dan Gilmore
|2-1 (4ot)
|Scranton
|Elizabethtown
|1980
|Babson (16-3-1)
|Bill Rogers
|1-0 (ot)
|Scranton
|Babson
|1979
|Babson (13-2-4)
|Bill Rogers
|2-1
|Rowan
|TCNJ
|1978
|Lock Haven (18-2)
|Michael Parker
|3-0
|Washington-St. Louis
|Babson
|1977
|Lock Haven (14-4)
|Michael Parker
|1-0
|SUNY Cortland
|Babson
|1976
|Brandeis (15-2)
|Mike Coven
|2-1 (2ot)
|Brockport
|Elizabethtown
|1975
|Babson (17-0-1)
|Bob Hartwell
|1-0
|Brockport
|Brockport
|1974
|Brockport (12-2-2)
|Walk Kopczuk
|3-1
|Swarthmore
|Wheaton (Ill.)
* - Penalty kicks