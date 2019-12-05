DII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for the tournament

Six spots were claimed in the DII men's soccer championship quarterfinals on Thursday, Dec. 5 in third-round play. Two spots remain up for grabs when play continues Friday, Dec. 6.
Here's your one-stop-shop to the tournament where you can find updates, schedules, scores and the bracket on the road to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for the national championship on Dec. 14.
The DII men's soccer championship: Day 1 of the third round
There weren't too many suprises on Thursday. No. 3 Charleston (WV) was the only lower seed to advance, which was hardly an upset over No. 2 Gannon. That said, several DII men's soccer heavyweights are still alive and well in the tournament. Along with Charleston, Lynn — the final No. 1 seed remaining — advanced to yet another quarterfinals in its esteemed history. In the closest game of the night, No. 2 Cal State L.A. eked by No. 3 St. Mary's needing both overtimes and every penalty kick to seal the deal. The Golden Eagles were predicted right here on NCAA.com in August to bring the title back to the West Coast.
Here's Thursday's scoreboard and the remaining schedule for the weekend.
Thursday, Dec. 5
- No. 4 Franklin Pierce 2, No. 9 Post 1
- No. 3 Charleston (WV) 3, No. 2 Gannon 0
- No. 1 Lynn 2, No. 4 Florida Tech 1
- No. 3 Wingate 3, No. 2 Palm Beach Atlantic 1
- No. 5 Cal State San Bernardino 2, No. 8 Colorado School of Mines 1
- No. 2 Cal State L.A. 1, No. 3 St. Mary's (TX) 1 (Cal State L.A. advances on PKs)
Friday, Dec. 6
Saturday, Dec. 7
- No. 4 Franklin Pierce vs. No. 3 Charleston (WV), 2 p.m.
- No. 3 Wingate vs. No. 1 Lynn, 6 p.m.
- No. 2 Cal State L.A. vs. No. 5 Cal State San Bernardino, 9 p.m.
The DII men's soccer championship: What to happened in Round 2
- The big story from the first weekend was the early exit by Azusa Pacific. The Cougars entered the tournament as the top seed and No. 1 team in the country and were handed their first loss of the season by Colorado School of Mines. The Orediggers move on behind an impressive 2-1 victory.
- Two other No. 1 seeds fell as well. No. 9 seeded Post pulled off the mini-upset in the first round, taking down No. 8 Millersville, but posted a shutout in taking down top-seeded Adelphi. UIndy continued its incredible run by ousting No. 1-seed Lake Erie from the tournament. The Greyhounds await Ohio Valley in Round 3.
- That leaves Lynn as the lone No. 1 seed remaining in the tournament. The Fighting Knights are no stranger to deep runs, having appeared in four championship matches since 2010.
- Here were the scores and stats from the second round:
Saturday, Nov. 23
- Charleston (WV) 5, Mercy 0
- UIndy 2, Lake Erie 0
- Franklin Pierce 1, Wilmington (DE) 0
- Post 1, Adelphi 0
- St. Mary's (TX) 5, Western Washington 0
- Lynn 1, Queens (NC) 0
- Bellarmine 0, Cedarville 0 (Bellarmine advances on PKs)
- Florida Tech 2, West Florida 1
- Colorado School at Mines 2, Azusa Pacific 1
- Cal State LA 3, Midwestern State 0
- Cal State San Bernadino 1, Cal Poly Pomona 0
Sunday, Nov. 24
- Gannon 5, Assumption 0
- Maryville 1, Tiffin 0
- Ohio Valley 2, McKendree 0
- Palm Beach Atlantic 2, Francis Marion 1
- Wingate 5, Young Harris 2
2019 DII men's soccer championship second round: How we got here
Forty teams entered the tournament and with Friday's completion of the first round, 32 teams remain in the hunt on the road to Pittsburgh, Penn. from Dec. 12 -14 where the 2019 national champion will be crowned. Thursday's action started with a bang as Indianapolis defeated Fort Hays State 3-2 in the first game of the tournament. It was another first as well, as the Greyhounds picked up their first NCAA tournament win in their DII men's soccer history.
Just four teams were left to sort things out on Friday to wrap up the first round. West Chester and Assumption dueled in the first game on Friday's DII men's soccer championship action. It took nearly 106 minutes to decide, but Assumption put the golden goal in the back of the net in the second overtime. Later in the day, Francis Marion and Limestone battles into the overtime before Oliver Peters sent Francis Marion to the second round with the golden goal.
FIRST ROUND
Thursday, Nov. 21 (all times Eastern)
- Indianapolis 3, Fort Hays State 2
- Post 3, Millersville 2
- Queens (NC) 1, Lee 1 (Queens wins on PKs, 5-4)
- Cedarville 0, Wisconsin-Parkside 0 (Cedarville wins on PKs, 5-4)
- Colorado School of Mines 2, Texas A&M-International 1
- Midwestern State 1, UC San Diego 0
Friday, Nov. 22
The new format for the DII men's soccer championship
This year, the DII men's soccer championship consists of 40 teams. The schools were selected from four Super Regions — 10 apiece — to fill the bracket. Of those 40, schools, 18 earned automatic bids to the tournament by winning their respective conference tournaments. We tracked those tournaments and champions, which you can check out in the link below:
History of the DII men's soccer championship
The drought for a repeat champion will continue into its 20th season in 2019. Barry, which won its first title in 2018 over West Chester, failed to repeat its success and did not make the tournament. That means the last program to go back-to-back wasn't even this millennium when Southern Connecticut State won in 1998 and 1999.
Here is a complete history of the DII men's soccer championship match.
