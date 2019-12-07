DII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for the tournament

Charleston (WV) and Lynn continue their quest for a 2017 championship game rematch, each with matches on Saturday, Dec. 7 in the 2019 DII men's soccer championship.

Here's your one-stop-shop to the tournament where you can find updates, schedules, scores and the bracket on the road to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for the national championship on Dec. 14.

The DII men's soccer championship: The quarterfinals

Three of the four spots in the semifinals will be decided Saturday, Dec. 7. Charleston (WV) and Franklin Pierce kick things off at 2 p.m. ET. Cal State L.A. play in the nightcap. The Golden Eagles were predicted right here on NCAA.com in August to bring the title back to the West Coast.

Here is Saturday's schedule and scores with Sunday's match below.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Sunday, Dec. 8

Here we have two teams looking to build on their program history making seasons. Not only is this the furthest Maryville has gotten in the tournament, it's the furthest any Maryville collegiate sports team has made it in any tournament. For UIndy, the Greyhounds finally shook that first round curse and are also the furthest in the tournament the program has ever been before.

Oh, by the way. The team that beat UIndy in the first round in both 2017 and 2018? Yup — Maryville.

The DII men's soccer championship: Third-round recap

There were just two games in action Friday, but they are good ones.

UIndy kept its historic season alive. The Greyhounds reached the quarterfinals for the first time in program history thanks to the electric pair of brothers. The Javier and Alejandro Steinwascher accounted for all the goals scored in the 3-2 victory over Ohio Valley.

Maryville and Bellarmine couldn't be a better way to end the third-round. The third meeting between the two was scoreless in the first half before Bellarmine finally broke the ice in the second. Maryville scored twice in the final six minutes however to seal the deal and advance.

Here are Friday's scores along with the quarterfinal matches we know so far:

Friday, Dec. 6

There weren't too many surprises on Thursday. No. 3 Charleston (WV) was the only lower seed to advance, which was hardly an upset over No. 2 Gannon. That said, several DII men's soccer heavyweights are still alive and well in the tournament. Along with Charleston, Lynn — the final No. 1 seed remaining — advanced to yet another quarterfinals in its esteemed history. In the closest game of the night, No. 2 Cal State L.A. eked by No. 3 St. Mary's needing both overtimes and every penalty kick to seal the deal.

Here's Thursday's scoreboard and the remaining schedule for the weekend.

Thursday, Dec. 5

The DII men's soccer championship: What to happened in Round 2

The big story from the first weekend was the early exit by Azusa Pacific. The Cougars entered the tournament as the top seed and No. 1 team in the country and were handed their first loss of the season by Colorado School of Mines. The Orediggers move on behind an impressive 2-1 victory.

Two other No. 1 seeds fell as well. No. 9 seeded Post pulled off the mini-upset in the first round, taking down No. 8 Millersville, but posted a shutout in taking down top-seeded Adelphi. UIndy continued its incredible run by ousting No. 1-seed Lake Erie from the tournament. The Greyhounds await Ohio Valley in Round 3.

That leaves Lynn as the lone No. 1 seed remaining in the tournament. The Fighting Knights are no stranger to deep runs, having appeared in four championship matches since 2010.

Here were the scores and stats from the second round:

Saturday, Nov. 23

Sunday, Nov. 24

2019 DII men's soccer championship second round: How we got here

Forty teams entered the tournament and with Friday's completion of the first round, 32 teams remain in the hunt on the road to Pittsburgh, Penn. from Dec. 12 -14 where the 2019 national champion will be crowned. Thursday's action started with a bang as Indianapolis defeated Fort Hays State 3-2 in the first game of the tournament. It was another first as well, as the Greyhounds picked up their first NCAA tournament win in their DII men's soccer history.

Just four teams were left to sort things out on Friday to wrap up the first round. West Chester and Assumption dueled in the first game on Friday's DII men's soccer championship action. It took nearly 106 minutes to decide, but Assumption put the golden goal in the back of the net in the second overtime. Later in the day, Francis Marion and Limestone battles into the overtime before Oliver Peters sent Francis Marion to the second round with the golden goal.

FIRST ROUND

Thursday, Nov. 21 (all times Eastern)

Friday, Nov. 22

The new format for the DII men's soccer championship

This year, the DII men's soccer championship consists of 40 teams. The schools were selected from four Super Regions — 10 apiece — to fill the bracket. Of those 40, schools, 18 earned automatic bids to the tournament by winning their respective conference tournaments. We tracked those tournaments and champions, which you can check out in the link below:

History of the DII men's soccer championship

The drought for a repeat champion will continue into its 20th season in 2019. Barry, which won its first title in 2018 over West Chester, failed to repeat its success and did not make the tournament. That means the last program to go back-to-back wasn't even this millennium when Southern Connecticut State won in 1998 and 1999.

Here is a complete history of the DII men's soccer championship match.