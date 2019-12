The 2019 College Cup kicks off Friday night from Cary, North Carolina with No. 3 Georgetown and No. 7 Stanford going head-to-head at 6 p.m. ET. Following that result, top seed Virginia faces an ACC foe, No. 4 Wake Forest, in the second semifinal scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, the two semifinal winners will meet for the national championship at 6 p.m. ET from Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Here are the keys to the College Cup semifinals for each team:

Virginia

Spacing — Virginia’s instinctive decision making has allowed it to become more dangerous beyond midfield. Joe Bell is the facilitator but Robin Afamefuna can create along the wing to open congested areas. When the ball moves quickly, good things tend to happen for Virginia.

Marking — On most nights, UVA finishes with more fouls than opponents. Those fouls replace shot attempts and are a benchmark of Virginia’s physical defense. It’s important to not get reckless though. Against SMU, it resulted in a made penalty kick that extended the game to OT.

Wake Forest

Patience — The Demon Deacons were effective against UC Santa Barbara when it came to decision making. Opportunities weren’t bountiful, but when they came, Wake was ready to capitalize. It’s possible even fewer chances are available against Virginia.

Midfield communication — If this were a basketball game, Virginia’s Joe Bell would be a point guard. He’s the catalyst of the Hoos offense. Like any good point guard, he can find teammates quickly to create plays. The midfield and back line of Wake must coordinate pressure without conceding advantage to UVA.

Georgetown

Early chance creation — The Hoyas are outscoring opponents 12-2 in three NCAA tournament games. Four of Georgetown’s goals were scored in the first 20 minutes of a match. The early quarterfinal deficit against Washington was the Hoyas’ first sign of struggle this postseason.

Pressure the middle third — The Cardinal have started four freshmen midfielders in Ousseni Bouda, Cam Cilley, Keegan Hughes and Keegan Tingey. Stanford’s Derek Waldeck explained that some of the younger players might experience nerves. Georgetown’s pressure on an inexperienced midfield could dictate the game early.

Stanford

Final third discipline — Georgetown is lethal from the 18-yard box extended. Between Dylan Nealis, Jacob Montes and Jack Beer, the Hoyas have a bevy of goals directly or indirectly coming from set-piece opportunities. Stanford fouls deep on its own side could have an adverse impact.

Extend the game — Easier said than done against a potent offense, but Stanford had a tendency in recent years to win matches when they go beyond 90 minutes. Since 2016, the Cardinal are 12-3-11 in overtime games and a perfect 6-0 record in penalty shootouts, including 2-0 in this year’s tournament.

2019 NCAA men's soccer tournament: Bracket

Tap or click here for a high-resolution view of the NCAA men's soccer bracket.

DI men's soccer championship: Updates from the College Cup

The four teams arrived in Cary on Thursday. Hear each team's approach in the press conferences below:

Georgetown’s Nealis cites defensive versatility as edge

In 22 games, Georgetown has scored 53 goals against only 11 allowed. Both marks are top five in Division I for the respective categories. According to senior captain Dylan Nealis, it's the Hoyas' defensive versatility that allows them to play interchanging styles effectively.

Nealis started out as a left back when he was a freshman. He also noted the positional flexibility of defenders Sean O'Hearn and Rio Hope-Gund, who have each moved around the back line and from the midfield.

Georgetown is the first team at the podium.





Stanford

All smiles for Stanford’s Derek Waldeck, Logan Panchot and coach Jeremy Gunn.





Virginia’s Gelnovatch: "Must be the proximity"

The Cavaliers have won the past two College Cups held in Cary. In November, they won the ACC tournament here. An understanding of the environment was enough for coach George Gelnovatch to not have his team complete a walk through on Thursday morning. On the topic of familiarity, Virginia is coincidentally staying in the same hotel as it did during the 2014 College Cup.

Wake Forest

Good morning from Cary, N.C. Calm before the storm here at WakeMed Soccer Park

2019 NCAA DI men's soccer tournament: Schedule, scores

All times ET unless noted

SEMIFINALS (Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park — Cary, NC)

Friday, Dec. 13

CHAMPIONSHIP (Sunday, Dec. 15)

TBD vs. TBD | 6 p.m. (Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park — Cary, NC) | ESPNU

PREVIOUS RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

Wright State's Zion Beaton broke a 1-1 tie and Deri Corfe followed less than two minutes later with what would be the game-winner in a 3-2 victory over Notre Dame. The Raiders scored twice in the second half to beat the Fighting Irish on the road. Here's the complete box score and play-by-play breakdown from that game.

Pittsburgh, making its third appearance and first since 1954, also recorded its first-ever postseason win. Edward Kizza and Bryce Washington scored for the Panthers in their 2-0 win over Lehigh. Here's the complete box score and statistics from that game.

SECOND ROUND

The first seeded team of the tournament fell on Saturday as No. 14 UC Davis was tripped up by Louisville. Izaiah Jennings scored the Cardinals' lone goal in a 1-0 win while Jake Gelnovatch made seven saves in a shutout. Up next, the Cardinal have a rematch with Georgetown, the Hoyas' only loss of 2019.

Moments later, UC Santa Barbara knocked out No. 12 Saint Mary's 4-0. Rodney Michael netted a brace and the Gauchos got additional offensive support from Will Baynham and Noah Billingsley to hand the Gaels their second regulation loss in the past 38 games.

Later in the day, Penn State became the third seeded team eliminated after Providence erased a two-goal deficit in the second half. Tiago Mendonca equalized in the 86th minute before Trevor Davock netted a golden goal halfway into the first overtime. Davock scored or assisted on all 3 of Providence's goals.

No. 11 Marshall joined Wright State in winning its first-ever NCAA tournament game. In front of a sold-out Hoops Family Field, the Thundering Herd bested in-state foe West Virginia 2-1 as Milo Yosef broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute.

Top seeds cruised in the first matches of the day. No. 1 seed Virginia notched its 14th shutout of the season in a 2-0 win over Campbell with Nathaniel Crofts and Spencer Patton carrying the scoring load. No. 3 Georgetown rolled to a 5-0 victory against Pittsburgh, led by a brace from Dylan Nealis. No.2 Clemson would advance later in the afternoon, needing overtime to outlast Charlotte.

Indiana played Kentucky to a scoreless draw on Oct. 9. The rematch featured more offense from the Hoosiers, who advanced 3-0 after forward Victor Bezerra netted the program's third postseason hat trick.

Third goal of the day? ✅

Hat trick? ✅

Third-ever postseason hat trick for Indiana? ✅@vbezerra9 | #Q49 pic.twitter.com/6EXyrU2M9V — Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) November 24, 2019

THIRD ROUND

Quarterfinals

The first two bids of the 2019 College Cup were secured as No. 1 Virginia and No. 7 Stanford advanced to the national semifinals. Both teams needed extra time to move on. The top-ranked Cavaliers edged No. 8 SMU in overtime while Stanford keeper Andrew Thomas made two huge stops in a penalty shootout to help the Cardinal hold off No. 2 Clemson.

Stanford was the first team to punch its College Cup ticket and goalkeeper Andrew Thomas played a pivotal role in doing so. After Tanner Beason and Clemson's Mohamed Seye exchanged goals in regulation, a scoreless 41 minutes followed, sending the teams to penalty kicks.

Thomas — less than two weeks removed from making four of five shootout saves in Stanford's second-round win over Seattle — came up with two more rejections, including the decisive stop on Felipe Fernandez to secure the victory and send the Cardinal to their fourth College Cup in five years.

The Cardinal and College Cups. Some things just belong together.#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/cJJVUH6RHQ — Stanford Men’s Soccer (@StanfordMSoccer) December 7, 2019

Virginia booked its spot in Cary only minutes later, opposite Stanford in the bracket. The top-seeded Cavaliers outlasted SMU in overtime. UVA held two separate one-goal leads from tallies by Axel Gunnarson and Joe Bell in the 18th and 78th minutes.

But, the Mustangs' Gabriel Costa answered the first from the penalty spot and Henrik Bredeli equalized once again in the 84th minute. Three of the five goals in this game came directly or indirectly from penalties, including the winner. Bell was initially denied from the marker in the 94th, only to have the rebound come back to him for a redeeming second chance. The Cavaliers will play on the season's final weekend for the first time since 2014, the year of the program's last championship. Stanford returns to the College Cup after winning three consecutive titles from 2015 to 2017.

Georgetown survived after giving up an opening goal in the fourth minute. Following Jaret Townsend's strike for Washington, the Hoyas trailed for 68 minutes — their longest stretch of the season — before Jacob Montes equalized with a curling free kick in the 72nd minute. Just four minutes later, captain Derek Dodson netted the tie-breaking goal through traffic to send Georgetown to its second College Cup appearance.

Wake Forest never trailed in its 1-0 win against UC Santa Barbara, but the Demon Deacons did need to weather the Gauchos' first-half onslaught. USCB had seven shots in the opening stanza, none more dangerous than a point-blank chance from Noah Billingsley in the 40th minute. Wake Forest keeper Andrew Pannenberg came up with a huge stop to keep the match scoreless. Then, in the waning seconds of the half, captain Alistair Johnston maneuvered through the Gauchos back line unassisted to break the deadlock.

What we learned from the bracket reveal

Note: Regions are listed based on the highest seed in each region.

Virginia region

Seeded teams — Virginia (No. 1), SMU (No. 8), UCF (No. 9), St. John’s (No. 16)

Top-seed Virginia closed the regular season strong with six straight wins, most notably a come-from-behind victory over Clemson in the ACC championship game. The defensive-minded Cavaliers allowed seven (yes, seven) goals and lost once this year.

But the road to Cary has plenty of obstacles in this region, particularly in the form of high-octane offenses. Campbell scored the third-most goals in Division I with 56 and could meet UVA in the second round.

SMU and UCF, both out of the American Athletic Conference, have two of the top scoring offenses with 58 and 42 goals scored respectively. Individually, Garrett McLaughlin tallied 15 times for the Mustangs while Cal Jennings netted 16 for the Knights. A rematch of the AAC championship game could be looming in the third round with a possible quarterfinal trip to Charlottesville on the line.

A few other teams that could make some noise in this region are St. John’s and Missouri State. The Red Storm were No. 1 in RPI before a 1-3-1 finish. A return to its midseason defensive form would make St. John’s much more lethal. As for MSU, the Bears were undefeated up until the Missouri Valley Conference championship and have looked the part of a contender for much of the season.

Clemson region

Seeded teams — Clemson (No. 2), Stanford (No. 7), Virginia Tech (No. 10), Penn State (No. 15)

Clemson goes from missing the 2018 tournament to earning the No. 2 seed this year. Quite the turnaround for the Tigers, winners in eight of their past nine matches and comfortably the top-scoring team in Division I with 65 goals.

Opposite the region is Stanford, whose streak of five consecutive Pac-12 titles came to end this year. However, the Cardinal upperclassmen possess a breadth of postseason experience from winning national championships in 2016 and 2017.

The two remaining seeds in the region are Virginia Tech and Penn State. Both reached the tournament as at-large bids. The Nittany Lions won six of seven matches to close the regular season and reached the Big Ten tournament semifinals to end a postseason hiatus with their first berth since 2014.

Also be on the lookout for Charlotte and New Hampshire. Both teams are stout defensively. The 49ers gave up 11 goals and would be an interesting second-round matchup against Clemson’s offense. As for New Hampshire, the America East champs trailed only Virginia in goals allowed average en route to 14 wins. The Wildcats might be one of the more dangerous unseeded teams.

Georgetown region

Seeded teams — Georgetown (No. 3), Washington (No. 6), Marshall (No. 11), UC Davis (No. 14)

Georgetown picked up the No. 3 seed fresh off its third consecutive Big East title. The Hoyas didn’t drop a match at home and fortunately for them, could play at Shaw Field up until the College Cup after a dominant regular season.

Across the board, this region’s seeds re-write some history. Marshall, ranked for the first time since 2001, made the tournament for the first time ever and did so as a top 16 seed. Washington won the Pac-12 for the first time since 2013 and UC Davis is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2008.

But this region also has some major spoiler potential. Pittsburgh, the only team to beat Virginia; and Louisville, Georgetown’s only loss both reside in the upper half of the bracket. If the Panthers or Cardinals have another upset in them this region could be turned upside relatively quickly.

Wake Forest region

Seeded teams — Wake Forest (No. 4), Indiana (No. 5), Saint Mary’s (No. 12), Michigan (No. 13)

The ACC grabbed three of the top four seeds with the Wake Forest completing the trifecta. The Demon Deacons beat six ranked teams this year and has some of its core intact from a group that was the No. 1 seed last year.

Seeded alongside Wake Forest are Big Ten programs Indiana and Michigan as well as West Coast Conference champion Saint Mary’s. The Hoosiers edged the Wolverines in penalty kicks at the Big Ten tournament final and could potentially play again in the quarterfinals. The Gaels have one regulation loss in the past two seasons and a poised senior class.

Don’t blink in this region. Just when you think it might zig, it’ll zag. Wake Forest could see defending champion Maryland in the second round while Kentucky, UC Santa Barbara and California are all capable of making noise too.

2019 men's soccer selection show and tournament breakdown

The NCAA tournament bracket consists of 48 teams, 24 of which received automatic qualification by winning their conference tournament, or in select cases, the regular season championship.

The remaining half of the field is selected on an at-large basis by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. Below is each conference and the team that earned the league’s automatic bid for 2019.

The 2019 DI men's soccer tournament kicks-off with the opening round of play on Thursday, Nov. 21. as 16 matches will be played at campus sites determined by the selection committee. This is followed by the second round on Sunday, Nov. 24 when the first-round winners are hosted by the 16 seeded teams at campus sites.

Third-round action takes place on Saturday, Nov. 30, through Sunday, Dec. 1 at non-predetermined campus locations with winners advancing to the quarterfinals. From there, four matches will be played over Dec. 6 and 7 to determine which four teams advance to the 2019 Division I men's soccer College Cup.

The College Cup will be held at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina on Friday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 15.

Last season, Maryland brought home the hardware with a 1-0 win over Akron in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Terrapins' win was the program's fourth and snapped Stanford's streak of three consecutive national championships. Here is the history of the Division I men's soccer championship since 1959.

