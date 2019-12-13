2019 men's College Cup: Dates, times for soccer championship

The 2019 NCAA Division I Men's College Cup will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina on Friday, Dec. 13, and Sunday, Dec. 115.

See below for a full schedule:

Last season, Maryland defeated Akron 1-0 in Santa Barbara, California to claim its fourth national championship. You can follow along with all live updates and news from Cary here.

Twenty-four conference champions qualify automatically for the 48-team field. The rest is selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The teams will be seeded so that 16 of the 48 teams will receive a first-round bye and automatically advance to the Second Round.

Here are three keys to semifinal games for each team from NCAA.com's Zach Pekale:



Virginia

Spacing — Virginia’s instinctive decision making has allowed it to become more dangerous beyond midfield. Joe Bell is the facilitator but Robin Afamefuna can create along the wing to open congested areas. When the ball moves quickly, good things tend to happen for Virginia.

Marking — On most nights, UVA finishes with more fouls than opponents. Those fouls replace shot attempts and are a benchmark of Virginia’s physical defense. It’s important to not get reckless though. Against SMU, it resulted in a made penalty kick that extended the game to OT.

Wake Forest

Patience — The Demon Deacons were effective against UC Santa Barbara when it came to decision making. Opportunities weren’t bountiful, but when they came, Wake was ready to capitalize. It’s possible even fewer chances are available against Virginia.

Midfield communication — If this were a basketball game, Virginia’s Joe Bell would be a point guard. He’s the catalyst of the Hoos offense. Like any good point guard, he can find teammates quickly to create plays. The midfield and back line of Wake must coordinate pressure without conceding advantage to UVA.

Georgetown

Early chance creation — The Hoyas are outscoring opponents 12-2 in three NCAA tournament games. Four of Georgetown’s goals were scored in the first 20 minutes of a match. The early quarterfinal deficit against Washington was the Hoyas’ first sign of struggle this postseason.

Pressure the middle third — The Cardinal have started four freshmen midfielders in Ousseni Bouda, Cam Cilley, Keegan Hughes and Keegan Tingey. Stanford’s Derek Waldeck explained that some of the younger players might experience nerves. Georgetown’s pressure on an inexperienced midfield could dictate the game early.

Stanford