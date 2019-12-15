2019 men's College Cup: Dates, times for soccer championship

Georgetown won the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's College Cup at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. It's the Hoyas' first-ever program title, coming in penalty kicks over Virginia.

See below for the full 2019 Men's College Cup schedule and results:

Georgetown's 3-3 (7-6) PK win over Virginia in the championship game marked the highest-scoring final since 1980.

RANKINGS: United Soccer Coaches poll | Championship history

Twenty-four conference champions qualified automatically for the 48-team field. The rest was selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The teams were seeded so that 16 of the 48 teams received a first-round bye and automatically advance to the Second Round.

You can find out more information about the 2019 Men's College Cup here.

For information on how to buy tickets, check out the official NCAA tickets page.

For a full recap of Georgetown's 2019 College Cup title, click or tap here. Below is the full championship history for DI men's soccer.