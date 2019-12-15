TRENDING:

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | December 15, 2019

2019 men's College Cup: Dates, times for soccer championship

Georgetown wins their 1st Men's Soccer National Championship

Georgetown won the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's College Cup at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. It's the Hoyas' first-ever program title, coming in penalty kicks over Virginia.

See below for the full 2019 Men's College Cup schedule and results: 

Game Teams Date Time TV info
Semifinal #1 No. 3 Georgetown 2, No. 7 Stanford 0 Friday, Dec. 13 6 p.m. ET  ESPNU
Semifinal #2 No. 1 Virginia 2, No. 4 Wake Forest 1 Friday, Dec. 13 8:30 p.m. ET  ESPNU
Final No. 3 Georgetown 3, No. 1 Virginia 3 (7-6 PK) Sunday, Dec. 15 6 p.m. ET  ESPNU

Georgetown's 3-3 (7-6) PK win over Virginia in the championship game marked the highest-scoring final since 1980. 

RANKINGS: United Soccer Coaches poll | Championship history

Twenty-four conference champions qualified automatically for the 48-team field. The rest was selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The teams were seeded so that 16 of the 48 teams received a first-round bye and automatically advance to the Second Round.

You can find out more information about the 2019 Men's College Cup here.

For information on how to buy tickets, check out the official NCAA tickets page

For a full recap of Georgetown's 2019 College Cup title, click or tap here. Below is the full championship history for DI men's soccer.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2019 *Georgetown (20-1-3) Brian Wiese 3-3 (2ot, pk) Virginia Cary, N.C.
2018 Maryland (13-6-4)

Sasho Cirovski 

 1-0 Akron Santa Barbara, Calif. 
2017 Stanford (19-2-2) Jeremy Gunn 1-0 (2ot) Indiana Philadelphia
2016 Stanford (15-3-5) Jeremy Gunn 0-0 (2ot, pk) Wake Forest Houston
2015 Stanford (18-2-3) Jeremy Gunn 4-0 Clemson Kansas City, Kan.
2014 Virginia (14-6-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C.
2013 Notre Dame (17-1-6) Bobby Clark 2-1 Maryland Chester, Pa.
2012 Indiana (16-5-3) Todd Yeagley 1-0 Georgetown Hoover, Ala.
2011 North Carolina (21-2-3) Carlos Somoano 1-0 Charlotte Hoover, Ala.
2010 Akron (22-1-2) Caleb Porter 1-0 Louisville Santa Barbara, Calif.
2009 *Virginia (19-3-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) Akron Cary, N.C.
2008 Maryland (23-3) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 North Carolina Frisco, Texas
2007 Wake Forest (22-2-2) Jay Vidovich 2-1 Ohio State Cary, N.C.
2006 UC Santa Barbara (17-7-1) Tim Vom Steeg 2-1 UCLA St. Louis
2005 Maryland (20-4-1) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 New Mexico Cary, N.C.
2004 *Indiana (19-4-1) Mike Freitag 1-1 (2ot, pk) UC Santa Barbara Carson, Calif.
2003 Indiana (17-3-5) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 St. John's (N.Y) Columbus, Ohio
2002 UCLA (18-3-3) Tom Fitzgerald 1-0 Stanford Dallas
2001 North Carolina (20-3-2) Elmar Bolowich 2-0 Indiana Columbus, Ohio
2000 Connecticut (20-3-2) Ray Reid 2-0 Creighton Charlotte, N.C.
1999 Indiana (21-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Santa Clara Charlotte, N.C.
1998 Indiana (23-2) Jerry Yeagley 3-1 Stanford Richmond
1997 UCLA (22-2) Sigi Schmid 2-0 Virginia Richmond
1996 St. John's (N.Y.) (22-2-2) Dave Masur 4-1 FIU Richmond
1995 Wisconsin (20-4-1) Jim Launder 2-0 Duke Richmond
1994 Virginia (22-3-1) Bruce Arena 1-0 Indiana Davidson
1993 Virginia (22-3) Bruce Arena 2-0 South Carolina Davidson
1992 Virginia (21-2-1) Bruce Arena 2-0 San Diego Davidson
1991 *Virginia (19-1-2) Bruce Arena 0-0 (4ot, pk) Santa Clara South Florida
1990 *UCLA (19-1-2) Sigi Schmid 0-0 (4ot, pk) Rutgers South Florida
1989 Santa Clara (20-0-3)/Virginia (21-2-2) Steve Sampson/Bruce Arena 1-1 (2ot)   Rutgers
1988 Indiana (19-3-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Howard Indiana
1987 Clemson (18-5-1) I.M. Ibrahim 2-0 San Diego State Clemson
1986 Duke (18-5-1) John Rennie 1-0 Akron Tacoma, Wash.
1985 UCLA (20-1-4) Sigi Schmid 1-0 (8ot) American Seattle
1984 Clemson (22-4) I.M. Ibrahim 2-1 Indiana Seattle
1983 Indiana (21-1-4) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 (2ot) Columbia Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
1982 Indiana (21-3-2) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 (8ot) Duke Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
1981 Connecticut (20-3-2) Joe Morrone 2-1 (ot) Alabama A&M Stanford
1980 San Francisco (24-0-2) Steve Negoesco 4-3 (ot) Indiana Tampa, Fla.
1979 SIU Edwardsville (19-2-3) Bob Guelker 3-2 Clemson Tampa, Fla.
1978 San Francisco# (28-1) Steve Negoesco 2-0 Indiana Tampa, Fla.
1977 Hartwick (16-0-2) Jim Lennox 2-1 San Francisco California
1976 San Francisco (20-2-3) Steve Negoesco 1-0 Indiana Penn
1975 San Francisco (21-1-2) Steve Negoesco 4-1 SIU Edwardsville SIU Edwardsville
1974 Howard (19-0) Lincoln Phillips 2-1 (4ot) St. Louis St. Louis
1973 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 2-1 (ot) UCLA Miami, Fla.
1972 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 4-2 UCLA Miami, Fla.
1971 Howard# (15-0) Lincoln Phillips 3-2 St. Louis Miami, Fla.
1970 St. Louis (14-0-1) Harry Keough 1-0 UCLA SIU Edwardsville
1969 St. Louis (13-0) Harry Keough 4-0 San Francisco San Jose State
1968 Maryland (14-0-1)/Michigan State (11-1-3) Doyle Royal/Gene Kenney 2-2 (2ot)   Georgia Tech-Emory
1967 Michigan State (12-0-2)/St. Louis (8-3-2) Gene Kenney/Harry Keough 0-0 (Game called due to weather St. Louis
1966 San Francisco (11-0-1) Steve Negoesco 5-2 Long Island California
1965 St. Louis (14-0) Bob Guelker 1-0 Michigan State St. Louis
1964 Navy (15-0) F.H. Warner 1-0 Michigan State Brown
1963 St. Louis (13-1) Bob Guelker 3-0 Navy Rutgers
1962 St. Louis (12-0-1) Bob Guelker 4-3 Maryland St. Louis
1961 West Chester (12-0) Mel Lorback 2-0 St. Louis St. Louis
1960 St. Louis (14-1) Bob Guelker 3-2 Maryland Brooklyn
1959 St. Louis (11-1) Bob Guelker 5-2 Bridgeport Connecticut

Georgetown outlasts Virginia in 2019 College Cup for first national championship

For the first time in program history, the Georgetown Hoyas are College Cup champions. The Hoyas outlasted Virginia in seven rounds of penalty kicks following the highest-scoring national championship in 39 years to win the 2019 Division I men's soccer title. Check out Georgetown's complete journey and a full rundown of the tournament here.
