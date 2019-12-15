2019 men's College Cup: Dates, times for soccer championship

Georgetown won the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's College Cup at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. It's the Hoyas' first-ever program title, coming in penalty kicks over Virginia.
See below for the full 2019 Men's College Cup schedule and results:
|Game
|Teams
|Date
|Time
|TV info
|Semifinal #1
|No. 3 Georgetown 2, No. 7 Stanford 0
|Friday, Dec. 13
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPNU
|Semifinal #2
|No. 1 Virginia 2, No. 4 Wake Forest 1
|Friday, Dec. 13
|8:30 p.m. ET
|ESPNU
|Final
|No. 3 Georgetown 3, No. 1 Virginia 3 (7-6 PK)
|Sunday, Dec. 15
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPNU
Georgetown's 3-3 (7-6) PK win over Virginia in the championship game marked the highest-scoring final since 1980.
RANKINGS: United Soccer Coaches poll | Championship history
Twenty-four conference champions qualified automatically for the 48-team field. The rest was selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The teams were seeded so that 16 of the 48 teams received a first-round bye and automatically advance to the Second Round.
You can find out more information about the 2019 Men's College Cup here.
For information on how to buy tickets, check out the official NCAA tickets page.
For a full recap of Georgetown's 2019 College Cup title, click or tap here. Below is the full championship history for DI men's soccer.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|*Georgetown (20-1-3)
|Brian Wiese
|3-3 (2ot, pk)
|Virginia
|Cary, N.C.
|2018
|Maryland (13-6-4)
|
Sasho Cirovski
|1-0
|Akron
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|2017
|Stanford (19-2-2)
|Jeremy Gunn
|1-0 (2ot)
|Indiana
|Philadelphia
|2016
|Stanford (15-3-5)
|Jeremy Gunn
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|Wake Forest
|Houston
|2015
|Stanford (18-2-3)
|Jeremy Gunn
|4-0
|Clemson
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2014
|Virginia (14-6-3)
|George Gelnovatch
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|UCLA
|Cary, N.C.
|2013
|Notre Dame (17-1-6)
|Bobby Clark
|2-1
|Maryland
|Chester, Pa.
|2012
|Indiana (16-5-3)
|Todd Yeagley
|1-0
|Georgetown
|Hoover, Ala.
|2011
|North Carolina (21-2-3)
|Carlos Somoano
|1-0
|Charlotte
|Hoover, Ala.
|2010
|Akron (22-1-2)
|Caleb Porter
|1-0
|Louisville
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|2009
|*Virginia (19-3-3)
|George Gelnovatch
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|Akron
|Cary, N.C.
|2008
|Maryland (23-3)
|Sasho Cirovski
|1-0
|North Carolina
|Frisco, Texas
|2007
|Wake Forest (22-2-2)
|Jay Vidovich
|2-1
|Ohio State
|Cary, N.C.
|2006
|UC Santa Barbara (17-7-1)
|Tim Vom Steeg
|2-1
|UCLA
|St. Louis
|2005
|Maryland (20-4-1)
|Sasho Cirovski
|1-0
|New Mexico
|Cary, N.C.
|2004
|*Indiana (19-4-1)
|Mike Freitag
|1-1 (2ot, pk)
|UC Santa Barbara
|Carson, Calif.
|2003
|Indiana (17-3-5)
|Jerry Yeagley
|2-1
|St. John's (N.Y)
|Columbus, Ohio
|2002
|UCLA (18-3-3)
|Tom Fitzgerald
|1-0
|Stanford
|Dallas
|2001
|North Carolina (20-3-2)
|Elmar Bolowich
|2-0
|Indiana
|Columbus, Ohio
|2000
|Connecticut (20-3-2)
|Ray Reid
|2-0
|Creighton
|Charlotte, N.C.
|1999
|Indiana (21-3)
|Jerry Yeagley
|1-0
|Santa Clara
|Charlotte, N.C.
|1998
|Indiana (23-2)
|Jerry Yeagley
|3-1
|Stanford
|Richmond
|1997
|UCLA (22-2)
|Sigi Schmid
|2-0
|Virginia
|Richmond
|1996
|St. John's (N.Y.) (22-2-2)
|Dave Masur
|4-1
|FIU
|Richmond
|1995
|Wisconsin (20-4-1)
|Jim Launder
|2-0
|Duke
|Richmond
|1994
|Virginia (22-3-1)
|Bruce Arena
|1-0
|Indiana
|Davidson
|1993
|Virginia (22-3)
|Bruce Arena
|2-0
|South Carolina
|Davidson
|1992
|Virginia (21-2-1)
|Bruce Arena
|2-0
|San Diego
|Davidson
|1991
|*Virginia (19-1-2)
|Bruce Arena
|0-0 (4ot, pk)
|Santa Clara
|South Florida
|1990
|*UCLA (19-1-2)
|Sigi Schmid
|0-0 (4ot, pk)
|Rutgers
|South Florida
|1989
|Santa Clara (20-0-3)/Virginia (21-2-2)
|Steve Sampson/Bruce Arena
|1-1 (2ot)
|Rutgers
|1988
|Indiana (19-3-3)
|Jerry Yeagley
|1-0
|Howard
|Indiana
|1987
|Clemson (18-5-1)
|I.M. Ibrahim
|2-0
|San Diego State
|Clemson
|1986
|Duke (18-5-1)
|John Rennie
|1-0
|Akron
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1985
|UCLA (20-1-4)
|Sigi Schmid
|1-0 (8ot)
|American
|Seattle
|1984
|Clemson (22-4)
|I.M. Ibrahim
|2-1
|Indiana
|Seattle
|1983
|Indiana (21-1-4)
|Jerry Yeagley
|1-0 (2ot)
|Columbia
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|1982
|Indiana (21-3-2)
|Jerry Yeagley
|2-1 (8ot)
|Duke
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|1981
|Connecticut (20-3-2)
|Joe Morrone
|2-1 (ot)
|Alabama A&M
|Stanford
|1980
|San Francisco (24-0-2)
|Steve Negoesco
|4-3 (ot)
|Indiana
|Tampa, Fla.
|1979
|SIU Edwardsville (19-2-3)
|Bob Guelker
|3-2
|Clemson
|Tampa, Fla.
|1978
|San Francisco# (28-1)
|Steve Negoesco
|2-0
|Indiana
|Tampa, Fla.
|1977
|Hartwick (16-0-2)
|Jim Lennox
|2-1
|San Francisco
|California
|1976
|San Francisco (20-2-3)
|Steve Negoesco
|1-0
|Indiana
|Penn
|1975
|San Francisco (21-1-2)
|Steve Negoesco
|4-1
|SIU Edwardsville
|SIU Edwardsville
|1974
|Howard (19-0)
|Lincoln Phillips
|2-1 (4ot)
|St. Louis
|St. Louis
|1973
|St. Louis (15-2-3)
|Harry Keough
|2-1 (ot)
|UCLA
|Miami, Fla.
|1972
|St. Louis (15-2-3)
|Harry Keough
|4-2
|UCLA
|Miami, Fla.
|1971
|Howard# (15-0)
|Lincoln Phillips
|3-2
|St. Louis
|Miami, Fla.
|1970
|St. Louis (14-0-1)
|Harry Keough
|1-0
|UCLA
|SIU Edwardsville
|1969
|St. Louis (13-0)
|Harry Keough
|4-0
|San Francisco
|San Jose State
|1968
|Maryland (14-0-1)/Michigan State (11-1-3)
|Doyle Royal/Gene Kenney
|2-2 (2ot)
|Georgia Tech-Emory
|1967
|Michigan State (12-0-2)/St. Louis (8-3-2)
|Gene Kenney/Harry Keough
|0-0
|(Game called due to weather
|St. Louis
|1966
|San Francisco (11-0-1)
|Steve Negoesco
|5-2
|Long Island
|California
|1965
|St. Louis (14-0)
|Bob Guelker
|1-0
|Michigan State
|St. Louis
|1964
|Navy (15-0)
|F.H. Warner
|1-0
|Michigan State
|Brown
|1963
|St. Louis (13-1)
|Bob Guelker
|3-0
|Navy
|Rutgers
|1962
|St. Louis (12-0-1)
|Bob Guelker
|4-3
|Maryland
|St. Louis
|1961
|West Chester (12-0)
|Mel Lorback
|2-0
|St. Louis
|St. Louis
|1960
|St. Louis (14-1)
|Bob Guelker
|3-2
|Maryland
|Brooklyn
|1959
|St. Louis (11-1)
|Bob Guelker
|5-2
|Bridgeport
|Connecticut