Men's soccer teams with the most NCAA DI national championships

The first men's soccer national championship was awarded to St. Louis 61 years ago, in 1959, for its 5-2 win over Bridgeport.
Georgetown became the 25th program to capture a men's soccer championship, winning its first title in program history to conclude the 2019 season. Along the way, seven programs have won more than three titles.
Here, we look at those seven teams with the most national championships:
1. St. Louis — 9
Championships: 1959, 1960, 1962, 1963, 1965, 1969, 1970, 1792, 1973
St. Louis was a dominant force in the beginning of the men's soccer national championship era. Winning nine national championships in the first 14 years it was played, the Billikens' last title came in 1973. St. Louis was supposed to compete for another national championship in 1967 versus Michigan State, but the game was canceled due to bad weather.
2. Indiana — 8
Championships: 1982, 1983, 1988, 1998, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2012
The Hoosiers have the second-most national championships with eight. The team's highest-scoring championship performance came in 1998 with a 3-1 final over Stanford. Indiana appeared in the national championship versus Stanford in 2018 but fell 1-0 in double overtime.
3. Virginia — 7
Championships: T-1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 2009, 2014
Virginia has six outright national championships, including four consecutive titles in the 1990s. Virginia tied Santa Clara 1-1 in double overtime in 1989. It was only the second tie in the national championship recorded in the history of the sport.
4. San Francisco — 4
Championships: 1966, 1975, 1976, 1980
San Francisco's 1966 national championship is tied with the inaugural national championship game for the highest score. The Dons topped Long Island 5-2 in their home state after only dropping one game all season. They would go on to appear in four more national championship games.
5. UCLA — 4
Championships: 1985, 1990, 1997, 2002
The Bruins never had a consecutive streak of national championships, but they've recorded four since 1959. Their first national championship, in 1985, was won 1-0 over American after an incredible eight overtime periods. Their next championship, in 1990, took four overtime periods to win.
6. Maryland — 4
Championships: T-1968, 2005, 2008, 2018
Maryland enters the 2019 season as reigning national champions, adding its third outright title to the trophy case. In 1968, the Terrapins tied Michigan State 2-2 in double overtime. It was one of just two ties recorded in national championship history.
7. Stanford — 3
Championships: 2015, 2016, 2017
It may have taken the Cardinal until 2015 to win its first men's soccer national championship, but Stanford quickly turned into one of DI men's soccer's all-time dynasties winning every year from 2015 to 2017. The Cardinal made it back to the quarterfinals in 2018, losing out to eventual national runners-up Akron, and should be right back in the mix for years to come.
Men's college soccer: A complete history of national champions
See below for the complete listing of every NCAA DI men's soccer champion:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|2019
|Georgetown (20-1-3)
|3-3 (2ot, pk)
|Virginia
|2018
|Maryland (13-6-4)
|1-0
|Akron
|2017
|Stanford (19-2-2)
|1-0 (2ot)
|Indiana
|2016
|Stanford (15-3-5)
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|Wake Forest
|2015
|Stanford (18-2-3)
|4-0
|Clemson
|2014
|Virginia (14-6-3)
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|UCLA
|2013
|Notre Dame (17-1-6)
|2-1
|Maryland
|2012
|Indiana (16-5-3)
|1-0
|Georgetown
|2011
|North Carolina (21-2-3)
|1-0
|Charlotte
|2010
|Akron (22-1-2)
|1-0
|Louisville
|2009
|*Virginia (19-3-3)
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|Akron
|2008
|Maryland (23-3)
|1-0
|North Carolina
|2007
|Wake Forest (22-2-2)
|2-1
|Ohio State
|2006
|UC Santa Barbara (17-7-1)
|2-1
|UCLA
|2005
|Maryland (20-4-1)
|1-0
|New Mexico
|2004
|*Indiana (19-4-1)
|1-1 (2ot, pk)
|UC Santa Barbara
|2003
|Indiana (17-3-5)
|2-1
|St. John's (N.Y)
|2002
|UCLA (18-3-3)
|1-0
|Stanford
|2001
|North Carolina (20-3-2)
|2-0
|Indiana
|2000
|Connecticut (20-3-2)
|2-0
|Creighton
|1999
|Indiana (21-3)
|1-0
|Santa Clara
|1998
|Indiana (23-2)
|3-1
|Stanford
|1997
|UCLA (22-2)
|2-0
|Virginia
|1996
|St. John's (N.Y.) (22-2-2)
|4-1
|FIU
|1995
|Wisconsin (20-4-1)
|2-0
|Duke
|1994
|Virginia (22-3-1)
|1-0
|Indiana
|1993
|Virginia (22-3)
|2-0
|South Carolina
|1992
|Virginia (21-2-1)
|2-0
|San Diego
|1991
|*Virginia (19-1-2)
|0-0 (4ot, pk)
|Santa Clara
|1990
|*UCLA (19-1-2)
|0-0 (4ot, pk)
|Rutgers
|1989
|Santa Clara (20-0-3)/Virginia (21-2-2)
|1-1 (2ot)
|1988
|Indiana (19-3-3)
|1-0
|Howard
|1987
|Clemson (18-5-1)
|2-0
|San Diego State
|1986
|Duke (18-5-1)
|1-0
|Akron
|1985
|UCLA (20-1-4)
|1-0 (8ot)
|American
|1984
|Clemson (22-4)
|2-1
|Indiana
|1983
|Indiana (21-1-4)
|1-0 (2ot)
|Columbia
|1982
|Indiana (21-3-2)
|2-1 (8ot)
|Duke
|1981
|Connecticut (20-3-2)
|2-1 (ot)
|Alabama A&M
|1980
|San Francisco (24-0-2)
|4-3 (ot)
|Indiana
|1979
|SIU Edwardsville (19-2-3)
|3-2
|Clemson
|1978
|San Francisco# (28-1)
|2-0
|Indiana
|1977
|Hartwick (16-0-2)
|2-1
|San Francisco
|1976
|San Francisco (20-2-3)
|1-0
|Indiana
|1975
|San Francisco (21-1-2)
|4-1
|SIU Edwardsville
|1974
|Howard (19-0)
|2-1 (4ot)
|St. Louis
|1973
|St. Louis (15-2-3)
|2-1 (ot)
|UCLA
|1972
|St. Louis (15-2-3)
|4-2
|UCLA
|1971
|Howard# (15-0)
|3-2
|St. Louis
|1970
|St. Louis (14-0-1)
|1-0
|UCLA
|1969
|St. Louis (13-0)
|4-0
|San Francisco
|1968
|Maryland (14-0-1)/Michigan State (11-1-3)
|2-2 (2ot)
|1967
|Michigan State (12-0-2)/St. Louis (8-3-2)
|0-0
|(Game called due to weather)
|1966
|San Francisco (11-0-1)
|5-2
|Long Island
|1965
|St. Louis (14-0)
|1-0
|Michigan State
|1964
|Navy (15-0)
|1-0
|Michigan State
|1963
|St. Louis (13-1)
|3-0
|Navy
|1962
|St. Louis (12-0-1)
|4-3
|Maryland
|1961
|West Chester (12-0)
|2-0
|St. Louis
|1960
|St. Louis (14-1)
|3-2
|Maryland
|1959
|St. Louis (11-1)
|5-2
|Bridgeport
*Penalty kicks
#Later vacated