Men's soccer teams with the most NCAA DI national championships

The first men's soccer national championship was awarded to St. Louis 61 years ago, in 1959, for its 5-2 win over Bridgeport.

Georgetown became the 25th program to capture a men's soccer championship, winning its first title in program history to conclude the 2019 season. Along the way, seven programs have won more than three titles.

Here, we look at those seven teams with the most national championships:

1. St. Louis — 9

Championships: 1959, 1960, 1962, 1963, 1965, 1969, 1970, 1792, 1973

St. Louis was a dominant force in the beginning of the men's soccer national championship era. Winning nine national championships in the first 14 years it was played, the Billikens' last title came in 1973. St. Louis was supposed to compete for another national championship in 1967 versus Michigan State, but the game was canceled due to bad weather.

2. Indiana — 8

Championships: 1982, 1983, 1988, 1998, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2012

The Hoosiers have the second-most national championships with eight. The team's highest-scoring championship performance came in 1998 with a 3-1 final over Stanford. Indiana appeared in the national championship versus Stanford in 2018 but fell 1-0 in double overtime.

3. Virginia — 7

Championships: T-1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 2009, 2014

Virginia has six outright national championships, including four consecutive titles in the 1990s. Virginia tied Santa Clara 1-1 in double overtime in 1989. It was only the second tie in the national championship recorded in the history of the sport.

4. San Francisco — 4

Championships: 1966, 1975, 1976, 1980

San Francisco's 1966 national championship is tied with the inaugural national championship game for the highest score. The Dons topped Long Island 5-2 in their home state after only dropping one game all season. They would go on to appear in four more national championship games.

5. UCLA — 4

Championships: 1985, 1990, 1997, 2002

The Bruins never had a consecutive streak of national championships, but they've recorded four since 1959. Their first national championship, in 1985, was won 1-0 over American after an incredible eight overtime periods. Their next championship, in 1990, took four overtime periods to win.

6. Maryland — 4

Championships: T-1968, 2005, 2008, 2018

Maryland enters the 2019 season as reigning national champions, adding its third outright title to the trophy case. In 1968, the Terrapins tied Michigan State 2-2 in double overtime. It was one of just two ties recorded in national championship history.

7. Stanford — 3

Championships: 2015, 2016, 2017

It may have taken the Cardinal until 2015 to win its first men's soccer national championship, but Stanford quickly turned into one of DI men's soccer's all-time dynasties winning every year from 2015 to 2017. The Cardinal made it back to the quarterfinals in 2018, losing out to eventual national runners-up Akron, and should be right back in the mix for years to come.

Men's college soccer: A complete history of national champions

See below for the complete listing of every NCAA DI men's soccer champion:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) SCORE RUNNER-UP 2019 Georgetown (20-1-3) 3-3 (2ot, pk) Virginia 2018 Maryland (13-6-4) 1-0 Akron 2017 Stanford (19-2-2) 1-0 (2ot) Indiana 2016 Stanford (15-3-5) 0-0 (2ot, pk) Wake Forest 2015 Stanford (18-2-3) 4-0 Clemson 2014 Virginia (14-6-3) 0-0 (2ot, pk) UCLA 2013 Notre Dame (17-1-6) 2-1 Maryland 2012 Indiana (16-5-3) 1-0 Georgetown 2011 North Carolina (21-2-3) 1-0 Charlotte 2010 Akron (22-1-2) 1-0 Louisville 2009 *Virginia (19-3-3) 0-0 (2ot, pk) Akron 2008 Maryland (23-3) 1-0 North Carolina 2007 Wake Forest (22-2-2) 2-1 Ohio State 2006 UC Santa Barbara (17-7-1) 2-1 UCLA 2005 Maryland (20-4-1) 1-0 New Mexico 2004 *Indiana (19-4-1) 1-1 (2ot, pk) UC Santa Barbara 2003 Indiana (17-3-5) 2-1 St. John's (N.Y) 2002 UCLA (18-3-3) 1-0 Stanford 2001 North Carolina (20-3-2) 2-0 Indiana 2000 Connecticut (20-3-2) 2-0 Creighton 1999 Indiana (21-3) 1-0 Santa Clara 1998 Indiana (23-2) 3-1 Stanford 1997 UCLA (22-2) 2-0 Virginia 1996 St. John's (N.Y.) (22-2-2) 4-1 FIU 1995 Wisconsin (20-4-1) 2-0 Duke 1994 Virginia (22-3-1) 1-0 Indiana 1993 Virginia (22-3) 2-0 South Carolina 1992 Virginia (21-2-1) 2-0 San Diego 1991 *Virginia (19-1-2) 0-0 (4ot, pk) Santa Clara 1990 *UCLA (19-1-2) 0-0 (4ot, pk) Rutgers 1989 Santa Clara (20-0-3)/Virginia (21-2-2) 1-1 (2ot) 1988 Indiana (19-3-3) 1-0 Howard 1987 Clemson (18-5-1) 2-0 San Diego State 1986 Duke (18-5-1) 1-0 Akron 1985 UCLA (20-1-4) 1-0 (8ot) American 1984 Clemson (22-4) 2-1 Indiana 1983 Indiana (21-1-4) 1-0 (2ot) Columbia 1982 Indiana (21-3-2) 2-1 (8ot) Duke 1981 Connecticut (20-3-2) 2-1 (ot) Alabama A&M 1980 San Francisco (24-0-2) 4-3 (ot) Indiana 1979 SIU Edwardsville (19-2-3) 3-2 Clemson 1978 San Francisco# (28-1) 2-0 Indiana 1977 Hartwick (16-0-2) 2-1 San Francisco 1976 San Francisco (20-2-3) 1-0 Indiana 1975 San Francisco (21-1-2) 4-1 SIU Edwardsville 1974 Howard (19-0) 2-1 (4ot) St. Louis 1973 St. Louis (15-2-3) 2-1 (ot) UCLA 1972 St. Louis (15-2-3) 4-2 UCLA 1971 Howard# (15-0) 3-2 St. Louis 1970 St. Louis (14-0-1) 1-0 UCLA 1969 St. Louis (13-0) 4-0 San Francisco 1968 Maryland (14-0-1)/Michigan State (11-1-3) 2-2 (2ot) 1967 Michigan State (12-0-2)/St. Louis (8-3-2) 0-0 (Game called due to weather) 1966 San Francisco (11-0-1) 5-2 Long Island 1965 St. Louis (14-0) 1-0 Michigan State 1964 Navy (15-0) 1-0 Michigan State 1963 St. Louis (13-1) 3-0 Navy 1962 St. Louis (12-0-1) 4-3 Maryland 1961 West Chester (12-0) 2-0 St. Louis 1960 St. Louis (14-1) 3-2 Maryland 1959 St. Louis (11-1) 5-2 Bridgeport

*Penalty kicks

#Later vacated