Men's college soccer: Temple knocks off No. 2 SMU in historic victory

PHILADELPHIA, Pa — The Temple men's soccer team (2-3-0, 2-3-0 AAC) upset the second-ranked team in the nation on Saturday night, topping SMU (3-1-0, 3-1-0 AAC) 2-0 to claim the highest-ranked win in program history. The Owls got the lead early and never lost it in an eventful match that featured three red cards, seven yellow cards, and the first penalty kick of the season for Temple.

How it happened

SMU had the first chance of the game, testing Temple goalkeeper Eoin Gawronski, who began his first collegiate start right, making a save off a corner opportunity.

It didn't take long for Temple to strike, as the Owls got on the board in the 11th minute. Sean Karani started the play by sending it across the front of the net to Santiago Majewski. Majewski got the keeper out of position and headed it to Mike Eijgendaal who settled the ball and fired into the back of the net for the score. The goal was the first that SMU had allowed this season.

SMU largely controlled the first half after Temple's score. The Mustangs got seven shots off opposed to just two for the Owls in the last 30 minutes of the first half.

Things were quiet to the start the second until Karani drew the first red card issued in a Temple match this season. The forward was on free run towards the net before he was tackled from behind. The card warranted a PK taken by Pierre Cayet, who drove ball home to five the Owls a 2-0 lead in the 63rd minute.

The match got chippy after Cayet's goal, with several more cards issued, including a yellow to the SMU bench.

In the 80th minute, the Owls nearly went up 3-0 but were unable to cash in. Eijgendaal shot the ball from the left of the box where it hit the far post. Fabian Grant had the rebound saved, before the second rebound was fired just wide of the goal.

Double red cards were issued in the 86th minute, as well as another yellow card on the SMU bench, marking a wild finish to the 2-0 contest.

Game notes

The win over No. 2 SMU marked the highest ranked victory for Temple in school history.

Eijgendaal recorded his second straight match with a goal, and his third straight match with a point.

The seven yellow cards called today marked a new high in the Temple season. The game also featured three red cards, the first three of the Temple season.

Gawronski impressed in his collegiate start a clean sheet and six saves.

From the coach