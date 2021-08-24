5 teams to watch when the 2021 DII men's soccer season opens

It has been a long time coming, but the 2021 DII men’s soccer season is finally upon us. We were treated to some spring action in which conference champions were crowned, but for the first time in over a year, teams will once again be chasing a DII national title.

FOLLOW DII MEN'S SOCCER: Top stories | Scores | Rankings

Returning champion Charleston (WV) tops our list, but here are just a few teams to keep your eyes on as the 48th DII men’s soccer season approaches.

Charleston (WV) ready to defend its crown

Charleston (W. Va.) Athletics Charleston (WV) looks to win its third DII men's soccer championship in four seasons.

The Golden Eagles are, technically speaking, the defending national champions despite the last championship match being played in 2019. But let’s be real — 2019 wasn’t some flash in the pan. Charleston (WV) is a DII men’s soccer powerhouse.

Let’s take a look at the Golden Eagles' resume since the 2014 season. That’s when Dan Stratford joined the team, first as an assistant and then as a head coach. Charleston (WV) reached the championship match four times in six years, losing the first two before claiming the title twice between 2017-19.

Gone is Stratford, but Daniel Smee — his former assistant — has taken the helm. Perhaps to no one’s surprise, Smee led the Golden Eagles to a 10-0 record last spring in an abridged slate and now has an abundance of those stars — including top scorer Gabriel Rodriguez — returning for a title run.

You may be interested to know — the Golden Eagles first team defeated Marshall, the defending Division I national champions, in a scrimmage earlier in August. Keep in mind, there has not been a repeat national champion in DII men’s soccer in the 2000s. However, this team is clearly geared up and as good as any before them to try and break that streak of repeat-less champions.

ALL DII, ALL THE TIME: Top stories at the DII Hub

Cal State LA wants another shot at the DII title

Cal State Los Angeles Athletics Cal State LA hopes to return to the DII men's soccer championship match in 2021.

The 2019 season gave us an all-Golden Eagles showdown in the championship match finale. Charleston (WV) ended Cal State LA’s 22-game unbeaten streak and perfect season by a 2-0 score, giving it their second national runner-up finish in program history.

Unlike Charleston (WV), the CCAA canceled all play for all sports in 2020-21. These Golden Eagles didn’t have a spring season and are chomping at the bit for some DII men’s soccer action. There are 15 players returning from the 2019 team that remember the bittersweet ending to that season, including All-Americans David Elizaga and Morten Bjoershol who is also the reigning CCAA defender of the year. Experience like that cannot be taken for granted.

3 DII men’s soccer teams outside the top 10 to watch in 2021

Looking at the first United Soccer Coaches poll of the season, there aren’t too many surprises in the top 10. All eight schools that comprised the 2019 national quarterfinals — Charleston (WV), Cal State LA, Lynn, UIndy, Wingate, Cal State San Bernardino, Franklin Pierce and Maryville (MO) — earned preseason top-10 honors.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY: Programs with the most titles | Every DII men's soccer national champion

With so many familiar faces in the top 10, which teams outside the upper echelon are we expecting to make some noise in 2021?