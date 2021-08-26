MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for men's soccer announced for 2021

Junior forwards Victor Bezerra of Indiana University and Valentin Noel of the University of Pittsburgh, headline the list of 44 players named to the 2021 Men’s Hermann Trophy Watch List. Both players were 2020-21 finalists for the prestigious award presented annually to the nation’s NCAA Division I soccer player of the year. Today marks the first official day of regular season play for the nation’s Division I men’s programs.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —

Bezerra and Noel join 11 other semifinalists from last year that are returning to play this fall, including senior midfielder Vitor Dias from defending national champion Marshall University and midfielder Noah Jensen, the nation’s assist leader a year ago for Oakland University. Several of the players on this fall’s watch list are returning for their fifth collegiate season after taking advantage of the NCAA decision to grant an additional season of competition for student-athletes following the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic during the 2020-21 academic year.

5 NCAA men’s soccer players to watch from the preseason top 25

TOP PLAYERS: 5 men's college soccer players to watch in 2021

Other 2020-21 Hermann Trophy semifinalists on the list are midfielders Noel Caliskan, Loyola Marymount, Dante Polvara, Georgetown University and Dylan Teves of the University of Washington. Three other forwards named from the spring 2021 semifinalists are MD Myers of High Point University, Zach Ryan from Stanford and Marquette’s Lukas Sunesson. Three defenders from last spring’s semifinalists include two-time All-American Kyle Hiebert of Missouri State, University of New Hampshire back Bridger Hansen and Jasper Löeffelsend from NCAA semifinalist team Pittsburgh. In total, 25 of the 44 players were United Soccer Coaches All-Americans last spring.

The Hermann Trophy, presented annually by the Missouri Athletic Club, is the nation’s highest individual honor recognizing the nation’s National Player of the Year. Division I coaches who are members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services program vote for the award.

Fifteen players are named Hermann Trophy semifinalists on Nov. 30 following United Soccer Coaches Division I All-America voting after the regular season. A final round of voting names three finalists on Dec. 15. The 2021 winner is announced on Jan. 7, 2022, in a ceremony at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis, Mo.

2021 Men’s MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List

Name Year Position School hometown Victor Bezerra Jr. F Indiana University Chicago, Ill. Danny Bloyou Sr. F Penn State University Accra, Ghana Noel Caliskan Jr. M Loyola Marymount University Cologne, Germany Roman Celentano Jr. K Indiana University Naperville, Ill. Luca Dahn Sr. D Seton Hall University Kahl, Germany Vitor Dias Sr. M Marshall University Brasilia, Brazil Josh Dolling Grad M Missouri State University Liverpool, England Spencer Glass Grad D Indiana University Fort Wayne, Ind. Bridger Hansen Grad D University of New Hampshire Cottonwood Heights, Utah Nick Hazel Sr. D Lafayette College Roebling, N.J. Kyle Heibert Grad D Missouri State University La Salle, Man. Noah Jensen Grad M Oakland University Courtice, Ont. Hugo Kametani Sr. F University of Nebraska-Omaha Kashima, Japan Yanis Leerman Sr. D University of Central Florida Troyes, France Jasper Löeffelsend Grad D University of Pittsburgh Cologne, Germany MD Myers Jr. F High Point University Delran, N.J. Alex Nagy Sr. M University Of Vermont Bow, N.H. Giannis Nikopolidis Sr. K Georgetown University Athens, Greece Valentin Noel Jr. F University of Pittsburgh Niort, France Charlie Ostrem Sr. D University of Washington Shoreline, Wash. Dante Polvara Jr. M Georgetown University Las Vegas, Nev. Justin Rasmussen Grad D Grand Canyon University Pleasantville, N.Y. Pierre Reedy Sr. M Penn State University Kutztown, Pa. Zach Ryan Sr. F Stanford University Chatham, N.J. Lukas Sunesson Sr. F Marquette University Taby, Sweden Dylan Teves Sr M University of Washington Kailua, Hawaii CJ Tibbling Sr F Seton Hall University Jarna, Sweden Fridtjof Andberg Sr. D Long Island University Lillehammer, Norway Melker Anshelm Sr. D James Madison University Stockholm, Sweden Dylan Borczak Grad M Oakland University Detroit, Mich. Sebastian Chalbaud Sr. M High Point University Valencia, Venezuela Sofiane Djeffal Sr. M Oregon State University Nantes, France Chris Donovan Sr. F Drexel University Paoli, Pa. Noah Egan Jr. D University Of Vermont Irvine, Calif. Jacob Graiber Grad D University of Illinois-Chicago Plainfield, Ill. Paolo Gratton Sr. M University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Madison, Wis. Billy Hency Sr. M Loyola University Chicago Fenton, Mo. Liam Johnson Sr. M University of Denver Golden, Colo. Marcos Kitromilides Sr. F Lafayette College Nicosia, Cyprus Nico Molina Grad F University of North Carolina-Wilmington Buenos Aires, Argentina Frank Momo Sr. D Campbell University Paris, France Harald Sollund Sr. D St. Francis College (Brooklyn) Viken, Norway George Tasouris Grad K University of Portland Nicosia, Cyprus Gino Vivi Jr. M University of Central Florida San Jose, Costa Rica

PRESEASON RANKINGS: See who made the top 25

About the Missouri Athletic Club

Located in St. Louis, Mo., the Missouri Athletic Club has been presenting college soccer’s player of the year awards since 1986. The MAC was established in 1903 as an athletic, dining and social club. It has a “Platinum Club of America” status, which is awarded to the top private clubs in the country. To learn more about the Missouri Athletic Club, go to mac-stl.org.