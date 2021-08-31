Indiana men's soccer is new No. 1 as Marshall drops in rankings

After a noteworthy Week 1 in Division I men’s college soccer, it’s time to take a look at the new rankings through Sunday, Aug. 29. Seven previously unranked teams have jumped into the rankings, followed by plenty of movement from the preseason top 10.

Indiana is the new No. 1 after reigning champion Marshall suffered a defeat on Sunday.

Previous No. 15 Virginia Tech stormed back to defeat the preseason No. 1 team and reigning champion Marshall on Sunday. Despite leading in shots 7-4, Virginia Tech trailed 2-0 at the half. The Hokies opted to press early in the second half, and Sivert Haugli found the back of the net by the 64th minute to open the game up for Virginia Tech. Less than two minutes later, the Hokies were awarded a penalty kick for a handball in the box, and once again Haugli stepped up and scored, this time from the mark, to make it 2-2. Another penalty kick was drawn, Nick Blacklock sent the ball into the back of the net to get the game winner for the Hokies, 3-2. With the loss, the Thundering Herd dropped from No. 1 to seventh. Virginia Tech moved up five spots to become the new No. 10 team.

DOWN GOES NO. 1: No. 15 Virginia Tech storms back to beat top-ranked Marshall

SMU goes all the way up to No. 9 after being previously unranked following a 3-1 win at home versus then-No. 8 Stanford, thanks a brace from senior midfielder Gabriel Costa. Maryland followed suit, moving all the way to No. 11 after an impressive two straight wins, including a 1-0 win over former No. 18 Charlotte.

VCU tied UNC on Sunday, moving into the No. 12 spot, while UNC dropped two spots to No. 6. Other opening-week action included previous No. 9 Washington picking up two wins against UC Davis and Cal State Fullerton, allowing the Huskies to jump four spots to break into the top 5. Georgetown also improved three spots to No. 2 after defeating UC Irvine 2-1 and Fordham 4-0 in its opening two matches.

2021 SEASON: Five things you should know

Other previously unranked teams that made their way into the United Soccer Coaches Poll are Saint Louis at No. 16, Akron at No. 19 and Lipscomb and Duke at 23 and 24, respectively.

United Soccer Coaches Top 25 rankings

Rank School Previous POINTS RECORD 1 Indiana (20 first-place votes) 2 592 1-0-0 2 Georgetown 5 561 2-0-0 3 Pitt (3) 3 550 1-0-0 4 Clemson (1) 6 502 2-0-0 5 Washington 9 486 2-0-0 6 North Carolina 4 474 1-0-1 7 Marshall University 1 410 1-1-0 8 Missouri State 12 394 2-0-0 9 SMU NR 349 1-0-0 10 Virginia Tech 15 335 1-0-1 11 Maryland NR 325 2-0-0 12 VCU NR 298 1-0-1 13 Marquette 19 279 2-0-0 14 New Hampshire 20 257 2-0-0 15 Loyola Marymount 17 242 1-0-0 16 Saint Louis NR 231 2-0-0 17 Penn State 11 223 1-0-1 18 Wake Forest 7 192 1-1-0 19 Akron NR 139 1-0-0 20 Seton Hall 10 119 0-0-1 21 Kentucky 14 109 0-0-1 22 Oregon State 16 107 1-0-0 23 Lipscomb NR 98 2-0-0 24 Duke NR 76 2-0-0 25 Stanford 8 62 0-1-0

Records are through games of Aug. 29, 2021

Also receiving votes: Seattle (50); UNC Wilmington (41); Tulsa (38), Saint Mary's (California) (34); Florida International; (32), San Diego State (28); Providence (27); Virginia (26); West Virginia (25); James Madison (17); Davidson (13); Grand Canyon (12); Vermont (11); UCSB (11); UCF (9); Charlotte (8); NC State (3); Dayton (3); Coastal Carolina (1); Yale (1).

MAC HERMANN AWARD: See the 2021 watch list