Men's soccer rankings: Georgetown is new No. 1 as West Virginia soars

Following an exciting Week 2, the United Soccer Coaches poll has been updated with a shaken up top five, a new No. 1 and three new top 25 faces.

Former No. 1 Indiana dropped to No. 9 after unranked Creighton pulled off the 3-0 shocker on Friday to shut out the Hoosiers at home. Georgetown claimed the new No. 1 spot, followed by Clemson, Washington and North Carolina, who each moved up from the previous rankings. Georgetown is the third No. 1 of the young season, following Marshall and Indiana.

Here's the full top 25:

United Soccer Coaches Top 25

Rank School Total Points Record Previous 1 Georgetown (15) 586 3-0-0 2 2 Clemson (6) 571 3-0-0 4 3 Washington (3) 522 3-0-0 5 4 North Carolina 456 2-0-1 6 5 West Virginia 423 3-0-0 NR 6 Virginia Tech 418 2-0-1 10 7 Maryland 397 3-0-0 11 8 SMU 381 2-0-1 9 9 Indiana 371 2-1-0 1 10 Marshall 343 1-1-1 7 11 Loyola Marymount 316 3-0-1 15 12 New Hampshire 295 3-0-0 14 13 FIU 281 3-0-0 NR 14 Oregon State 259 3-0-0 22 15 Pitt 244 2-1-0 3 16 Akron 227 3-0-0 19 17 Kentucky 197 2-0-1 21 18 Marquette 186 3-0-0 13 19 Duke 173 3-0-0 24 20 Stanford 159 1-1-0 25 21 Lipscomb 152 3-0-0 23 22 Seton Hall 144 2-0-2 20 23 Saint Louis 119 2-0-1 16 24 Tulsa 101 3-0-0 NR 25 Wake Forest 93 2-1-0 18

Records shown are through games of Sep. 5, 2021

Also receiving votes: VCU (76), Missouri State (50), Penn State (38), Santa Clara (37), North Carolina-Wilmington (36), Vermont (25), Virginia (23), Yale (21), North Carolina State (13), Charlotte (11), Bowling Green (11), Coastal Carolina (8), Saint Mary's (CA) (8), San Diego State (7), Davidson (5), James Madison (4), Dayton (3), Louisville (3), Denver (2), Quinnipiac (2), Grand Canyon (1), Oral Roberts (1), Central Arkansas (1)

West Virginia had the most dramatic move of the week, jumping all the way up to No. 5 after previously being unranked, thanks to a huge upset over former No. 3 Pitt, followed by another top 20 win over then No. 17 Penn State. The loss to the Mountaineers dropped Pitt 12 spots to No. 15.

Other previously unranked teams that made their way into the United Soccer Coaches Poll are FIU at No. 13, moving in after knocking off former No. 12 VCU, and Tulsa, who sits at spot No. 24 after winning its first four games.

Coming up this week in Division I men's soccer, the headlining match is No. 1 Georgetown vs. No. 7 Maryland on Saturday. Other ranked matchups include No. 4 North Carolina facing No. 15 Pitt on Friday and No. 6 Virginia Tech taking on No. 19 Duke on Saturday.