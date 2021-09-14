Wild week leads to big top-10 changes in latest men's soccer rankings

Three teams made significant leaps into the United Soccer Coaches poll top 10 this week, dramatically reshaping the rankings. Two teams have also made their way in to the top 25 for the first time this year.

Pitt came away with a historic and dominating 4-0 win against former No. 4 North Carolina on Friday. This win marked Pitt's first-ever win against the Tar Heels and extended its home winning streak to 13 games. The Panthers move up 10 spots this week to become the new No. 5 team.

The Panthers weren’t alone in making gigantic leaps, as Akron also made a notable jump, moving from No. 16 to No. 7 after a big week defeating Pitt 2-1 and tying previous top-10 Indiana.

Tulsa was another team that made waves, as the Golden Hurricane jumped 14 spots after starting the season 5-0. This marks the best start for Tulsa since 2010. Tulsa becomes our new No. 10 team and is also one of just eight unbeaten and untied teams in the nation.

Here's the full top 25:

United Soccer Coaches Top 25

Rank School Previous Total Points Record 1 Georgetown 1 619 5-0-1 2 Clemson 2 597 6-0-1 3 Washington 3 566 5-0-0 4 West Virginia 5 481 4-0-1 5 Pitt 15 467 5-2-0 6 Marshall 10 431 3-1-1 7 Akron 16 409 4-0-1 8 Maryland 7 398 4-1-0 9 New Hampshire 12 385 5-0-0 10 Tulsa 24 355 5-0-0 11 Indiana 9 345 4-1-1 12 Duke 19 327 6-1-1 13 Florida International 13 278 4-0-1 14 Kentucky 17 262 6-0-1 15 Loyola Marymount 11 255 6-0-1 16 North Carolina 4 246 3-2-1 17 Virginia Tech 6 242 2-1-3 18 SMU 8 220 3-0-2 19 Seton Hall 22 207 3-0-2 20 Oregon State 14 170 4-1-0 21 San Diego State RV 148 3-0-2 22 Lipscomb 21 128 4-0-1 23 Stanford 20 106 2-1-2 24 Saint Louis 23 99 4-0-2 25 Grand Canyon RV 66 4-1-0

Records shown are through games of Sept. 12, 2021

Also receiving votes: University Of Vermont (56), Missouri State University (54), Virginia Commonwealth University (43), James Madison University (42), Penn State University (33), Santa Clara University (25), Wake Forest University (12), Oral Roberts University (10), Syracuse University (9), University Of Louisville (8), Coastal Carolina University (6), Campbell University (4), Providence College (4), Seattle University (3), Bowling Green State University (3), Quinnipiac University (2), University Of Denver (1), United States Naval Academy (1), Cornell University (1), Charlotte (1)

At the top of the poll, Georgetown and Clemson remain in spots one and two respectively, while Washington, West Virginia and Pitt round out the top five. The Hoyas claim 19 of the 25 first-place votes; Clemson has five and Washington has the other.

Two previously unranked teams that have made their way into the top 25 are San Diego State at No. 21 and GCU at No. 25.

