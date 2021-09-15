Ohio State men's soccer upsets No. 7 Akron, 1-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Freshman Joakim Jahnsen scored in the 35th minute to put the Buckeyes up 1-0 over visiting Akron and it was all the Buckeyes (2-3-1) needed to knock off the No. 7-ranked Zips (4-1-1) Wednesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

How it Happened

Jahnsen headed in his first career goal after freshman Anthony Samways sent a corner kick wide right of the Zips net that was headed to Jahnsen from senior Xavier Green for the goal. It was the first career assist for Samways and the third for Green.

The Buckeyes have scored first in the five of six games this season after taking the 1-0 lead vs. the Zips in the first half.

Ohio State has been involved in five games decided by one goal in addition to a double-overtime 1-all draw vs. Creighton.

The Buckeyes led 5-3 in first-half shots with each team getting a pair of corner opportunities.

Ohio State keeper Keagan McLaughlin made a big save a minute into the second half to preserve the 1-0 lead. He made four saves in the game for his first win as a Buckeye.

Highlights

The Buckeyes lead 1-0 at the half on this goal by freshman Joakim Jahnsen, his first as a Buckeye. Assists from Anthony Samways and Xavier Green. pic.twitter.com/uG8OZCsmxi — Ohio State Men’s Soccer (@OhioStateMSOC) September 15, 2021

Right at the start of the second-half, great save by McLaughlin! pic.twitter.com/ZjfWUdNoMA — Ohio State Men’s Soccer (@OhioStateMSOC) September 16, 2021

The Buckeyes almost score again with this free kick from Wootton to Ortiz. pic.twitter.com/xqZTOtx6Zh — Ohio State Men’s Soccer (@OhioStateMSOC) September 16, 2021

Notes

The Buckeyes are 7-29-5 vs. Akron (MAC) all time, including a 6-13-3 record in Columbus. The last time Ohio State defeated the Zips was Sept. 26, 2006 in Columbus (1-0).

The last time Ohio State defeated a Top 10 team was a 2-1 win at No. 8 Michigan State Nov. 5, 2017.

The last home win over a Top 10 team was a 1-0 win over No. 9 Penn State in double overtime Nov. 2, 2013.

Ohio State’s last win by shutout was a 2-0 win at Michigan State last spring (3/3/21).

Owen Sullivan, a redshirt sophomore from Dublin, Ohio, earned his first career start for the Buckeyes.

The game was played under mostly clear skies with temperatures at about 70 degrees at first kick.

The Zips entered the game with a No. 7 ranking after wins over No. 3 Pittsburgh and a 1-all tie vs. No. 3 Indiana the last time out.

Up Next

Cleveland State travels to Columbus Sept. 21 (7 p.m.) in the second of four-consecutive home games for the Buckeyes. No. 8 Maryland is next up in the first Big Ten Conference game of the season Sept. 24.