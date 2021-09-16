Davis & Elkins Athletics | September 16, 2021 Davis & Elkins men's soccer hands No. 1 Charleston (WV) first regular-season conference loss since 2016 Charleston (WV) wins 2019 DII men's soccer national championship Share CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Senators knocked off the nation's No. 1 ranked team in a road matchup 1-0 on a goal by Alex Estrada-Avila. Davis & Elkins and the University of Charleston (WV) played to a scoreless first half with a total of two shots on goal. Three minutes into the second half, Estrada-Avila deflected a Gianluca Fiorini corner kick to score the game-winner. Goalkeeper Jeremy Coste had his third clean sheet on the season in the shutout. Davis & Elkins is now 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in Mountain East Conference play. The Senators handed Charleston their first regular season conference loss since October 12, 2016. Men's college soccer: No. 15 Pitt deals No. 2 Clemson second-consecutive loss No. 15 Pitt downed No. 2 Clemson 2-0, dealing the highly-touted Tigers their second-straight loss. READ MORE We caught up with Marshall men’s soccer the season after winning the title Just months after unlikely champion Marshall hoisted the College Cup trophy in Cary, Natalie Bode sat down with Marshall head coach Chris Grassie to reminisce and recap the Cinderella story champion. READ MORE 3 things that stand out in the DII men's soccer season, so far We are heading into the second month of the DII men's soccer season and there have already been a few surprises. Here's a look at what we've seen so far. READ MORE