Davis & Elkins men's soccer hands No. 1 Charleston (WV) first regular-season conference loss since 2016

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Senators knocked off the nation's No. 1 ranked team in a road matchup 1-0 on a goal by Alex Estrada-Avila.

Davis & Elkins and the University of Charleston (WV) played to a scoreless first half with a total of two shots on goal. Three minutes into the second half, Estrada-Avila deflected a Gianluca Fiorini corner kick to score the game-winner.

Goalkeeper Jeremy Coste had his third clean sheet on the season in the shutout.

Davis & Elkins is now 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in Mountain East Conference play.

The Senators handed Charleston their first regular season conference loss since October 12, 2016.