Men's soccer rankings: Duke soars, Pitt falls out of top 10 in latest rankings

Duke won big in Week 4 as it took down rival North Carolina in both men's and women's soccer.

Then-No. 12 Duke took down the previously No. 16 Tar Heels, causing North Carolina to drop out of the rankings completely while the Blue Devils moved up to spot No. 6.

Duke’s 3-0 win was the first time the Blue Devils topped rival UNC by multiple goals since winning 4-0 in 1999.

Other notable results this week included former No. 5 Pitt losing 3-1 to Wake Forest. Pitt dropped 10 spots to No. 15 after the loss.

UPSET ALERT: Wake Forest upsets No. 5 Pitt in ACC home opener

Here is the full top 25:

United Soccer Coaches Poll

Rank School Points Record Previous 1 Georgetown (19) 594 6-0-0 1 2 Clemson (4) 576 7-0-0 2 3 Washington (1) 544 6-0-0 3 4 West Virginia 493 4-0-2 4 5 Marshall 457 3-1-2 6 6 Duke 452 5-1-0 12 7 Maryland 438 6-1-0 8 8 Tulsa 425 6-0-0 10 9 New Hampshire 399 7-0-0 9 10 Kentucky 341 5-0-1 14 11 Loyola Marymount 337 8-0-1 15 12 Virginia Tech 317 3-1-2 17 13 SMU 285 4-0-2 18 14 San Diego State 235 5-0-2 21 15 Pitt 204 4-3-0 5 16 Saint Louis 194 4-0-3 24 17 Bowling Green 171 5-1-1 NR 18 Lipscomb 166 5-0-2 22 19 Grand Canyon 132 5-1-0 25 20 Akron 123 4-1-1 7 21 Rutgers 119 7-0-1 NR 22 Santa Clara 111 6-1-0 NR 23 Florida International 98 4-1-1 13 24 Providence 89 4-1-1 NR 25 Louisville 82 4-2-0 NR

*As of September 19, 2021

Also receiving votes: Missouri State (65), North Carolina (58), Indiana (53), Seton Hall (40), James Madison (35), Oregon State (33), Cornell (32), Stanford (22), Rhode Island (18), Virginia Commonwealth (17), UCLA (15), Wake Forest (13), Penn State (9), Coastal Carolina (5), Central Arkansas (2), NIU (1)

Elsewhere in the top 10, Georgetown, Clemson, Washington and West Virginia hold down spots No. 1-4, while Marshall moves up one spot to No. 5. The No. 1 Hoyas are 6-0 this season, giving up only two goals all year.

Maryland also moves up a single spot, claiming spot No. 7, followed by Tulsa, New Hampshire and Kentucky rounding out the top 10.

Five previously unranked teams made it into the top 25, with Bowling Green taking spot No. 17, Rutgers at No. 21, Santa Clara at No. 22 and Providence and Louisville taking our final spots at No. 24 and No. 25. Bowling Green’s impressive rise comes after a 2-0 blanking of then-No. 13 FIU.