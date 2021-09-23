Here are the remaining undefeated men's college soccer teams

5 NCAA men’s soccer players to watch from the preseason top 25

Georgetown lost only once in 2019. Same with Notre Dame in 2013 and Akron in 2010. But DI men's college soccer hasn't seen an undefeated champ since Santa Clara went 20-0-3 in 1989, tying Virginia 1-1 after 4OT in the final.

Here are the remaining undefeated teams — including ties — in the 2021 NCAA DI men's soccer season:

Georgetown (7-0-0)

Georgetown Athletics

Next game: vs. DePaul, 1 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 2

Last game: Def. Dartmouth, 3-0

The Hoyas are looking to win their second title in three years, as they topped Virginia in penalties in 2019. This year's group posted an impressive 1-0 win against top-10 Maryland thanks to a goal by Stefan Stojanovic. Georgetown has been tough defensively this season — the Hoyas allowed only one goal total in their first five games.

New Hampshire (10-0-0)

Next game: vs. NJIT, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1

Last game: Def. Harvard, 3-1

The Wildcats' perfect start includes a rout of what was an unbeaten Quinnipiac team. Four players scored in the 5-0 romp. New Hampshire lost to Kentucky in the 2020 NCAA tournament but has climbed into the top 10 this season.

Tulsa (7-0-0)

Next game: vs. SMU, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29

Last game: Def. Memphis, 1-0

The Golden Hurricane scored five goals in consecutive games, crushing Michigan State (5-1) and South Florida (5-2) to remain perfect. Earlier in the season, Tulsa beat a pair of teams that were in the top 10 at the time: Missouri State and Marquette.

Washington (7-0-0)

Next game: vs. San Diego State, 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30

Last game: Def. Portland, 2-0

The Huskies fell a game short of the College Cup in 2020, falling to Pitt 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Washington had a thrilling win against Seattle U this season, with Nick Scardina's golden goal in the 98th minute securing the win and handing Washington another win.

Loyola Marymount (8-0-1)

Loyola Marymount Athletics

Next game: at Pacific, 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2

Last game: Def. Cal, 1-0

The Lions have had thrilling wins this season, including a 2OT triumph against UC Santa Barbara. LMU also has overtime wins against CSU Fullerton and UC Irvine.

Kentucky (5-0-2)

Next game: at Dayton, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29

Last game: Tied Marshall, 0-0

The Wildcats have posted five shutouts in their first seven games. Only two scoreless draws with Coastal Carolina and Marshall have kept Kentucky from winning all its games to start the season.

San Diego State (6-0-2)

San Diego State Athletics

Next game: at Washington, 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30

Last game: Def. Gonzaga, 2-0

The Aztecs have yet to trail in a game and have allowed only one goal through their first eight games. San Diego State tied LMU and beat previously ranked Stanford with a Tevenn Roux golden goal.

West Virginia (6-0-2)

Next game: vs. Akron, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30

Last game: Def. St. Bonaventure, 4-0

The Mountaineers are currently riding their best start to a season since 2006, using a 3-0 win against Dayton and a 2-2 tie against defending national champion Marshall to remain without a loss.

SMU (5-0-2)

Next game: vs. Tulsa, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29

Last game: Def. South Florida, 2-0

The Mustangs opened AAC play with a dominant 4-1 win against Temple, as Papa Ndoye scored twice. The high-scoring Mustangs have scored at least three goals in all four of their wins — SMU topped then-No. 8 Stanford 3-1 to open the season.

Saint Louis (6-0-3)

Saint Louis Athletics

Next game: vs. Fordham, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2

Last game: Def. Kansas City, 1-0

A late rally against UMass on Sept. 18 kept the Billikens without a loss. Trailing 2-1 to the Minutemen, Kipp Keller and Simon Becher scored in the final eight minutes to get the win. Becher was also clutch in the season-opening win against Louisville when he tallied a golden goal in the 108th minute.