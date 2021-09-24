3 things that stand out in the DII men's soccer season, so far

We have already been treated to some history and surprises in the 2021 DII men’s soccer season. And we are now just entering the second month of the season.

Let's take a look at a few storylines that have stood out three weeks into the season.

No. 1 UIndy makes program history…again

The 2019 season was a magical one for the Greyhounds. They set the program record for single-season wins (16) and made it all the way to Pittsburgh for their first-ever appearance in the national semifinals. After a 5-0 start in 2021, UIndy is at it once again.

Last week, the Greyhounds captured their first No. 1 ranking in program history, showing 2019 was no flash in the pan. Alejandro Steinwascher — who led the Greyhounds with his brother Javier in 2019 — is off to a hot start with 11 points through five games, leading the Greyhounds in goals (4) and assists (3). UIndy has forced three shutouts in its 5-0 start, while the offense leads the charge by a 15-4 scoring differential.

Davis & Elkins climbs to No. 6 after Charleston (WV) stunner

Davis & Elkins Athletics Jeremy Coste has four shutouts for Davis & Elkins.

The Senators shutout then-No. 1 Charleston (WV) on Sept. 15 in a tremendous upset. But let’s put just how monumental this victory was into perspective.

It was the first time since 2016 Charleston lost a game in Mountain East Conference play. During that four-year span, the Golden Eagles won two national championships and lost another. On top of that, this was Charleston’s first loss since Sept. 11, 2019. After a 1-2 start that season, the Golden Eagles went 21-0-1 en route to the title and followed that up with a 10-0-0 spring season.

While one loss doesn’t mean that much to the Golden Eagles, the victory is tremendous for the Senators. They leapt from unranked to No. 6 in the third poll of the season. Not only is Davis & Elkins a perfect 5-0-0 on the season, but the Senators haven’t allowed a goal, outscoring their opponents 14-0.

There’s no shortage of offensive firepower in DII men’s soccer

While keeper Jeremy Coste has been on fire for Davis & Elkins, let's not overlook that there has been a flurry of goals scored across the nation as well.

Who’s going to slow down the Notre Dame (OH) offense? The Falcons were blanked in their opening day match by Charleston. Since then, they responded by reeling off 23 goals over their next three games. This offense is rolling fresh off a 10-1 victory and leads DII with 5.33 goals per game.

Lukas Ostermann — who was an absolute beast for LIU Post in 2017-18 before transferring to Lynn in 2019 — had a slow start by his standards. The DII men’s soccer active career goal scoring leader (54) is back on track with three goals in his last two games. Lynn is on a five-game winning streak and looking very much like the perennial national championship contender we know it to be.

Tom Marriott of Lander scored his ninth goal of the season this week, giving him sole possession of the DII lead. He opened the season with a hat trick and has scored at least one goal in five straight. Felipe Mendonca is also off to a hot start for Queens (NC). Through five games he is right behind Marriott with eight goals and already has one hat trick and a pair of two-goal matches. This is quite impressive considering he had just six goals in last spring’s seven-game season.

All stats through Thursday, Sept. 23 from NCAA.org.