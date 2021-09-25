Men's college soccer: No. 15 Pitt deals No. 2 Clemson second-consecutive loss

CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 2 Pitt men's soccer team earned a critical bounce-back victory over No. 2 Clemson, winning 2-0 at Historic Riggs Field Saturday night.

The Panthers had an early chance at goal in the fourth minute as freshman Guilherme Feitosa took an errant pass from the Clemson defense and attempted a chip shot toward the left post, however, the ball landed on top of the net just above the crossbar.

Clemson (7-2, 2-1 ACC) handled most of the possession after the Feitosa attempt, tallying nine shots toward goal. Graduate student goalkeeper Nico Campuzano stopped one shot and the Panther backline held the Tigers in check for the first 45 minutes as the half ended 0-0.

The Tigers led 2-1 in corners while both teams had six fouls in the first half.

Pitt again nearly had a chance at a goal in the 56th minute as Petkovic chipped a shot over the goalie on net, but a Clemson defender kicked it out of play. Two minutes later, Petkovic found Bailey in stride down the left side of the field, who shot a low line-drive ball with his right foot to the far post. The ball went past the outstretched gloves of the Clemson goalkeeper and went into the back of the net for the goal.

First career goal ⚽ for Bailey, 18th career assist for Petkovic (that's 3rd all-time at Pitt!)



Ten minutes later ('68), Noel mirrored what Petkovic did to Bailey to Jacquesson as he found the forward down the left side of the field. Jacquesson struck a strong right foot toward the right post and connected for the second goal of the game.

Clemson attempted three shots in the remaining 22 minutes, but the Panther defense held the Tigers at bay, limiting them to four shots in total in the second half after nine taken in the first half. Campuzano finished with one save and his 21st career win. He ranks fourth at Pitt in career wins in goal.

After playing three-straight on the road, the Panthers are home for three-straight beginning Friday, Oct. 1 against Syracuse. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. on ACCNX.