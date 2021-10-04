Here are the remaining undefeated men's college soccer teams

Georgetown lost only once in 2019. Same with Notre Dame in 2013 and Akron in 2010. But DI men's college soccer hasn't seen an undefeated champ since Santa Clara went 20-0-3 in 1989, tying Virginia 1-1 after 4OT in the final.

Here are the remaining undefeated teams — including ties — in the 2021 NCAA DI men's soccer season:

New Hampshire (12-0-1)

Next game: vs. Vermont, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16

Last game: Draw vs. Yale, 1-1

The Wildcats' perfect start includes a rout of what was an unbeaten Quinnipiac team. Four players scored in the 5-0 romp. New Hampshire lost to Kentucky in the 2020 NCAA tournament but has climbed into the top 10 this season.

Washington (11-0-0)

Next game: at Gonzaga, 10 p.m. Satuday, Oct. 16

Last game: Def. Cal 4-0

The Huskies fell a game short of the College Cup in 2020, falling to Pitt 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Washington had a thrilling win against Seattle U this season, with Nick Scardina's golden goal in the 98th minute securing the win and handing Washington another win.

Kentucky (7-0-3)

Next game: at Old Dominion 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1

Last game: Draw vs. FIU, 0-0

The Wildcats have posted five shutouts so far this season. Only three scoreless draws, with FIU, Coastal Carolina and Marshall have kept Kentucky from winning all its games to start the year.

Saint Louis (9-0-3)

Next game: vs. Dayton, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16

Last game: Def. VCU, 4-1

A late rally against UMass on Sept. 18 kept the Billikens without a loss. Trailing 2-1 to the Minutemen, Kipp Keller and Simon Becher scored in the final eight minutes to get the win. Becher was also clutch in the season-opening win against Louisville when he tallied a golden goal in the 108th minute. The Billikens also escaped against Saint Joseph's when they tallied a golden goal in 2OT to put them up 3-2, thanks to substitute Chandler Vaughn.