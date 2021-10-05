Men's soccer rankings: Oregon State soars to No. 15, leads 4 new ranked teams in top 25

The Week 6 men's college soccer rankings are here, and Oregon State has jumped all the way to No. 15 in the United Soccer Coaches poll after previously being unranked. The Beavers beat two ranked teams to vault into the top 25.

The Beavers had an incredible week with two key victories to enable this jump, including overcoming a two-goal deficit to defeat former No. 23 UCLA, 4-3. The second ranked victory came from a win over previous No. 13 San Diego State, where Oregon State blanked the Aztecs 2-0.

Oregon State is to 6-1-1 on the season and 2-0 in the Pac-12. The Beavers haven't lost since Sept. 6, going 3-0-1 since then.

Here's the full top 25:

United Soccer Coaches Rankings

Rank School Previous Total Points Record 1 Georgetown (21) 1 597 8-0-0 2 Washington (3) 2 567 9-0-0 3 Duke 4 530 8-1-0 4 West Virginia 3 517 6-0-3 5 Marshall 5 502 6-1-3 6 Tulsa 7 478 9-0-0 7 New Hampshire 6 470 11-0-0 8 Kentucky 10 422 7-0-2 9 Virginia Tech 11 390 6-1-3 10 SMU 12 318 6-1-2 11 Missouri State 18 308 8-1-0 12 Maryland 8 303 7-2-1 13 Pittsburgh 16 296 6-3-0 14 Saint Louis 15 288 7-0-3 15 Oregon State NR 267 6-1-1 16 Loyola Marymount 9 222 9-1-1 17 Grand Canyon 20 178 8-1-0 18 JMU NR 159 8-2-0 19 UNCG NR 147 8-2-1 20 FIU 21 132 7-1-1 21 Clemson 19 112 8-2-0 22 Rutgers 24 104 7-1-2 23 Louisville 14 93 7-3-0 24 Cornell NR 75 6-1-1 25 Providence 22 65 6-1-2

Updated through October 3, 2021

Also receiving votes: Santa Clara (49); San Diego State (42); Central Arkansas (39); Akron (27); Bowling Green (26); Hofstra (20); North Carolina (19); UCSB (13); Indiana (8); VCU (8); UNC Wilmington (3); UCLA (3); Northern Illinois (2); Oral Roberts (1).

The top 5 from last week remained intact, with two undefeated teams in Georgetown and Washington leading the poll. No. 1 Georgetown and No. 2 Washington are two of just seven undefeated teams remaining in Division I men's college soccer. The Hoyas have 21 first place votes; Washington has the other three No. 1 votes.

UNDEFEATED: Take a look at the unbeaten teams remaining in men's soccer

Elsewhere, three other undefeated teams entered the rankings: No. 18 James Madison, No. 19 UNC Greensboro and No. 24 Cornell each climb into the top 25 this week.

It's UNCG's first appearance in the United Soccer Coaches national poll this season. The team is currently on a five-match winning streak and a seven-game unbeaten streak.

The Spartans are led on offense by sophomore Theo Collomb who is second in the nation in goals (11), points (25), and points per game (2.5).