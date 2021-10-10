Natalie Bode | NCAA.com | October 10, 2021 No. 13 Pitt men's soccer pulls off 3-2 upset over No. 3 Duke Marshall men's soccer coach Chris Grassie reflects on last season's Cinderella championship run Share PITTSBURGH — The No. 13 Pitt men's soccer team defended home turf and defeated No. 3 Duke, 3-2, in an Atlantic Coast Conference showdown Saturday evening at Ambrose Urbanic Field. "It was a tremendous effort by the guys tonight," said head coach Jay Vidovich. "I thought it was great we didn't panic after the first half and we kept pushing. The guys responded well with resiliency tonight." The Panthers came out firing out of the gates, totaling six shots and three corner kicks in the game's first 16 minutes. Duke (9-2, 4-1 ACC) forced a corner kick and delivered the match's first goal (23'), as Thorleifur Ulfarsson converted a header for the score. Seventeen minutes later ('40), graduate student Alexander Dexter crossed it from left to right inside the box toward three Panthers. Feitosa took a touch and passed back to Mirkovic, who fired a liner from 25 yards out into the back of the net for the equalizer. The score remained 1-1 at half as Pitt led 13-3 in shots and 5-1 in corner kicks. Eight minutes (53') in to the second half, Mirkovic again found the back of the net, receiving a pass from Feitosa and striking a ball from 23 yards out that clipped off a Duke defender and into the goal. After the second Mirkovic goal, the Panthers held the Blue Devils to two shots in the ensuing 30 minutes. In the 84th minute, Löeffelsend received his second yellow card of the night, resulting in a red card as Pitt played down a man for the remaining six minutes. UNDEFEATED: Take a look at the unbeaten teams remaining in men's soccer Pitt quickly scored after the red in the 87th minutes. Sophomore Lucas Matuszewski headed a ball toward Feitosa just passed midfield, who then gave it Jacquesson for the third goal of the evening for the Panthers. The assist was Matuszewski's first of his career. Duke pressured Pitt in the remaining three minutes, scoring its second goal of the game with one minute and 25 seconds to spare (89'). The Panthers held off the Blue Devils final attack and won 3-2. Pitt finished the match with a 17-12 advantage in shots and 9-8 in corner kicks. Graduate student goalkeeper Nico Campuzano totaled three saves — all in the second half — for his 24th career victory. News and notes from Pitt's win The win improved Pitt's record to 8-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play. The victory at home is the 16th straight, which is the longest active home winning streak among all teams in the ACC. Sophomore Filip Mirkovic scored the Panthers' first two goals for the first multi-goal game of his career. Freshman Guilherme Feitosa tallied three assists, putting him tied for second at Pitt for assists in a single match. The last Panther to record three assists in one game were Bertin Jacquesson and Jasper Löeffelsend, who each had three assists at home against Virginia Tech Oct. 10, 2020. Jacquesson registered Pitt's third and final goal of the evening in the 87th minute. Entering tonight's match, the Panthers were 1-7 in the past two seasons when the opposition scored first. The last time Pitt defeated a team who scored the first goal — at Duke on March 19, 2021. The Panthers hosted alumni night and honored alumni before the match and at halftime at center field. Pitt next travels to ACC opponent Notre Dame for the first of two straight on the road. Start time is set for 7 p.m. ET on ACCNX. ⚽️LATEST MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Men's Soccer RPI 📈 🏆 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history🥅 🔥 MORE: Season statistics | MAC Hermann watch list👀 College volleyball preview: Big Ten bragging rights, undefeated season on the line There are some big time matchups in the Big Ten and ACC for Week 9 of college volleyball including two big Wisconsin matches and No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 4 Pittsburgh. READ MORE Undefeated DI women's volleyball teams: We're tracking all remaining unbeatens There are three undefeated teams remaining in NCAA volleyball. We are tracking them here as they continue through the 2021 season. READ MORE DI women's volleyball rankings: Pitt drops two spots in AVCA top 25 after first loss; Texas stays on top Here is a breakdown of the latest AVCA poll after Week 7 in college volleyball. Undefeated Texas remains on top. READ MORE