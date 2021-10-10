No. 13 Pitt men's soccer pulls off 3-2 upset over No. 3 Duke

PITTSBURGH — The No. 13 Pitt men's soccer team defended home turf and defeated No. 3 Duke, 3-2, in an Atlantic Coast Conference showdown Saturday evening at Ambrose Urbanic Field.

"It was a tremendous effort by the guys tonight," said head coach Jay Vidovich. "I thought it was great we didn't panic after the first half and we kept pushing. The guys responded well with resiliency tonight."



The Panthers came out firing out of the gates, totaling six shots and three corner kicks in the game's first 16 minutes. Duke (9-2, 4-1 ACC) forced a corner kick and delivered the match's first goal (23'), as Thorleifur Ulfarsson converted a header for the score.



Seventeen minutes later ('40), graduate student Alexander Dexter crossed it from left to right inside the box toward three Panthers. Feitosa took a touch and passed back to Mirkovic, who fired a liner from 25 yards out into the back of the net for the equalizer.



The score remained 1-1 at half as Pitt led 13-3 in shots and 5-1 in corner kicks.



Eight minutes (53') in to the second half, Mirkovic again found the back of the net, receiving a pass from Feitosa and striking a ball from 23 yards out that clipped off a Duke defender and into the goal.

After the second Mirkovic goal, the Panthers held the Blue Devils to two shots in the ensuing 30 minutes. In the 84th minute, Löeffelsend received his second yellow card of the night, resulting in a red card as Pitt played down a man for the remaining six minutes.

Pitt quickly scored after the red in the 87th minutes. Sophomore Lucas Matuszewski headed a ball toward Feitosa just passed midfield, who then gave it Jacquesson for the third goal of the evening for the Panthers. The assist was Matuszewski's first of his career.



Duke pressured Pitt in the remaining three minutes, scoring its second goal of the game with one minute and 25 seconds to spare (89'). The Panthers held off the Blue Devils final attack and won 3-2.



Pitt finished the match with a 17-12 advantage in shots and 9-8 in corner kicks. Graduate student goalkeeper Nico Campuzano totaled three saves — all in the second half — for his 24th career victory.

News and notes from Pitt's win

The win improved Pitt's record to 8-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play. The victory at home is the 16 th straight, which is the longest active home winning streak among all teams in the ACC.

straight, which is the longest active home winning streak among all teams in the ACC. Sophomore Filip Mirkovic scored the Panthers' first two goals for the first multi-goal game of his career.

Freshman Guilherme Feitosa tallied three assists, putting him tied for second at Pitt for assists in a single match. The last Panther to record three assists in one game were Bertin Jacquesson and Jasper Löeffelsend, who each had three assists at home against Virginia Tech Oct. 10, 2020.

Jacquesson registered Pitt's third and final goal of the evening in the 87 th minute.

minute. Entering tonight's match, the Panthers were 1-7 in the past two seasons when the opposition scored first. The last time Pitt defeated a team who scored the first goal — at Duke on March 19, 2021.

The Panthers hosted alumni night and honored alumni before the match and at halftime at center field.

Pitt next travels to ACC opponent Notre Dame for the first of two straight on the road. Start time is set for 7 p.m. ET on ACCNX.